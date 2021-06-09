I actually think Graham Potter seems like a genuinely decent bloke. Its going to be awful to see him hounded out after a disastrous season.



Reckon hes waiting for the England job. So hes probably waiting to see if England get knocked out of the group stage meaning Southgate gets the chop and the job is his. Although knowing England theyd probably give Southgate another 4 year deal 😂I have been told by someone who works at Everton they are unlikely to appoint their new manager until after the Euros. Which if true is fucking hilarious, considering thats the 11th July or even if its late on around the semi final stage, as pre season will be underway for some teams by then and gives a new manager little time to asses his squad. Meaning hell be starting the season on the back foot.Now this could mean a few things if they are really waiting till then, Potter has told them to wait to see what happens with the England jobOr they want a manager who is managing at the Euros eg Low (big risk) or Bobby Brown Shoes is coming back 😂What would be funny though is they appoint Potter now, Southgates gets sacked in 3 weeks time and Potter walks out to take the England job. Back to square one Everton