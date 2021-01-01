« previous next »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32440 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Nuno has lost the crowd already 


Only at Everton eh?

The self entitlement is incredible.  Hes a good pick for them,

Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.

 
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32441 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
Every manager that has managed a Premier League club knows what a bunch of bitter twats the fans are.
They all know it's a poisoned chalice of a job; so what type of manager would take it on?
Brave? Foolish? Egotistical? Moneygrabber? Knobhead? Unemployed?

Everton are like that really rough type of fella. An emotionally immature and erratic type but who still manages to find girlfriends. Relationships tend to be abusive and are not known for their longevity, but he gets partners non-the-less.

Why? Because there is always someone who thinks they can be the one to change him. Also, there is also someone willing to give it a go if he makes out he's loaded.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32442 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.
And that's where it all falls apart.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32443 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
The fact its Moshiri making the decisions is so telling.

Why bother even having a sporting director.

Was just about to say this. We've heard for weeks that Brands will have his own say this time around and Moshiri will let him do it. First opportunity he gets and Moshiri seemingly overrides him. Looks like he'll be going there based on loads of other journalists saying it's almost a done deal. So basically, they're back to being a defensive side (like or it not that's the approach they've taken with their past few hires). It's also known that Mendes is one of the people that has Moshiri's ear, so with James being a Mendes client and Nuno being a Portuguese speaker maybe the thinking is this keeps Rodriguez and Richarlison happy. Also if Nuno ends up there it's pretty clear the talk of him wanting to be closer to his family in Portugal was from the Robbie Savage school of re-locations.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32444 on: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Nuno has lost the crowd already 

Think it's starting to dawn on the smarter ones. The standard of football won't be great. They're likely worse off under Moshiri's ownership. Brands has no real say. They'll be signing loads of (likely) overpriced Mendes clients.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32445 on: Today at 12:29:55 am »
They usually go for the flavour of the year, looks like they are now going for the flavour of last year. I like Wolves and the way they play but they are patchy these days.

Could be a bumpy ride (1-16 on so it looks sealed)

He likes his own players, often Portugese, so a buying spree may be required (again)

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia
Offline 4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32446 on: Today at 01:43:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:55 am
They usually go for the flavour of the year, looks like they are now going for the flavour of last year. I like Wolves and the way they play but they are patchy these days.

Could be a bumpy ride (1-16 on so it looks sealed)

He likes his own players, often Portugese, so a buying spree may be required (again)

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia

I thought you were kidding.

But it's true, as a Manager he's not won a top flight trophy.

The closest and only thing, is winning the Championship to get Wolves promoted to the PL.


And he's an ex-goalkeeper. T-Rex Pickford will be a revelation for Nuno.  ;)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32447 on: Today at 02:13:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:55 am

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia

The man who replaced Nuno at Valencia: Gary Neville.

Funnily enough, Red Ron was the last Valencia manager to have won a trophy until Valencia won the Copa del Rey under Marcelino a few years ago
Offline jillc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32448 on: Today at 07:08:15 am »
Oh dear, this is going to end well.  :o
Offline red1977

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32449 on: Today at 07:21:27 am »
Ha ha ha ha ha, he he he he, seriously?. sorry just passing through.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32450 on: Today at 07:31:24 am »
They should just dissolve the club and put themselves out of their misery
Offline No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32451 on: Today at 07:35:41 am »
From Simeone ("name your salary!") to Nuno in 24 hours. It's so very Everton.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32452 on: Today at 07:39:51 am »
I think hes an excellent choice of manager for them.

I find their response absolutely crazy.  The poor guy will have to be pushing for top 6 by Christmas to have any chance at all. 

No wonder everyone fails at Everton with support like that

Still, it is what it is, theyre appointing Crystal Palace cast offs
Offline No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32453 on: Today at 07:46:51 am »
Excellent, Tepid? With Mendes spunking Moshiri's cash - unless Brands is. It should be interesting.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32454 on: Today at 07:48:38 am »
Big Dunc will be gutted. He gave up the chance to coach at Real Madrid, because he wanted the job and Moshiri has gone and appointed Nuno.
Bill will have to do some pacification.
