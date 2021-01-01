The fact that the Stadium of Light and Riverside were built near to water is probably how they duped the bitters into falling for this, but they are a decent distance from the water, not right next to the sea like BMD. It'd be interesting to know how much damage those two stadiums get due to the sea, as even a few miles from the water, the salt is still carried in the air.
Exactly and these clowns building directly next to it which has always struck me that it won't go ahead
No one can be that stupid to spend X amount on a stadium directly next to water . I'd wager that in the next few months it will be called off due to weathering issues
Ultimately you can buy special grade steel / coat it accordingly but that pushes the price up scarily
That's not to mention the piling that they will need to do as well