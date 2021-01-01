I think hes an excellent choice of manager for them.



I find their response absolutely crazy. The poor guy will have to be pushing for top 6 by Christmas to have any chance at all.



No wonder everyone fails at Everton with support like that



Still, it is what it is, theyre appointing Crystal Palace cast offs



I also think he'd be a good choice for them.One thing they really do not need again is the vanity acquisition like Ancelotti, who will simply up sticks as soon as a big job becomes available. They need a manager lower down the ranks who can get them punching above their weight. OK, if he manages that, he will probably get off too, like Moyes did, but he'll probably stick around a lot longer than an Ancelotti calibre of manager would.We all know that they will be foaming at the mouth if they don't get the vanity manager in, but in the longer term it might help rein in their outrageous expectations, allowing the new man some breathing space and time to make a go of it.Ancelotti was right. At Everton it's all about trying to bag a UEFA Cup place and, if they get very lucky, maybe a League Cup. That would be major progress for them. If they give the fella a proper chance and if they can actually be arsed supporting rather than booing and moaning, they might just achieve that given time. Everton is a horrible job though. I genuinely feel for decent managers when they go there. Some, like Allardyce, deserve the misery, but some are decent fellas, so don't.