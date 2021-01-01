« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32520 on: Today at 09:43:25 am
How have they got money for transfers? Even with the relaxing of rules for a year they are no where near complying with FFP or premier league rules in terms of loses?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32521 on: Today at 09:49:40 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:43:25 am
How have they got money for transfers? Even with the relaxing of rules for a year they are no where near complying with FFP or premier league rules in terms of loses?

Why are they doing transfers without a manager input?
Is it Moshi La playing fantasy football?

Talk of Marcelo who is 33? And Neto 31 is hardly the sort of age band they should be looking at.
Unless of course Digne is off, and they are hoping for a good Euros run for Pickers and then cash in.
Digne was rumoured to have been wanting away and only stayed because Carlo Magnifico came in.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32522 on: Today at 09:52:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:43:25 am
How have they got money for transfers? Even with the relaxing of rules for a year they are no where near complying with FFP or premier league rules in terms of loses?

Weren't they looking at a 100 million pound investment into the club for transfers recently? Or another loan.

Barring that they'll be making a few sales. Kean will get decent money in. Richarlison will be pushing for a move. Ancelotti and his staff is a lot of money saved on wages.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32523 on: Today at 11:45:44 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:43:25 am
How have they got money for transfers? Even with the relaxing of rules for a year they are no where near complying with FFP or premier league rules in terms of loses?
they let a  lot of players go, so those wages will free up money
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32524 on: Today at 12:06:43 pm
Everton, could you do us a solid this season and go down, bankrupt, and disappear from the face of existence, please?

That'd be great, yeah.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32525 on: Today at 12:10:28 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:06:43 pm
Everton, could you do us a solid this season and go down, bankrupt, and disappear from the face of existence, please?

That'd be great, yeah.

that phrase always cracks me up  ;D   
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32526 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:56:52 am
Early call. They go down next season.

Doubt it, Richard Keys told me they'll make top 4, at our expense.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32527 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:12:26 pm
Doubt it, Richard Keys told me they'll make top 4, at our expense.

Well if hairy hands says that I'll be putting the house on it for certain.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32528 on: Today at 12:36:13 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on June  1, 2021, 11:38:33 am
Absolutely wild that two of their failed managers are going to be managing Barca and Real Madrid.
Ev Classico.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32529 on: Today at 12:38:44 pm
Quote from: clinical on June  1, 2021, 12:12:24 pm
omg they think Simeone is going to go there on Grand Old. hahahahahahahaha.
Easy mistake to make, they actually typed Someone but hit the I instead of the O on the keyboard.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32530 on: Today at 12:43:02 pm
If they manage to get Marcelo that'll be Mina, Digne, Marcelo, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison who are all undoubtedly world class talents. Merseyside XI next season would be all blue.

With Ben Godfrey doing all the slide tackles and swearing, Mina doing all the headers, Marcelo and Digne both playing at LB and doing all the crosses, and then Calvert-Lewin doing all the goals they'll have the league wrapped up by October like last year.

Power shift well and truly on.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32531 on: Today at 01:11:13 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:43:02 pm
If they manage to get Marcelo that'll be Mina, Digne, Marcelo, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison who are all undoubtedly world class talents.
I nearly fell for that until I realised you were taking the piss ha ha ha
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32532 on: Today at 01:24:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:10:28 pm
that phrase always cracks me up  ;D

Well they are shit. ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32533 on: Today at 01:54:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm
They are never happy, but I think they actually prefer it that way too. A bit like how Abu Dhabi fans are still never happy either. Deep down, I think they get off on being seen as the poor, downtrodden club in the city so they can wallow in self-pity whilst moaning about anything and everything. It's what they're used to. It's what they know. It's who they are. They love wallowing in their own misery and bile. I suppose, to them, it beats working your arses off to build something of note.

100%, their spiritual soul mates are Abu Dhabi FC. Abu Dhabi see themselves as underdogs fighting the 'Big 6', and apparently everyone is out to get them (hence why they boo the Champions' League anthem, despite it being their Holy Grail), even though they have the wealthiest owners and spend insane amounts. It kills them that nobody respects the trophies they've bought. Everton are similar, but their chip comes from the fact nobody sees them as a great club and that they've never had any sustained success. They've always been in our shadow, and it kills them. Their happiest times are the brief periods we've been shit. Even if they were shitter, at least we were as well. Everything they do is a reaction to us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32534 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm
Everton are trying to deflect the fact they still have no manager by announcing their new Stadium Again! ;D ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/breaking-everton-new-stadium-20809328
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32535 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:30:08 am
I hope that one is more accurate than the original early call  ;D
:-X
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32536 on: Today at 02:11:44 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Everton are trying to deflect the fact they still have no manager by announcing their new Stadium Again! ;D ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/breaking-everton-new-stadium-20809328

"Hoping to start full works, at some point, in the second half of this year..." :lmao

May as well say "probably, hopefully, maybe, when the stars align".

I love the tagline too: "Exclusive: Everton are beginning essential tests and surveys at their new stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock"

Essential tests and surveys? How long has this been in the works now? Shouldn't have these essential tests and surveys kind of, well, you know, been done already? Seeing as they're all so essential like? Be pretty awful if, after all these years, these tests and surveys found something problematic?

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32537 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm
How do you get approval to build it without having done ''essential tests and surveys''?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32538 on: Today at 02:17:17 pm
£500 million  ;D

Absolutely no chance that costs anything under a billion the daft twats
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32539 on: Today at 02:28:30 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:11:44 pm
"Hoping to start full works, at some point, in the second half of this year..." :lmao

May as well say "probably, hopefully, maybe, when the stars align".

I love the tagline too: "Exclusive: Everton are beginning essential tests and surveys at their new stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock"

Essential tests and surveys? How long has this been in the works now? Shouldn't have these essential tests and surveys kind of, well, you know, been done already? Seeing as they're all so essential like? Be pretty awful if, after all these years, these tests and surveys found something problematic?
They simply have to release some information on BMD every so often to stop the fanbase imploding, and to con them into thinking things are moving.

They are currently managerless and rudderless. Their vanity manager has just walked on them. They are drowning in horrendous levels of debt too. Even if it's just to say a traffic cone at the dock has been moved, they have to release 'new' information every so often in order to stop the blue quarter spontaneously combusting. The BMD mirage is all they have left to appease them now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32540 on: Today at 02:39:38 pm
Wonder if the contract negotiations with Nuno have gone sour?  Why else would they have a nothing story about prelim work in the Echo other than to prepare for the inevitable fan explosion with the knowledge that another prospective manager has ghosted them!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32541 on: Today at 02:59:39 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Everton are trying to deflect the fact they still have no manager by announcing their new Stadium Again! ;D ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/breaking-everton-new-stadium-20809328

Quote
Some of the tests have been done previously, but not recently.

I found this hilarious.


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32542 on: Today at 03:02:31 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:59:39 pm
I found this hilarious.

Is this how the essential tests went?

- Still water in the dock, lad?

- Yep?

- Traffic cones, still there?

- Yep

- Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32543 on: Today at 03:04:58 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:02:31 pm
Is this how the essential tests went?

- Still water in the dock, lad?

- Yep?

- Sound

Hahaha

- ok, I'll make a note. "Dock, still wet. Need a plan to get rid of the water"
