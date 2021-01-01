If they manage to get Marcelo that'll be Mina, Digne, Marcelo, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison who are all undoubtedly world class talents. Merseyside XI next season would be all blue.
With Ben Godfrey doing all the slide tackles and swearing, Mina doing all the headers, Marcelo and Digne both playing at LB and doing all the crosses, and then Calvert-Lewin doing all the goals they'll have the league wrapped up by October like last year.
Power shift well and truly on.