Preliminary work already being done at ours for the new Anny road end. Meanwhile, over at BMD they're still looking at brick samples!They will never be us, as much as they want to be.We don't spent years hyping something up only for it to never happen and us look stupid. They've been stringing their fans along for so long now that if work doesn't start this year they're genuinely going to revolt, I reckon.It's like when they mock us by referring to us as "FC Big Stand" or saying it looks like a KFC Box. It's jealousy. They're jealous that we have owners who don't do the bullshit Hicks/Gillett did by stringing us about Stanley Park. FSG said we'd stay at Anfield and it would be modernised and renovated, and they've done it. And we didn't take out huge bank loans or pile on debt to do it. It's been hailed as an excellent job done and Anfield is now a tip-top modern stadium, and we're upgrading it again.Meanwhile, they're still in the pit of misery, BMD is no closer than it was before, and they can't even upgrade Woodison because they let it get in such a bad state that it'd cost a fortune to even do anything superficial.