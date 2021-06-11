« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1967772 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32400 on: Today at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Really hope Rafa doesn't go to this shower of shit.

I'd have nothing against it, really - close to home and it'd do nothing to 'tarnish' him in my eyes.

That said, I feel it'd be like his time at Chelsea all over again (which also has not tarnished his reputation in my eyes at all) - a portion of the Everton fanbase simply wouldn't accept it, and that portion would only find it's moment to grow & develop (especially when you combine it with the fact the UK media & pundits don't seem to have much time for him) before eventually forcing a dismissal.  What he'd need to achieve in order to bring some of the dissenters to an even keel would be almost impossible, and that brings us back to the Bitter Delusion...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32401 on: Today at 01:24:41 pm »
Putting aside the fact that Rafa is far too good for them and deserves far better, it baffles me why The Shite would go for him anyway.

They are fully aware of how toxic their ridiculous fanbase is and know full well the purple-faced mouth foamers will be spitting feathers from day one. So why even bother going for such a divisive appointment when they can bring in someone else who they can all get behind and proclaim is ""better than Klopp."

They are a rudderless, old, wooden vessel that is floundering close to the rocks. This is a crucial time for them. They've pissed hundreds of millions of pounds into the Mersey with no reward whatsoever and have no real vision or plan for getting out of the mess they are in. They need someone in, with a vision and a viable plan they can all get behind, so the last thing they need is to appoint a divisive figure that many of them will not support and even actively undermine.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32402 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
My missus said that she'd like to see Rafa at Goodison.

Mind you, she knows quite a lot about football and isn't completely off her head.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32403 on: Today at 01:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:24:41 pm
They are a rudderless, old, wooden vessel that is floundering close to the rocks. This is a crucial time for them. They've pissed hundreds of millions of pounds into the Mersey with no reward whatsoever and have no real vision or plan for getting out of the mess they are in. They need someone in, with a vision and a viable plan they can all get behind, so the last thing they need is to appoint a divisive figure that many of them will not support and even actively undermine.

Still, its a laugh isnt it?!  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32404 on: Today at 01:47:33 pm »
I actually think Rafa could do well for them, not just for footballing reasons but because he wouldn't cave in to their bitterness. I think if he was any kind of success there he could end up closing the divide up between our clubs a little bit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32405 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm »
Big Twitter discourse today around "Scouse Not English", plenty of Reds and Blues both speaking out saying why they do/don't follow England. Interestingly, most of the Blue comments on the matter seem to be diverted back to the Reds...

"They only support Liverpool and can't bring themselves to cheer on United players... sad really" - I'm sure they'd all definitely cheer a Henderson goal  ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32406 on: Today at 03:07:27 pm »
Sounds as though Moyes is out; he's at a bigger club with better prospects anyway.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32407 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:07:27 pm
Sounds as though Moyes is out; he's at a bigger club with better prospects anyway.

To be fair though, even we haven't won a world cup

Oh hang on, yes we did
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32408 on: Today at 03:27:08 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:07:27 pm
Sounds as though Moyes is out; he's at a bigger club with better prospects anyway.

There are 91 of those to choose from in England alone.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32409 on: Today at 03:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:37:54 pm
My missus said that she'd like to see Rafa at Goodison.

Mind you, she knows quite a lot about football and isn't completely off her head.
She must be, she agreed to marry you.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32410 on: Today at 03:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:58:34 pm
Big Twitter discourse today around "Scouse Not English", plenty of Reds and Blues both speaking out saying why they do/don't follow England. Interestingly, most of the Blue comments on the matter seem to be diverted back to the Reds...

What I'm mainly seeing is needy blues who are desperate to be loved by the very people who hate scousers and sing anti-scouse songs at every opportunity, saying stuff like - "It's just the cult who come out with that 'Scouse not English' stuff. Most aren't even scouse anyway" ::)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32411 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
:lmao

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32412 on: Today at 05:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:35:14 pm
What I'm mainly seeing is needy blues who are desperate to be loved by the very people who hate scousers and sing anti-scouse songs at every opportunity, saying stuff like - "It's just the cult who come out with that 'Scouse not English' stuff. Most aren't even scouse anyway" ::)

They define themselves entirely against us. We take flags - no flags for them; a lot of us say we don't support England - they get their England shirts out. It's been so long since they've defined themselves on their own terms instead of just railing against us for all their worth because they've got nothing else going for them that they've forgotten how to forge their own identity.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32413 on: Today at 05:12:04 pm »
No Manager.

No Spade in the ground.

Everton that..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32414 on: Today at 05:38:02 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 05:02:55 pm
They define themselves entirely against us. We take flags - no flags for them; a lot of us say we don't support England - they get their England shirts out. It's been so long since they've defined themselves on their own terms instead of just railing against us for all their worth because they've got nothing else going for them that they've forgotten how to forge their own identity.

Exactly how it is mate.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32415 on: Today at 05:45:57 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32416 on: Today at 05:48:03 pm »
The last thing the Premier league needs is a shithouse like Simeone, if he managed Brentford next season, they'd probably get in to Europe with all the penalties they'd accrue through diving, having said that, his antics would fit the Bitters down to the ground.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32417 on: Today at 05:51:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:58:53 pm
:lmao



You've just won la liga what you gonna go do?!?

Manage Everton. Sounds about right.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32418 on: Today at 05:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 05:45:57 pm
Yul Belucky  ;D
Hahaha i never saw that.

Double the laughs now. :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32419 on: Today at 05:54:50 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32420 on: Today at 07:00:50 pm »


Preliminary work already being done at ours for the new Anny road end. Meanwhile, over at BMD they're still looking at brick samples!

They will never be us, as much as they want to be.

We don't spent years hyping something up only for it to never happen and us look stupid. They've been stringing their fans along for so long now that if work doesn't start this year they're genuinely going to revolt, I reckon.

It's like when they mock us by referring to us as "FC Big Stand" or saying it looks like a KFC Box. It's jealousy. They're jealous that we have owners who don't do the bullshit Hicks/Gillett did by stringing us about Stanley Park. FSG said we'd stay at Anfield and it would be modernised and renovated, and they've done it. And we didn't take out huge bank loans or pile on debt to do it. It's been hailed as an excellent job done and Anfield is now a tip-top modern stadium, and we're upgrading it again.

Meanwhile, they're still in the pit of misery, BMD is no closer than it was before, and they can't even upgrade Woodison because they let it get in such a bad state that it'd cost a fortune to even do anything superficial.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32421 on: Today at 08:17:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:58:53 pm
:lmao



;D

They're so gullible.

Even if that weren't a wind up, what does it even mean, money no object?  No point paying a manager squillions in salary if there's no fucking transfer budget!  This is exactly WHY Everton have been able to string their fans along for so long, and it's why a fair number continue to still buy into the bullshit.

Forget Moshi-La, that pit should be owned by Trump!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32422 on: Today at 10:32:31 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32423 on: Today at 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:48:03 pm
The last thing the Premier league needs is a shithouse like Simeone, if he managed Brentford next season, they'd probably get in to Europe with all the penalties they'd accrue through diving, having said that, his antics would fit the Bitters down to the ground.

No they wouldn't. He's a winner.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32424 on: Today at 10:34:23 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:32:31 pm


So will Nuno be bringing in his own team or will they still find a role for Drunken and all the other hangers on?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32425 on: Today at 10:35:27 pm »
Don't see that ending well and they all seem to hate him already, shame for him as he seems a good bloke.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32426 on: Today at 10:39:40 pm »
Don't think he's a bad appointment, but of course he won't be the one to end the trophy drought. He's well better than some of the names mentioned for it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32427 on: Today at 10:41:15 pm »
Excited by the challenge of how fast he can make some easy money before being sacked?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32428 on: Today at 10:41:40 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 05:02:55 pm
They define themselves entirely against us. We take flags - no flags for them; a lot of us say we don't support England - they get their England shirts out. It's been so long since they've defined themselves on their own terms instead of just railing against us for all their worth because they've got nothing else going for them that they've forgotten how to forge their own identity.
I've said for a long time that they've totally lost their identity. I have no idea what they stand for anymore and, sadly for them, neither do they. Liverpool and our fanbase are generally proactive. We do our own thing in our own way. We have a very strong identity. In contrast, Everton and their fanbase are deeply reactionary. Everything they think, say and do is in direct response to what we think, say and do. They are that contrary and jealous juvenile that does the exact opposite of you as an act of childish passive aggression.

I didn't agree with Emlyn Hughes at the time, but he really did know the truth. Liverpool are magic, and Everton really are tragic.

All they are these days is a parasite attached to our club in order to leech some relevance off our lifeblood. A soulless, empty husk of a club that really should be put out of its misery.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32429 on: Today at 10:43:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:32:31 pm


The fact its Moshiri making the decisions is so telling.

Why bother even having a sporting director.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32430 on: Today at 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:35:27 pm
Don't see that ending well and they all seem to hate him already, shame for him as he seems a good bloke.
They hate everyone. Well, unless they're Mancunian.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32431 on: Today at 10:45:29 pm »
Nice bloke, his teams wont kick us off the park, loves losing to us. Get him in.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32432 on: Today at 10:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:17:59 pm
;D

They're so gullible...
They really are. Their club has been trolling them for decades, yet they fall for it every single time.  :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32433 on: Today at 10:50:17 pm »
A few years in the midlands has put a decade on Nuno.  He'll end up looking like Lo-Pan once Everton are done with him.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32434 on: Today at 10:50:37 pm »
How much will they spend on Traore?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32435 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm »
Like I said, don't think he's a bad manager at all and was never going to do as good this season losing a couple of key men in the summer and later Jiminez, but surely they wouldn't be going for him if he was still in charge at Wolves. Ultimately I think 18 months down the line they'll still be in the same position. Perhaps that's the moment where Moshiri just says fuck it and gives every penny he's got to Simeone
