FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 02:01:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:00:11 pm
Em nome do Pai, o Filho e o Espírito Santo

So after the Father and Son team of Ancelloti and his son, they've now gone for the Holy Spirit?

Clearly dusting off the church in the corner and seeking divine help. Expect Nick Pope to sign any day...

ha ha  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 02:14:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:45:19 pm
It's bad news when even David Moyes is turning you down.  :-[
Oh I dont know
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 05:18:12 pm
Unless Moshiri is going to start his own player agency or get into bed with Raiola then not sure what Nuno brings to the table.  His only real skill seems to be in taking the shady business dealings of his owners and translating that into necessary results.

Just glad its not Potter who I think has a real future.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:05:37 pm
Isn't Coady tainted?

Nah he turned the redshite down or some such nonsense
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:39:51 am
I think hes an excellent choice of manager for them.

I find their response absolutely crazy.  The poor guy will have to be pushing for top 6 by Christmas to have any chance at all. 

No wonder everyone fails at Everton with support like that

Still, it is what it is, theyre appointing Crystal Palace cast offs
I also think he'd be a good choice for them.

One thing they really do not need again is the vanity acquisition like Ancelotti, who will simply up sticks as soon as a big job becomes available. They need a manager lower down the ranks who can get them punching above their weight. OK, if he manages that, he will probably get off too, like Moyes did, but he'll probably stick around a lot longer than an Ancelotti calibre of manager would.

We all know that they will be foaming at the mouth if they don't get the vanity manager in, but in the longer term it might help rein in their outrageous expectations, allowing the new man some breathing space and time to make a go of it.

Ancelotti was right. At Everton it's all about trying to bag a UEFA Cup place and, if they get very lucky, maybe a League Cup. That would be major progress for them. If they give the fella a proper chance and if they can actually be arsed supporting rather than booing and moaning, they might just achieve that given time. Everton is a horrible job though. I genuinely feel for decent managers when they go there. Some, like Allardyce, deserve the misery, but some are decent fellas, so don't.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 08:16:55 pm
I think Colin Wanker would be the perfect choice for them, hates us and is shit enough to flush the turd, hopefully for good
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 08:18:54 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:16:55 pm
I think Colin Wanker would be the perfect choice for them, hates us and is shit enough to flush the turd, hopefully for good
Can't believe that fucker is still in management, although it still amuses me no end, that a Google search for "Colin Wanker", returns Warnock as its top result 😁😁😁
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 pm
I know a lot of sound Blues.

But they are fucked before they start. Before every single game they sing a song saying "We don't care what the Red Shite Say"

That's their official song Their offical song includes us and says that they don't care...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32488 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
I also think he'd be a good choice for them.

One thing they really do not need again is the vanity acquisition like Ancelotti, who will simply up sticks as soon as a big job becomes available. They need a manager lower down the ranks who can get them punching above their weight. OK, if he manages that, he will probably get off too, like Moyes did, but he'll probably stick around a lot longer than an Ancelotti calibre of manager would.

We all know that they will be foaming at the mouth if they don't get the vanity manager in, but in the longer term it might help rein in their outrageous expectations, allowing the new man some breathing space and time to make a go of it.

Ancelotti was right. At Everton it's all about trying to bag a UEFA Cup place and, if they get very lucky, maybe a League Cup. That would be major progress for them. If they give the fella a proper chance and if they can actually be arsed supporting rather than booing and moaning, they might just achieve that given time. Everton is a horrible job though. I genuinely feel for decent managers when they go there. Some, like Allardyce, deserve the misery, but some are decent fellas, so don't.

They aren't going to be happy when they realize he doesn't play attacking and free flowing football.

In any case - does it really matter with those clowns?

- if the manager doesn't finish above the redshite - he sucks
- if the manager has any red in any pictures of him ever - he sucks
- if the manager plays boring football - he sucks
- if the manager doesn't win the summer transfer window - he sucks
- if the manager doesn't win the first 4 games trophy - he sucks

etc etc. They will turn on ANY manager.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32489 on: Today at 12:07:49 am
Nuno is close to the optimal appointment for them. Way better than a checked out Ancelotti. No idea why they are so negative, he will be their best manager since Moyes easily. Not that it would be particularly difficult.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32490 on: Today at 12:13:18 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:07:49 am
Nuno is close to the optimal appointment for them. Way better than a checked out Ancelotti. No idea why they are so negative, he will be their best manager since Moyes easily. Not that it would be particularly difficult.

cos they had their heart set on the latest flavour of the month coach most likely. Not to say Galtier isnt a very good coach, but half of them will only have known of his existence in the last few months.

Nuno is seen as a negative coach, they have these visions of being a team who entertain, despite the fact they havent for years. The last time they did was maybe under Martinez, and they chased him out.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32491 on: Today at 12:31:54 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:13:18 am
cos they had their heart set on the latest flavour of the month coach most likely. Not to say Galtier isnt a very good coach, but half of them will only have known of his existence in the last few months.

Nuno is seen as a negative coach, they have these visions of being a team who entertain, despite the fact they havent for years. The last time they did was maybe under Martinez, and they chased him out.

Nuno might actually insert some intensity into their side. Lord knows they need it. All they have are a bunch of players who do not really want to be there or shouldnt really be there.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32492 on: Today at 08:30:35 am
I seem to be missing something, but I thought Santo did a great job at Wolves and made them an attractive side when his players were fit.

Not even sure why he's got a 'negative' tag - I don't think he is 'realistic' would seem a better word - he plays the opposition based on the known capabilities of his own side.

If he managed a top team then he'd be more expansive and utilise the quality where he had it.

