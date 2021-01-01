The fact its Moshiri making the decisions is so telling.



Why bother even having a sporting director.



Was just about to say this. We've heard for weeks that Brands will have his own say this time around and Moshiri will let him do it. First opportunity he gets and Moshiri seemingly overrides him. Looks like he'll be going there based on loads of other journalists saying it's almost a done deal. So basically, they're back to being a defensive side (like or it not that's the approach they've taken with their past few hires). It's also known that Mendes is one of the people that has Moshiri's ear, so with James being a Mendes client and Nuno being a Portuguese speaker maybe the thinking is this keeps Rodriguez and Richarlison happy. Also if Nuno ends up there it's pretty clear the talk of him wanting to be closer to his family in Portugal was from the Robbie Savage school of re-locations.