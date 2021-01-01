« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1976783 times)

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32560 on: Today at 05:22:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:00:33 pm
Does make you wonder if they have gone with Bramley just so they can pull some conservation/weathering/flooding get out clause.

There was all the space just off the Lancs which is now TJ Morris/DHL/Burtons warehouses, there is Estuary Commerce Park in Speke where B&Ms two RDC's now stand, or they could look at land near Finch Farm.

I always got the impression that they picked the site so they can literally just drop out and blame the weathering side , ultimately you will have 1000s of tons of steel going next to water . Obviously it will be treated but to what degree who knows but regardless of that, the state of it even a few years down the line will be bad

Like i said earlier the cost will be £1 billion pound plus without any doubt and the ongoing maintenance would be extremely costly if they did go ahead
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,571
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32561 on: Today at 05:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:15:20 pm
True, can't have the locals doubting the existence of that £1.3 billion in cash.

;D

On a more serious note, an admission of that sort would probably have a devastating knock on effect on their finances. Businesses that admit they're cash strapped are suddenly seen as risky for banks etc to lend money to, and they're already in hoc to hedge funds. It would finish any dreams they have of moving, and would probably condemn them to redeveloping Goodison at a significantly reduced capacity. Assuming they could even afford that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32562 on: Today at 05:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:08:57 pm
They need to find a reason that doesn't involve them admitting they can't afford it.
Exactly. Bill is practising his fake sad face as we speak
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,741
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32563 on: Today at 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 05:22:07 pm
I always got the impression that they picked the site so they can literally just drop out and blame the weathering side , ultimately you will have 1000s of tons of steel going next to water . Obviously it will be treated but to what degree who knows but regardless of that, the state of it even a few years down the line will be bad

Like i said earlier the cost will be £1 billion pound plus without any doubt and the ongoing maintenance would be extremely costly if they did go ahead

The fact that the Stadium of Light and Riverside were built near to water is probably how they duped the bitters into falling for this, but they are a decent distance from the water, not right next to the sea like BMD. It'd be interesting to know how much damage those two stadiums get due to the sea, as even a few miles from the water, the salt is still carried in the air.

Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32564 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:30:33 pm
The fact that the Stadium of Light and Riverside were built near to water is probably how they duped the bitters into falling for this, but they are a decent distance from the water, not right next to the sea like BMD. It'd be interesting to know how much damage those two stadiums get due to the sea, as even a few miles from the water, the salt is still carried in the air.

Exactly and these clowns building directly next to it which has always struck me that it won't go ahead

No one can be that stupid to spend X amount on a stadium directly next to water . I'd wager that in the next few months it will be called off due to weathering issues

Ultimately you can buy special grade steel / coat it accordingly but that pushes the price up scarily

That's not to mention the piling that they will need to do as well
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,571
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32565 on: Today at 05:38:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:30:33 pm
The fact that the Stadium of Light and Riverside were built near to water is probably how they duped the bitters into falling for this, but they are a decent distance from the water, not right next to the sea like BMD. It'd be interesting to know how much damage those two stadiums get due to the sea, as even a few miles from the water, the salt is still carried in the air.

And you would think that representatives from Everton would actually have gone to those clubs to discuss these very issues, as well as study the reality of the condition of their stadiums. The SoL is 24 years old; Riverside opened a couple of months after Everton last won a trophy, so it's been around for awhile too. ;D

There is real data to be had there from which conclusions can be drawn.  Hell, Barcelona sent representatives to LFC to study our stadium expansion as it was happening because they were interested in doing something similar.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,571
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32566 on: Today at 05:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 05:38:30 pm
Exactly and these clowns building directly next to it which has always struck me that it won't go ahead

No one can be that stupid to spend X amount on a stadium directly next to water . I'd wager that in the next few months it will be called off due to weathering issues

Ultimately you can buy special grade steel / coat it accordingly but that pushes the price up scarily

That's not to mention the piling that they will need to do as well

Feels a bit like a publicity stunt that got out of hand, really.  At some point they got swept up in a situation and they couldn't back out. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32567 on: Today at 05:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 05:38:30 pm
No one can be that stupid to spend X amount on a stadium directly next to water .

Well in fairness, have you met Everton?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,845
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32568 on: Today at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:41:20 pm
Feels a bit like a publicity stunt that got out of hand, really.  At some point they got swept up in a situation and they couldn't back out. 

The Brexit of stadiums
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,571
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32569 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:52:26 pm
The Brexit of stadiums

Their Independence Day?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32570 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:21:17 pm
Remember when Gomes was world class


Remember when Sigurðsson was too?


All fucking useless £45m for the iceman. Fuck me

45m for Sigurdsson is by far the worst business by a PL club ever. That is just logic defying. Closely followed by Bolaise for 30m.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,845
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32571 on: Today at 06:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:55:08 pm
45m for Sigurdsson is by far the worst business by a PL club ever.

Nah. He was overpriced , but there are worse transfers out there. Chelsea spending £34m on Danny Drinkwater was much worse for one
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,454
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32572 on: Today at 06:05:53 pm »
The Ev will be back to Walton Park soon to see about building a new stadium.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32573 on: Today at 06:11:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:05:53 pm
The Ev will be back to Walton Park soon to see about building a new stadium.

They can fuck off, where would I walk the dog?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 810 811 812 813 814 [815]   Go Up
« previous next »
 