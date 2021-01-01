

That, allied with Moshiri's continued heavy investment in the club to the tune of some £450m since his arrival and a genuine push to try and break into the 'big six' and Champions League football has seen Everton's share price continue to be strong.



I'm sure that Craig has a better grip of this than I, but think about what Moshiri has done.In 2016 he buys 49% of the club for £175m. He promises a big warchest and a new stadium.He then lends the club millions to spend (calling the debt, equity) in a bid to make the CL. This fails and the club racks up enormous debt. No problem, he injects more cash in, purchasing existing shares at the same time, bringing his ownership levels to 77%.Everton continue to spend madly, racking up more debt, which is made worse by Covid (they spent £60m on players last summer, Godfrey, Allan, Decoure, eventhough they knew Covid would kill their finances).No problem, Everton make a new share issue to Moshiri, who pumps another £250m into the club and brings his ownership to 90% (by diluting the shares held by others). at the same time he converts some of the debt owed him into shares.basically he is using the reckless spending of Everton to strengthen his hold over the club. their return to date has been questionable: minimal expenditure on the new stadium (enough to satisfy shall we say) and wasted money on transfers which he funds by lending to the club, later converting that debt into shares.Now that his position is near unassailable (I'm guessing at some point soon he will make a final bid on the remaining shares) I wonder how long he will remain committed to building the new stadium? Surely he will just turn up soon, give up on his BMD plans and start looking for cheaper alternatives like renovation?I personally think he is dangling the new stadium like a carrot, allowing the business to fuck itself up, using that as leverage to get further control (I mean, the original share purchase of 49% was to stop him having majority control... that went out the window pretty quick) and when he is firmly embedded, will allow Everton to meander on in mid-table ad infinitum.