They need to give any manager they get a few years to overhaul the squad, get them playing a new style and recruit sensibly. But they won't. They'll have a shit season, hit the panic button and start the whole process over again.
With Ancelotti they had a manager who didn't really care, but had the pedigree to justify fans not demanding his head after finishing 10th. If they finished 10th again next year with Potter for example, would that be enough to give him more time?
Knowing their fanbase, probably not. The boos start, the atmosphere becomes toxic, the players become less willing to take risks and play exciting football. They stagnate again. Rinse, repeat. Same old Everton.