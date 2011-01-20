https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jun/10/everton-premier-league-usa-links



"American fans are also attracted to the clubs values. One of the things about Everton is that it has never brought shame on the city of its birth and it has conducted itself in an appropriate way."



They just can't help themselves, can they?



I really cannot be arsed reading the article as the quote was more than enough.The lack of self-awareness is truly staggering. They may have brushed their rabid ''Everton Are White'' far-right racism under the carpet, but lots of us remember it in all its shameful 'glory'. The EFC/NF stickers all over town. The booing and throwing of bananas at black players. The EFC Combat 18 grafitti behind the Kop. The Country Road cutters.I'd also love to know what these ''club values'' are that they go on about. I've lived around this lot all my life and I have absolutely no idea what they actually stand for. Everything they do, say and think seems to be in reaction to what Liverpool do, say or think. To me, Everton are a club without any identity of its own. A club whose only 'value' seems to be trying to outdo their bigger neighbours.''Class and dignity''? Apart from Abu Dhabi, I've yet to come across a club and fanbase that has less of either than Everton. They are a club and fanbase bereft of any dignity whatsoever. Also, the only decent thing they bring to this city actually has nothing to do with football at all. It's their community work. As a football club, they are an embarrassment.