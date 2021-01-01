« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32440 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Nuno has lost the crowd already 


Only at Everton eh?

The self entitlement is incredible.  Hes a good pick for them,

Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.

 
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32441 on: Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
Every manager that has managed a Premier League club knows what a bunch of bitter twats the fans are.
They all know it's a poisoned chalice of a job; so what type of manager would take it on?
Brave? Foolish? Egotistical? Moneygrabber? Knobhead? Unemployed?

Everton are like that really rough type of fella. An emotionally immature and erratic type but who still manages to find girlfriends. Relationships tend to be abusive and are not known for their longevity, but he gets partners non-the-less.

Why? Because there is always someone who thinks they can be the one to change him. Also, there is also someone willing to give it a go if he makes out he's loaded.
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32442 on: Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm
Yeah, the response from their pathetic fanbase is mad.

Even though I find it weird that allegedly the sporting director isnt making the managerial choices, its still a FAR better choice than a lot of names they where getting linked with, and if given support and a decent chance, could be just what they need.

But hey, hes not a star name  ::) And they really are hysterical with their apparent need for some expansive brand of football, they played like absolute crap under Ancelloti, but apparently that was ok.
And that's where it all falls apart.
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32443 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:30 pm
The fact its Moshiri making the decisions is so telling.

Why bother even having a sporting director.

Was just about to say this. We've heard for weeks that Brands will have his own say this time around and Moshiri will let him do it. First opportunity he gets and Moshiri seemingly overrides him. Looks like he'll be going there based on loads of other journalists saying it's almost a done deal. So basically, they're back to being a defensive side (like or it not that's the approach they've taken with their past few hires). It's also known that Mendes is one of the people that has Moshiri's ear, so with James being a Mendes client and Nuno being a Portuguese speaker maybe the thinking is this keeps Rodriguez and Richarlison happy. Also if Nuno ends up there it's pretty clear the talk of him wanting to be closer to his family in Portugal was from the Robbie Savage school of re-locations.
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32444 on: Yesterday at 11:36:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Nuno has lost the crowd already 

Think it's starting to dawn on the smarter ones. The standard of football won't be great. They're likely worse off under Moshiri's ownership. Brands has no real say. They'll be signing loads of (likely) overpriced Mendes clients.
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32445 on: Today at 12:29:55 am
They usually go for the flavour of the year, looks like they are now going for the flavour of last year. I like Wolves and the way they play but they are patchy these days.

Could be a bumpy ride (1-16 on so it looks sealed)

He likes his own players, often Portugese, so a buying spree may be required (again)

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia
4pool

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32446 on: Today at 01:43:46 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:55 am
They usually go for the flavour of the year, looks like they are now going for the flavour of last year. I like Wolves and the way they play but they are patchy these days.

Could be a bumpy ride (1-16 on so it looks sealed)

He likes his own players, often Portugese, so a buying spree may be required (again)

What he does have, in common with Everton, is that he has never won anything (as a manager) despite managing Porto and Valencia

I thought you were kidding.

But it's true, as a Manager he's not won a top flight trophy.

The closest and only thing, is winning the Championship to get Wolves promoted to the PL.


And he's an ex-goalkeeper. T-Rex Pickford will be a revelation for Nuno.  ;)
