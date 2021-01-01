They are never happy, but I think they actually prefer it that way too. A bit like how Abu Dhabi fans are still never happy either. Deep down, I think they get off on being seen as the poor, downtrodden club in the city so they can wallow in self-pity whilst moaning about anything and everything. It's what they're used to. It's what they know. It's who they are. They love wallowing in their own misery and bile. I suppose, to them, it beats working your arses off to build something of note.



100%, their spiritual soul mates are Abu Dhabi FC. Abu Dhabi see themselves as underdogs fighting the 'Big 6', and apparently everyone is out to get them (hence why they boo the Champions' League anthem, despite it being their Holy Grail), even though they have the wealthiest owners and spend insane amounts. It kills them that nobody respects the trophies they've bought. Everton are similar, but their chip comes from the fact nobody sees them as a great club and that they've never had any sustained success. They've always been in our shadow, and it kills them. Their happiest times are the brief periods we've been shit. Even if they were shitter, at least we were as well. Everything they do is a reaction to us.