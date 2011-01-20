« previous next »
Not the same thing is it.

Rafa should watch as many Everton games as he likes or better still get them relegated.
If they won something with Rafa, then acknowledging they achieved something after so long thanks to an ex-Liverpool manager would be pretty delicious for us.  Especially watching them choke on it.

But  you would prefer Rafa getting them relegated,yeah ?
But  you would prefer Rafa getting them relegated,yeah ?

Well I'd hate to see Rafa tarnished by a PL relegation, but if he's prepared to walk in there then he's also prepared to take that risk.  I'd rather see them relegated than win something because their attitude has been stinking the city out for two decades.  Apt that they pine to move next door to a sewage works.
I'd hate to see Rafa go there, why go where at least 50% of the fanbase already hate you...
Hmm a toughie! Rafa still seems to have the managerial bug, he probably thinks this job is ideal and would not spoil his relationship with us - he won't be spouting any "people's club" nonsense that's for sure and for the first time there would be an Everton manager who loves LFC. I just would not want him to do any good there. If it happened it may be a short lived appointment anyway, that patient lot may get even more restless than normal if they are not racing away near the top of the table as they did last season as late as Christmas.
Rafa to be killed by flying children?
I've seen that Manuel Pellegrini is linked with them. Christ, the man already looks 90 I can't imagine that managing Everton would be good for his health.
I really do hope Rafa steers well clear of that miserable, toxic shithole. They simply do not deserve a manager and a man of his quality. Rafa deserves far, far better than having to work with that insane rabble.
Thing is, if Rafa went there it would be because he knows we are the polar opposite of them - we wouldn't transform into a gang of hate filled mongrels just because a beloved former manager of ours has gone off to manage another club in the city (I'd say "rival" but it doesn't really count at this point).

We already dealt with him at Chelsea and we know there's no way Rafa can get them to that level.  (I'd say we could even potentially mug Everton for some of our deadwood, but that would be uncommonly cruel on our deadwood.)
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/10/everton-premier-league-usa-links

"American fans are also attracted to the clubs values. One of the things about Everton is that it has never brought shame on the city of its birth and it has conducted itself in an appropriate way."

They just can't help themselves, can they?

I really cannot be arsed reading the article as the quote was more than enough.

The lack of self-awareness is truly staggering. They may have brushed their rabid ''Everton Are White'' far-right racism under the carpet, but lots of us remember it in all its shameful 'glory'. The EFC/NF stickers all over town. The booing and throwing of bananas at black players. The EFC Combat 18 grafitti behind the Kop. The Country Road cutters.

I'd also love to know what these ''club values'' are that they go on about. I've lived around this lot all my life and I have absolutely no idea what they actually stand for. Everything they do, say and think seems to be in reaction to what Liverpool do, say or think. To me, Everton are a club without any identity of its own. A club whose only 'value' seems to be trying to outdo their bigger neighbours.

''Class and dignity''? Apart from Abu Dhabi, I've yet to come across a club and fanbase that has less of either than Everton. They are a club and fanbase bereft of any dignity whatsoever. Also, the only decent thing they bring to this city actually has nothing to do with football at all. It's their community work. As a football club, they are an embarrassment.
Quote
Get French Football News
@GFFN
Everton have approached Rudi Garcia. More follows. (LÉq)
Translate Tweet
7:18 PM · Jun 10, 2021·Twitter for iPhone
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:38:50 pm


Pretty sure they've approached every possible manager at this point. Rudi Garcia would be a weird one, he's had some moments in his career which suggests that he knows what he is doing but then many others where it seems like he hasn't a clue.
So many familiar names too, once they where linked with at least once before.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:46 pm
Pretty sure they've approached every possible manager at this point. Rudi Garcia would be a weird one, he's had some moments in his career which suggests that he knows what he is doing but then many others where it seems like he hasn't a clue.

They don't seem to have the slightest clue of what they want. A list with young managers and old has-beens, managers who play defensive football/attacking football/possession football/direct football. Managers with very different personalities.

There's no actual plan or blueprint. They just chucked as much money as it'd take to get a manager with lots of trophies in Ancelotti and now they're stumped at what to do next now he's fucked off.
Wanted: A manager, any manager. Pleeese!

Contact: Bill at the Mosh pit. Previous denigration of the redshite an advantage, but to be honest we'll take anyone, we're that desperate.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:53:54 pm
They don't seem to have the slightest clue of what they want.

They want whoever will say yes.
Give someone Don Carlo's contract and they will come,until some better job comes along.
They should get in touch with TSB, theyll say yes.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:56:26 pm
Wanted: A manager, any manager. Pleeese!

Contact: Bill at the Mosh pit. Previous denigration of the redshite an advantage, but to be honest we'll take anyone, we're that desperate.

Perks: A chance to coach alongside legendary hardman Duncan Ferguson (let's face it, it's not like his footballing or coaching career are anything to write home about), £11m a year salary, a job for your family members, a clause in your contract allowing you to leave for no compensation if a better club comes in for you and best of all, unlike other clubs we don't just celebrate goals, we celebrate corners too!
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:13:02 pm
They want whoever will say yes.

Depends what the salary is. Ancelotti was on 14 million a year as long as Everton didn't get relegated (11 million even if they did).

Every manager they've been linked with would snap their hands off for that kind of money. Koeman walked out on Southampton because they trebled his wages, they turned Silva's head by offering him much bigger wages.

They don't seem to be offering that kind of dough this time.
Why don't they just give the job to Rooney? Imagine the explosion of joy once the prodigal Manc returns.
Has anyone pointed out lately that, since Everton last won a trophy, we've won every trophy available to an English club, some more than once.

Just saying.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:55:12 pm
Has anyone pointed out lately that, since Everton last won a trophy, we've won every trophy available to an English club, some more than once.

Just saying.

Which trophies have we won more than once during that period? Apart from the European Cup, that is.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:22:30 pm
Depends what the salary is. Ancelotti was on 14 million a year as long as Everton didn't get relegated (11 million even if they did).

Every manager they've been linked with would snap their hands off for that kind of money. Koeman walked out on Southampton because they trebled his wages, they turned Silva's head by offering him much bigger wages.

They don't seem to be offering that kind of dough this time.

Well in which case they want whoever who will say yes for the money they are offering. :)

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:55:12 pm
Has anyone pointed out lately that, since Everton last won a trophy, we've won every trophy available to an English club, some more than once.

Just saying.

Wasn't it said that just about every club in the league bar Everton had won a trophy of some description since they last won one?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Which trophies have we won more than once during that period? Apart from the European Cup, that is.

Well you're talking 1995, so there's at least two FA Cups, and a gaggle of League Cups.  And bear in mind, we've not won either of those for ages. 

Oh, and also the European Super Cup several times as well.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:57:27 pm
Which trophies have we won more than once during that period? Apart from the European Cup, that is.

Carling Cup, FA CUP, Super Cup off the top of my head.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:02:15 pm
Carling Cup, FA CUP, Super Cup off the top of my head.

I wasn't being serious. I just wanted to highlight the fact that, since Everton last won anything, we've won club football's most prestigious trophy twice.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:59:18 pm
Well in which case they want whoever who will say yes for the money they are offering. :)

Wasn't it said that just about every club in the league bar Everton had won a trophy of some description since they last won one?

AFAIK nearly half the Football League has passed through the Premier League since Everton last won a trophy.
Interesting that Brands has recently been made a director of

Goodison park stadium limited

Everton FC finance limited

Everton investments limited

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/hdlqXWOeyN1-E33EIKcIqSqJLFE/appointments

And by interesting, I mean really really weird.  Brandt is the director of football. These companies appear to have something to do with the new stadium financing maybe?


Why would your director of football be within a million miles of that?

Why isnt your director of football focused on well, football.  Because hes made a shit job of that so far.

Its really weird.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:03:37 pm
I wasn't being serious. I just wanted to highlight the fact that, since Everton last won anything, we've won club football's most prestigious trophy twice.

Off the top of my head, weve won 12 trophies since Ev won their last?

League
2x European Cup
2x FA Cup
UEFA Cup
2x League Cup (if we dont count 95)
3x Super Cup
Club World Cup

Suppose you could throw in a Community/Charity shield too. Must be close to the amount of trophies theyve won in their history?
We've won 3 League Cups: 2001, 2003 & 2012 :)
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:31:53 pm
We've won 3 League Cups: 2001, 2003 & 2012 :)

2003 completely gone from my memory! Amazing how Im on the internet yet cant be bothered to look these things up.
I think youll find that nine of those count because. Something about kopite behaviour
