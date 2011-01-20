« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1969773 times)

Online Dim Glas

  Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32440 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,360
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32440 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Nuno has lost the crowd already 


Only at Everton eh?

The self entitlement is incredible.  Hes a good pick for them,

Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.

 
Logged
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32441 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
Every manager that has managed a Premier League club knows what a bunch of bitter twats the fans are.
They all know it's a poisoned chalice of a job; so what type of manager would take it on?
Brave? Foolish? Egotistical? Moneygrabber? Knobhead? Unemployed?

Everton are like that really rough type of fella. An emotionally immature and erratic type but who still manages to find girlfriends. Relationships tend to be abusive and are not known for their longevity, but he gets partners non-the-less.

Why? Because there is always someone who thinks they can be the one to change him. Also, there is also someone willing to give it a go if he makes out he's loaded.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32442 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.
And that's where it all falls apart.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32443 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
The fact its Moshiri making the decisions is so telling.

Why bother even having a sporting director.

Was just about to say this. We've heard for weeks that Brands will have his own say this time around and Moshiri will let him do it. First opportunity he gets and Moshiri seemingly overrides him. Looks like he'll be going there based on loads of other journalists saying it's almost a done deal. So basically, they're back to being a defensive side (like or it not that's the approach they've taken with their past few hires). It's also known that Mendes is one of the people that has Moshiri's ear, so with James being a Mendes client and Nuno being a Portuguese speaker maybe the thinking is this keeps Rodriguez and Richarlison happy. Also if Nuno ends up there it's pretty clear the talk of him wanting to be closer to his family in Portugal was from the Robbie Savage school of re-locations.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32444 on: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Nuno has lost the crowd already 

Think it's starting to dawn on the smarter ones. The standard of football won't be great. They're likely worse off under Moshiri's ownership. Brands has no real say. They'll be signing loads of (likely) overpriced Mendes clients.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,930
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32445 on: Today at 12:29:55 am »
They usually go for the flavour of the year, looks like they are now going for the flavour of last year. I like Wolves and the way they play but they are patchy these days.

Could be a bumpy ride (1-16 on so it looks sealed)

He likes his own players, often Portugese, so a buying spree may be required (again)

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:10 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,443
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32446 on: Today at 01:43:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:55 am
They usually go for the flavour of the year, looks like they are now going for the flavour of last year. I like Wolves and the way they play but they are patchy these days.

Could be a bumpy ride (1-16 on so it looks sealed)

He likes his own players, often Portugese, so a buying spree may be required (again)

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia

I thought you were kidding.

But it's true, as a Manager he's not won a top flight trophy.

The closest and only thing, is winning the Championship to get Wolves promoted to the PL.


And he's an ex-goalkeeper. T-Rex Pickford will be a revelation for Nuno.  ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32447 on: Today at 02:13:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:55 am

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia

The man who replaced Nuno at Valencia: Gary Neville.

Funnily enough, Red Ron was the last Valencia manager to have won a trophy until Valencia won the Copa del Rey under Marcelino a few years ago
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:31 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,493
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32448 on: Today at 07:08:15 am »
Oh dear, this is going to end well.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32449 on: Today at 07:31:24 am »
They should just dissolve the club and put themselves out of their misery
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32450 on: Today at 07:35:41 am »
From Simeone ("name your salary!") to Nuno in 24 hours. It's so very Everton.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,701
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32451 on: Today at 07:39:51 am »
I think hes an excellent choice of manager for them.

I find their response absolutely crazy.  The poor guy will have to be pushing for top 6 by Christmas to have any chance at all. 

No wonder everyone fails at Everton with support like that

Still, it is what it is, theyre appointing Crystal Palace cast offs
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:51 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32452 on: Today at 07:46:51 am »
Excellent, Tepid? With Mendes spunking Moshiri's cash - unless Brands is. It should be interesting.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,351
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32453 on: Today at 07:48:38 am »
Big Dunc will be gutted. He gave up the chance to coach at Real Madrid, because he wanted the job and Moshiri has gone and appointed Nuno.
Bill will have to do some pacification.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,701
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32454 on: Today at 08:24:17 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:46:51 am
Excellent, Tepid? With Mendes spunking Moshiri's cash - unless Brands is. It should be interesting.
Mendes cant do a worse job than Brands though can he?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32455 on: Today at 08:38:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:24:17 am
Mendes cant do a worse job than Brands though can he?
Oh, let's hope so.  :D
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32456 on: Today at 09:07:27 am »
It's highly likely that they're getting Nuno because no one else wants it
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32457 on: Today at 09:27:04 am »
Chance for Mendes to fleece Everton youd have thought. They might end up with some half decent players and a decent enough manager out of it though. Not that it will get them anywhere.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,416
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32458 on: Today at 09:37:38 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.

It'll be because he was in talks with Crystal Palace last week, so they think they're too good for him. If he'd been in talks with a big club they'd be all for it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32459 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
They hate everyone. Well, unless they're Mancunian playing against us.

:)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,411
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32460 on: Today at 10:05:21 am »
I think Nuno is quite likeable in fairness. He will do alright and get a few decent players brought in whether he wants them or not. Imagine the fume if they start becoming a decent stepping stone for us (a la Jota.) Worth it for that chance alone
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32461 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Was just about to say this. We've heard for weeks that Brands will have his own say this time around and Moshiri will let him do it. First opportunity he gets and Moshiri seemingly overrides him. Looks like he'll be going there based on loads of other journalists saying it's almost a done deal. So basically, they're back to being a defensive side (like or it not that's the approach they've taken with their past few hires). It's also known that Mendes is one of the people that has Moshiri's ear, so with James being a Mendes client and Nuno being a Portuguese speaker maybe the thinking is this keeps Rodriguez and Richarlison happy. Also if Nuno ends up there it's pretty clear the talk of him wanting to be closer to his family in Portugal was from the Robbie Savage school of re-locations.

Just figured out why Brands has so many odd job titles. Everytime he tries to resign because he's pissed off at Moshi's meddling, they throw him a new job title and some extra cash at him to hold onto him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32462 on: Today at 11:08:37 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:27:04 am
Chance for Mendes to fleece Everton youd have thought. They might end up with some half decent players and a decent enough manager out of it though. Not that it will get them anywhere.

Fabio Silva to Everton for £40m?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,351
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32463 on: Today at 11:09:50 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:08:37 am
Fabio Silva to Everton for £40m?

Traore and Connor Coady to follow
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32464 on: Today at 11:13:07 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:27:04 am
Chance for Mendes to fleece Everton youd have thought. They might end up with some half decent players and a decent enough manager out of it though. Not that it will get them anywhere.

The Wolves/Mendes/Portugal link was through Fosun International, who owned Wolves as well as 15% of Gestifute, Mendes' company. I don't think there'll be the same level of Mendes players at Everton like at Wolves, because obviously Fosun don't own Everton. Let's not forget Mourinho is a Jorge Mendes client and I don't recall there being many Portuguese players at Spurs and United.

On the upside, them going for Nuno over Eddie Howe means Howe will end up somewhere and we'll have a new place to offload deadwood to. And Nuno won't go in for the dogs of war shit that most Ev managers do. With a bit of luck, he'll tell Duncan Disorderly where to go as well.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,882
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32465 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Maybe Joao Moutinho will finally complete his long awaited move to Everton. Watch this space ... (as a side note, crazy that Moutinho has played nearly 900 games combined for club and country. He's younger than Milner even, non stop football for over 15 years and still has another year left at Wolves I believe)

Interesting to see if the blues spend big again this summer. They always have under Moshiri and bragging rights will be at stake in regards to winning the transfer window. Sure Moshiri will be keeping Brands up late asking if they can get Ronaldo in

Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32466 on: Today at 11:39:45 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 11:13:07 am
The Wolves/Mendes/Portugal link was through Fosun International, who owned Wolves as well as 15% of Gestifute, Mendes' company. I don't think there'll be the same level of Mendes players at Everton like at Wolves, because obviously Fosun don't own Everton. Let's not forget Mourinho is a Jorge Mendes client and I don't recall there being many Portuguese players at Spurs and United.

Nuno is a Mendes client. In fact, he was the first person he represented.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32467 on: Today at 12:05:37 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:09:50 am
Traore and Connor Coady to follow

Isn't Coady tainted?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32468 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
I see they have gone from fuck off Nuno with your boring ass football to.....I'm happy with Nuno, they played some really good stuff
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32469 on: Today at 12:15:37 pm »
Think Nuno is a good appointment for them, injuries to key players and some poor recruitment cost him and Wolves last season but he's as good as they could have realistically hoped to attract to that job.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,360
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32470 on: Today at 12:30:34 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:10:57 pm
I see they have gone from fuck off Nuno with your boring ass football to.....I'm happy with Nuno, they played some really good stuff

they did play some decent stuff in spells during the previews seasons he was there. Last season they where up there as one of the absolute worst teams to watch as a neutral - but so where Everton.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32471 on: Today at 12:35:17 pm »
I think Nuno would be good choice for them,decent coach who just had most of the best tools for his system removed last season for one reason or another.

Hope they give it Big Dunc/Unsy tho.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32472 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm »
Moyes signs a new 3 year contract at West Ham. A huge blow.
Logged
