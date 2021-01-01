its true!



problem is, their owner and hiarachy likely cant help themselves. Even if they went for a sensible option, theyd stll be dumping an odd assortment of players on him, for them a Barca reject is far more desirable than more sensible purchases.



Ancelotti did little for them, they played awful football, their home record was terrible, he signed players very much for the short term. Only achievment was beating Liverpool and finally getting a couple away wins in London. He couldnt even qualify them for the 3rd level of European comeptition, I mean, thats shocking.



Its just funny that they didnt get what his motives where, as they where clear as day to everyone else - big paycheque while he waited for something better. He barely even hid the fact he wasnt arsed, he looked bored out of his mind every match.



Everton, aren't they.So wrapped up in their own vanity that they couldn't see Carlo's motivation for being there.They can be a weird lot. It's all about names with them. They seem to need big names to match the size of their insane delusions of grandeur. They were bouncing up and down singing Carlo Fantastico, Carlo Magnifico while he quite clearly never wanted to be there, was completely disinterested and also (going by the few blues who commented on him to me) had them playing dire football.To them, though, he was Carlo Ancelotti. A big name and a winner in the past. Their own outrageous vanity meant they saw what he used to be as a good fit with them, when all he saw them as was a fat pay cheque until a big club had a job available.If they weren't so relentlessly horrible I'd actually feel for them, but they are, so I don't. They deserve their misery because they do it to themselves, time and time again.