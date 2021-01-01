« previous next »
« Reply #32360 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm »
Seems like their strategy of offering big compensation packages to get the manager they want is suddenly not so popular any more, I wonder if they've finally realised what a shit state they're in.
  • Dutch Class
« Reply #32361 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm »
Per The Athletic, the Everton shortlist is believed to be down to six: Nuno, Benitez, Potter, Galtier, Moyes, Rangnick
« Reply #32362 on: Yesterday at 11:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm

In 2006, I mean . I could go on

Please do.  I've got all night. :D
  • Seis Veces
« Reply #32363 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm



In 2003, Everton didnt win a trophy
In 2004, Everton didnt win a trophy
In 2005, Everton didnt win a trophy
In 2006, I mean . I could go on

In 2010 Everton won the Everton vs Everton 'Brotherhood trophy'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/aug/04/everton-brotherhood-cup-goodison
« Reply #32364 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm
Per The Athletic, the Everton shortlist is believed to be down to six: Nuno, Benitez, Potter, Galtier, Moyes, Rangnick

are all these managers aware they are on a shortlist?

Cant imagine Everton being a good place for Rangnick.  They would expect him just to coach? A job he hasnt actually done that much in the last decade?
« Reply #32365 on: Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm
are all these managers aware they are on a shortlist?

Who knows :D Can't see Rangnick taking it regardless and Moyes is renewing with West Ham
« Reply #32366 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Interesting that Brands has recently been made a director of

Goodison park stadium limited

Everton FC finance limited

Everton investments limited

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/hdlqXWOeyN1-E33EIKcIqSqJLFE/appointments

And by interesting, I mean really really weird.  Brandt is the director of football. These companies appear to have something to do with the new stadium financing maybe?


Why would your director of football be within a million miles of that?

Why isnt your director of football focused on well, football.  Because hes made a shit job of that so far.

Its really weird.
Multi-tasking. They've got no money so they need each employee to do the job of multiple people. That's why Dunc is Assistant Coach as well as Cone Deployment Manager and Bouncer. And Barrett Baxendale combines Chief Exec duties with a Municipal Territory Acquisition Role, while Bill is Chairman as well as Guardian of the Arteta Money and Producer and Director of the Club Panto (i.e first team performances).
 
« Reply #32367 on: Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm »
Its gonna be big dunk isnt it. No one else gets them , is available and cheap. This would be so hard for them to fume over but a real kick in the knackers anyway after Don Carlo.
« Reply #32368 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
Multi-tasking. They've got no money so they need each employee to do the job of multiple people. That's why Dunc is Assistant Coach as well as Cone Deployment Manager and Bouncer. And Barrett Baxendale combines Chief Exec duties with a Municipal Territory Acquisition Role, while Bill is Chairman as well as Guardian of the Arteta Money and Producer and Director of the Club Panto (i.e first team performances).
 


Pickford: court jester and sort-of goalkeeper

Whoever's second job is 'polishing silverware' is smiling smugly.
« Reply #32369 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm

Whoever's second job is 'polishing silverware' is smiling smugly.
They were but then they had the Cuckoo Clock Winding-up portfolio foisted upon them as well. Sources report them grumbling that if it's winding up that was needed plenty of Redshite would be willing to do it for free.
« Reply #32370 on: Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm »
Really hope Rafa doesn't go to this shower of shit.
« Reply #32371 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 11:49:19 pm
Its gonna be big dunk isnt it. No one else gets them , is available and cheap. This would be so hard for them to fume over but a real kick in the knackers anyway after Don Carlo.

Would like to see a few of them try gobbing off at Big Dunc if things start going pear shaped. He'll wade into the stands, drag them to the byline and beat them senseless.
« Reply #32372 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
Really hope Rafa doesn't go to this shower of shit.
Bill wouldnt have Rafa though would he?
« Reply #32373 on: Today at 12:06:59 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
In 2010 Everton won the Everton vs Everton 'Brotherhood trophy'

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/aug/04/everton-brotherhood-cup-goodison
How quickly you all forget their stunning victory in the Sportpesa Cup final.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_SportPesa_Super_Cup
