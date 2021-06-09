« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32240 on: Today at 08:43:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:19:22 pm
I do like to browse Rightmove, and the top-end houses all seem to have LFC themed rooms, bars etc.  :)

I'm more the rough end of the market which bears your theory out ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32241 on: Today at 08:57:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:28:42 pm
Thank you.  :thumbup

French football is right off my radar, hence why I've not really heard of him before.

I assume he will instantly be ''better than Klopp'' if he takes the step down to Ever10n?

Guaranteed!
Funny thing is, they will tie themselves in knots proving it.

They love to compare Klopps records with the likes of Guardiola, despite the fact you couldnt have two more different career paths, which is why Klopps achievments will always be far more impressive.

But now, IF they end up with someone like this, who is older than Klopp, but has only won 2 trophies, theyll pour over his career to prove that he was at clubs who couldnt compete financially with bigger clubs, so you cant comapre him with other coaches, even though that is what they do with Kloppo  :P
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32242 on: Today at 09:02:04 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:23:34 pm
I actually think Graham Potter seems like a genuinely decent bloke. Its going to be awful to see him hounded out after a disastrous season.
Reckon hes waiting for the England job.  So hes probably waiting to see if England get knocked out of the group stage meaning Southgate gets the chop and the job is his. Although knowing England theyd probably give Southgate another 4 year deal 😂
I have been told by someone who works at Everton they are unlikely to appoint their new manager until after the Euros. Which if true is fucking hilarious, considering thats the 11th July or even if its late on around the semi final stage, as pre season will be underway for some teams by then and gives a new manager little time to asses his squad. Meaning hell be starting the season on the back foot.

Now this could mean a few things if they are really waiting till then, Potter has told them to wait to see what happens with the England job
Or they want a manager who is managing at the Euros eg Low (big risk) or Bobby Brown Shoes is coming back 😂
What would be funny though is they appoint Potter now, Southgates gets sacked in 3 weeks time and Potter walks out to take the England job. Back to square one Everton
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32243 on: Today at 09:26:17 pm
Graham Potter is a really nice guy and a great coach. He did a video call with coaches voice a few weeks back and I truly hope he doesn't go to Everton and get mentally ruined by their looney fanbase and idiotic criminal owner
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32244 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:17:17 pm
Can someone enlighten me as to who this fella is and who he currently manages?

I thought he was the Argentinian guy who took the Falklands in 1982.

I refer to my previous post.

Galtieri was an all round damned bad egg who's failed military venture gave us another bout of Thatcher.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32245 on: Today at 09:45:53 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:29:54 pm
I refer to my previous post.

Galtieri was an all round damned bad egg who's failed military venture gave us another bout of Thatcher.
Maybe his namesake will oversea the sinking of the Belgrano Bramley Moore Wonderdome
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32246 on: Today at 09:54:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 07:17:17 pm
Can someone enlighten me as to who this fella is and who he currently manages?

I thought he was the Argentinian guy who took the Falklands in 1982.

He hosted Eurotrash with Antoine De Caunes.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32247 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:54:40 pm
He hosted Eurotrash with Antoine De Caunes.
And Lolo Ferrari, although a Ferrari might be too Red for them
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32248 on: Today at 10:14:14 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:00:41 pm
And Lolo Ferrari, although a Ferrari might be too Red for them

Why would Everton need Lolo Ferrari, they already have a massive pair of tits upfront.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32249 on: Today at 11:03:45 pm
https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1402740697422348290

Quote
Everton are considering a shock move for former Liverpool manager, Rafa Benitez, as their search for a new manager continues. [@_ChrisBascombe]
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32250 on: Today at 11:03:58 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/06/09/everton-consider-shock-move-former-liverpool-manager-rafa-benitez/?

Quote
There has been contact between Benitez, who lives on Merseyside and is a free agent, and Everton to sound out mutual interest

Weird one if true, Rafa's far too good for them and their fans would no doubt hate it.

EDIT: Snap!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32251 on: Today at 11:13:56 pm
It would be nice to have Rafa managing in PL and Everton fans doing incredible mental gymnastics.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32252 on: Today at 11:17:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:22:10 pm
Funny because a site that size,they could literally be having the companies who could bid for the jobs build samples as part of the bids.

Or are they too scared/skint to let it get that far ?  They know that once the blues see small walls and tiny corners or roofing,it's already built in their minds.

At least throw a few pebbles into the dock or better still sell Blues the pebbles for £10,sell it as building the foundation.It'd be paid for in 500yrs time  ;D

Dont knock it. The cathedral of Christ the King was funded on a buy a brick campaign, despite it being made of concrete
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32253 on: Today at 11:21:29 pm
Dont do it Rafa.
