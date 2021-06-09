I actually think Graham Potter seems like a genuinely decent bloke. Its going to be awful to see him hounded out after a disastrous season.
Reckon hes waiting for the England job. So hes probably waiting to see if England get knocked out of the group stage meaning Southgate gets the chop and the job is his. Although knowing England theyd probably give Southgate another 4 year deal 😂
I have been told by someone who works at Everton they are unlikely to appoint their new manager until after the Euros. Which if true is fucking hilarious, considering thats the 11th July or even if its late on around the semi final stage, as pre season will be underway for some teams by then and gives a new manager little time to asses his squad. Meaning hell be starting the season on the back foot.
Now this could mean a few things if they are really waiting till then, Potter has told them to wait to see what happens with the England job
Or they want a manager who is managing at the Euros eg Low (big risk) or Bobby Brown Shoes is coming back 😂
What would be funny though is they appoint Potter now, Southgates gets sacked in 3 weeks time and Potter walks out to take the England job. Back to square one Everton