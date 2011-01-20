« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32360 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm »
Seems like their strategy of offering big compensation packages to get the manager they want is suddenly not so popular any more, I wonder if they've finally realised what a shit state they're in.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32361 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm »
Per The Athletic, the Everton shortlist is believed to be down to six: Nuno, Benitez, Potter, Galtier, Moyes, Rangnick
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32362 on: Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm

In 2006, I mean . I could go on

Please do.  I've got all night. :D
« Reply #32363 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm



In 2003, Everton didnt win a trophy
In 2004, Everton didnt win a trophy
In 2005, Everton didnt win a trophy
In 2006, I mean . I could go on

In 2010 Everton won the Everton vs Everton 'Brotherhood trophy'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/aug/04/everton-brotherhood-cup-goodison
« Reply #32364 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
Per The Athletic, the Everton shortlist is believed to be down to six: Nuno, Benitez, Potter, Galtier, Moyes, Rangnick

are all these managers aware they are on a shortlist?

Cant imagine Everton being a good place for Rangnick.  They would expect him just to coach? A job he hasnt actually done that much in the last decade?
« Reply #32365 on: Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
are all these managers aware they are on a shortlist?

Who knows :D Can't see Rangnick taking it regardless and Moyes is renewing with West Ham
« Reply #32366 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Interesting that Brands has recently been made a director of

Goodison park stadium limited

Everton FC finance limited

Everton investments limited

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/hdlqXWOeyN1-E33EIKcIqSqJLFE/appointments

And by interesting, I mean really really weird.  Brandt is the director of football. These companies appear to have something to do with the new stadium financing maybe?


Why would your director of football be within a million miles of that?

Why isnt your director of football focused on well, football.  Because hes made a shit job of that so far.

Its really weird.
Multi-tasking. They've got no money so they need each employee to do the job of multiple people. That's why Dunc is Assistant Coach as well as Cone Deployment Manager and Bouncer. And Barrett Baxendale combines Chief Exec duties with a Municipal Territory Acquisition Role, while Bill is Chairman as well as Guardian of the Arteta Money and Producer and Director of the Club Panto (i.e first team performances).
 
« Reply #32367 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm »
Its gonna be big dunk isnt it. No one else gets them , is available and cheap. This would be so hard for them to fume over but a real kick in the knackers anyway after Don Carlo.
« Reply #32368 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
Multi-tasking. They've got no money so they need each employee to do the job of multiple people. That's why Dunc is Assistant Coach as well as Cone Deployment Manager and Bouncer. And Barrett Baxendale combines Chief Exec duties with a Municipal Territory Acquisition Role, while Bill is Chairman as well as Guardian of the Arteta Money and Producer and Director of the Club Panto (i.e first team performances).
 


Pickford: court jester and sort-of goalkeeper

Whoever's second job is 'polishing silverware' is smiling smugly.
« Reply #32369 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm

Whoever's second job is 'polishing silverware' is smiling smugly.
They were but then they had the Cuckoo Clock Winding-up portfolio foisted upon them as well. Sources report them grumbling that if it's winding up that was needed plenty of Redshite would be willing to do it for free.
« Reply #32370 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm »
Really hope Rafa doesn't go to this shower of shit.
« Reply #32371 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
Its gonna be big dunk isnt it. No one else gets them , is available and cheap. This would be so hard for them to fume over but a real kick in the knackers anyway after Don Carlo.

Would like to see a few of them try gobbing off at Big Dunc if things start going pear shaped. He'll wade into the stands, drag them to the byline and beat them senseless.
« Reply #32372 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Really hope Rafa doesn't go to this shower of shit.
Bill wouldnt have Rafa though would he?
« Reply #32373 on: Today at 12:06:59 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
In 2010 Everton won the Everton vs Everton 'Brotherhood trophy'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/aug/04/everton-brotherhood-cup-goodison
How quickly you all forget their stunning victory in the Sportpesa Cup final.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_SportPesa_Super_Cup
« Reply #32374 on: Today at 12:17:28 am »
Eddie Howe it is then, Bill will just fall for that Boyhood stuff once he meets him, you can see them together crying over Kevin Ratcliffe
« Reply #32375 on: Today at 12:49:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
are all these managers aware they are on a shortlist?

Cant imagine Everton being a good place for Rangnick.  They would expect him just to coach? A job he hasnt actually done that much in the last decade?

Rangnick was quite influential in his day, wasn't he? Inspired a number of German coaches who took up his ideas and developed them. Surely there must be some Rangnickian coaches who have actually coached more recently. Might be some feat persuading one of them to move to Merseyside though.
« Reply #32376 on: Today at 12:54:23 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:49:01 am
Rangnick was quite influential in his day, wasn't he? Inspired a number of German coaches who took up his ideas and developed them. Surely there must be some Rangnickian coaches who have actually coached more recently. Might be some feat persuading one of them to move to Merseyside though.

Its like a sabbatical, you have 18 months away from football and they give you c£20m
« Reply #32377 on: Today at 01:03:58 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:49:01 am
Rangnick was quite influential in his day, wasn't he? Inspired a number of German coaches who took up his ideas and developed them. Surely there must be some Rangnickian coaches who have actually coached more recently. Might be some feat persuading one of them to move to Merseyside though.

When you look at all the coaches whove been at Salzburg and other Red Bull teams, then theres loads who certainly have been in contact with Rangnick, then those at Hoffenheim too. Likes of Marsch, Glasner, Hütter, Rose, Beierlorzer, Nagalesmann, Svensson.

All are in better jobs than Everton could offer, apart from Beierlorzer :P

Its interesting with Rangnick though, cos I think its been stated a lot he is interested in working in England, so if hes going to do it, it has to be soon, and he has no club at the moment. So surely now is the time. But the thing is he only has coached in 3 of the last 10 years really. So itd be a bit odd if he just went into coaching, hed be more suited to a more dual role or sports director role.
« Reply #32378 on: Today at 01:06:53 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:03:58 am
When you look at all the coaches whove been at Salzburg and other Red Bull teams, then theres loads who certainly have been in contact with Rangnick, then those at Hoffenheim too. Likes of Marsch, Glasner, Hütter, Rose, Beierlorzer, Nagalesmann, Svensson.

All are in better jobs than Everton could offer, apart from Beierlorzer :P

Weren't there a couple of Mainz coaches who were heavily influenced by Rangnick too? Surely Everton could prise them from their current clubs with the lure of Premier League football.
« Reply #32379 on: Today at 01:08:28 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:06:53 am
Weren't there a couple of Mainz coaches who were heavily influenced by Rangnick too? Surely Everton could prise them from their current clubs with the lure of Premier League football.

I listed one - Bo Svensson, and he isnt leaving Mainz for sodding Everton  :P

« Reply #32380 on: Today at 02:49:07 am »
Rafa getting Everton relegated would be statue worthy
« Reply #32381 on: Today at 03:15:54 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:49:07 am
Rafa getting Everton relegated would be statue worthy

Mouth of the Mersey.

« Reply #32382 on: Today at 03:19:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:59:07 pm
Well I'd hate to see Rafa tarnished by a PL relegation, but if he's prepared to walk in there then he's also prepared to take that risk.  I'd rather see them relegated than win something because their attitude has been stinking the city out for two decades.  Apt that they pine to move next door to a sewage works.

What you call tarnished,I call glorified,job done.
« Reply #32383 on: Today at 04:41:17 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
Per The Athletic, the Everton shortlist is believed to be down to six: Nuno, Benitez, Potter, Galtier, Moyes, Rangnick

Rafa, Galtier or Potter would probably do very good jobs there. Not sure Rangnick would be particularly interested, Moyes would be much of a muchness and probably suffer from comparisons with his previous teams there quite quickly. They'd turn on Nuno pretty quickly. With the first two out of a job and Potter probably up for it, surely they'd be silly to go for Howe at this point? Probably will though.
