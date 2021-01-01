« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 811 812 813 814 815 [816]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1978534 times)

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,529
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32600 on: Yesterday at 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:15:00 pm
All that hardcore from the flyover went into the foundations of the elevated coach park by the Brittania pub.
Did it? So there goes their cost cutting exercise then. Oh well!
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32601 on: Yesterday at 09:27:47 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:16:51 pm
Scuba Pigeon

 :D

I was gonna take up scuba myself but it Cousteau much
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32602 on: Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:27:47 pm
:D

I was gonna take up scuba myself but it Cousteau much
You would have had to Jacques in all your other hobbies to pay for it.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32603 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32604 on: Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:00:33 pm
Does make you wonder if they have gone with Bramley just so they can pull some conservation/weathering/flooding get out clause.

There was all the space just off the Lancs which is now TJ Morris/DHL/Burtons warehouses, there is Estuary Commerce Park in Speke where B&Ms two RDC's now stand, or they could look at land near Finch Farm.

I don't think their fans would accept Speke, especially after being sold on this location. It's as far out from town as Kirkby is. Finch Farm is even further out and in Knowsley.

Linked with Walton Hall Park in the past, but there's a lot of movement towards protecting parkland now. In terms of the city this is their best hope, or they may as well try and rebuild Goodison as best as they can, like we have across the park. Of course they missed the jackpot regardless with Kings Dock.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,755
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32605 on: Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
I don't think their fans would accept Speke, especially after being sold on this location. It's as far out from town as Kirkby is. Finch Farm is even further out and in Knowsley.

Linked with Walton Hall Park in the past, but there's a lot of movement towards protecting parkland now. In terms of the city this is their best hope, or they may as well try and rebuild Goodison as best as they can, like we have across the park. Of course they missed the jackpot regardless with Kings Dock.

When talking about Speke, it would have been around 15 years ago though that they should have looked at it, B&M opened their RDC there in 2010. The bitters had an 80% approval from their fanbase to move out of Woodison, they had plenty of places to look at, they should have moved heaven and earth to get the stadium built back then. They haven't got a hope in hell of building a new stadium now, they just cannot afford it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32606 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:41:20 pm
Feels a bit like a publicity stunt that got out of hand, really.  At some point they got swept up in a situation and they couldn't back out.

I think they were banking on a freebie stadium if we got the Commonwealth games (like their blue idols down the motorway). But Birmingham got it instead. Then the option of Anderson paying for it with our money. Also, throwing the money at the team expecting to become a CL club and more income like Chelsea and City.

Then the chances of it being called in. Instead it's got planning permission, so they've got to come up with some kind of PFI for it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32607 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:14:28 pm
When talking about Speke, it would have been around 15 years ago though that they should have looked at it, B&M opened their RDC there in 2010. The bitters had an 80% approval from their fanbase to move out of Woodison, they had plenty of places to look at, they should have moved heaven and earth to get the stadium built back then. They haven't got a hope in hell of building a new stadium now, they just cannot afford it.

They didn't have a pot to piss in 15 years ago though (or 20 years when Kenwright fucked up over finding 30 million for the Kings Dock). Knowsley council were practically begging them to move to Kirkby before the development fell through.

They're looking for some kind of shady deal or dodgy loan to try and get it started.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32608 on: Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm
I think they were banking on a freebie stadium if we got the Commonwealth games (like their blue idols down the motorway). But Birmingham got it instead.

Which says a lot in itself, because every man and their dog knew that Birmingham were going to end up being the preferred bidder a long time in advance of it officially being declared.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32609 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:25:03 pm
Which says a lot in itself, because every man and their dog knew that Birmingham were going to end up being the preferred bidder a long time in advance of it officially being declared.

Everyone apart from that prat Anderson anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,755
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32610 on: Yesterday at 10:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm
They didn't have a pot to piss in 15 years ago though (or 20 years when Kenwright fucked up over finding 30 million for the Kings Dock). Knowsley council were practically begging them to move to Kirkby before the development fell through.

They're looking for some kind of shady deal or dodgy loan to try and get it started.

That just shows how badly run they were then and still are now. Southampton managed to build a 33,000 seater stadium for £32 million between 1999 and 2001, the earlier stadium of light ended up at 49,000 and cost about £23 million and can be extended to 60,000. But no, these dickheads went for vanity projects and "must be bigger than the RS's ground" bollocks. They should have been able to get the financing the build a new ground, aimed for 40,000 but with the ability to extend, we all knew the PL was getting bigger and bigger, the fucking Cowboys saw the potential to make money out of us, yet Kenwright was and is clueless.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32611 on: Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm »
With the exception of Everton, all of the teams in next seasons Premier League will be playing in new or much modernised/expanded stadia. Details below.

9 teams that have built new stadia since the start of the Premier League era.
Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Leicester, Man City, Southampton, Spurs and West Ham.

10 teams who have expanded and modernised their stadia in this era.
Aston Villa, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds, M** U, Newcastle, Norwich, Watford, Wolves and us.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,529
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32612 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm
With the exception of Everton, all of the teams in next seasons Premier League will be playing in new or much modernised/expanded stadia. Details below.

9 teams that have built new stadia since the start of the Premier League era.
Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton, Leicester, Man City, Southampton, Spurs and West Ham.

10 teams who have expanded and modernised their stadia in this era.
Aston Villa, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds, M** U, Newcastle, Norwich, Watford, Wolves and us.
They have too with the Park End which was rebuilt. Thats it thought the rest is still old and falling down. And dont forget they also got a new boiler
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,575
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32613 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm
They didn't have a pot to piss in 15 years ago though (or 20 years when Kenwright fucked up over finding 30 million for the Kings Dock). Knowsley council were practically begging them to move to Kirkby before the development fell through.

They're looking for some kind of shady deal or dodgy loan to try and get it started.

My guess is they reckon if they can scrape enough money together to at least get it started, then someone like the council will feel obliged to bail them out if it stalls, rather than let it fail. Probably with some conditions that will pay lip service to the "public interest ".
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,598
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32614 on: Today at 12:03:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm

That, allied with Moshiri's continued heavy investment in the club to the tune of some £450m since his arrival and a genuine push to try and break into the 'big six' and Champions League football has seen Everton's share price continue to be strong. :lmao

I'm sure that Craig has a better grip of this than I, but think about what Moshiri has done.

In 2016 he buys 49% of the club for £175m. He promises a big warchest and a new stadium.

He then lends the club millions to spend (calling the debt, equity) in a bid to make the CL. This fails and the club racks up enormous debt. No problem, he injects more cash in, purchasing existing shares at the same time, bringing his ownership levels to 77%.

Everton continue to spend madly, racking up more debt, which is made worse by Covid (they spent £60m on players last summer, Godfrey, Allan, Decoure, eventhough they knew Covid would kill their finances).

No problem, Everton make a new share issue to Moshiri, who pumps another £250m into the club and brings his ownership to 90% (by diluting the shares held by others). at the same time he converts some of the debt owed him into shares.

basically he is using the reckless spending of Everton to strengthen his hold over the club. their return to date has been questionable: minimal expenditure on the new stadium (enough to satisfy shall we say) and wasted money on transfers which he funds by lending to the club, later converting that debt into shares.

Now that his position is near unassailable (I'm guessing at some point soon he will make a final bid on the remaining shares) I wonder how long he will remain committed to building the new stadium? Surely he will just turn up soon, give up on his BMD plans and start looking for cheaper alternatives like renovation?

I personally think he is dangling the new stadium like a carrot, allowing the business to fuck itself up, using that as leverage to get further control (I mean, the original share purchase of 49% was to stop him having majority control... that went out the window pretty quick) and when he is firmly embedded, will allow Everton to meander on in mid-table ad infinitum.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32615 on: Today at 12:05:02 am »
Seems Carlo too about 24 hours to be convinced about the Real job, Nuno taking a little longer for his 'no brainer'

Bill: So Nuno, if you just sign there please

Nuno: Wait a minute, how much money do we have for transfers?

Bill: Don't you worry yourself, you see how we spend, not a problem

Nuno: But how much?

Bill: You've just got to remember Nuno, we are giving you the chance to manage one of the world's premier teams, a team with history longer than just about anyone's and a chance to work with Duncan 'Legend' Ferguson and be there when the spade hits the ground on one of the world's most spectacular stadiums.

Nuno: How much!

Bill: Well, to be honest, let's see how our best players do in the Euros and Copa and take it from there.

Nuno: Well, just let me think a minute
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32616 on: Today at 12:11:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:13 pm
I don't think their fans would accept Speke, especially after being sold on this location. It's as far out from town as Kirkby is. Finch Farm is even further out and in Knowsley.


Rhyl anyone?


Mold?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 811 812 813 814 815 [816]   Go Up
« previous next »
 