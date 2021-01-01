Please
Topic:
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Author
Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread) (Read 1981504 times)
AndyMuller
Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,578
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
«
Reply #32680 on:
Today
at 03:17:18 pm »
Rafa the fave now.
Logged
fredfrop
19*
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,438
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
«
Reply #32681 on:
Today
at 03:23:40 pm »
He's the man to lead them to 8th in the table
Logged
* * * * *
kopite77
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,010
In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
«
Reply #32682 on:
Today
at 03:33:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on
Today
at 03:17:18 pm
Rafa the fave now.
Dont do it Rafa Lad, remember when you left Valencia and you said I asked them for a Table and they gave me a Lampshade if you ask the same at Everton, theyll give you a manky old Cuckoo Clock!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING
AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!
Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!
