Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1954653 times)

Offline Jookie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:08:33 am
5 goals since Christmas.  How is he is the England squad ahead of Bamford and Watkins?

To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.

As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?

He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.

For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though
Offline Fitzy.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 11:44:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:51:57 am
its true!

problem is, their owner and hiarachy likely cant help themselves. Even if they went for a sensible option, theyd stll be dumping an odd assortment of players on him, for them a Barca reject is far more desirable than more sensible purchases.

Ancelotti did little for them, they played awful football, their home record was terrible, he signed players very much for the short term. Only achievment was beating Liverpool and finally getting a couple away wins in London.  He couldnt even qualify them for the 3rd level of European comeptition, I mean, thats shocking.

Its just funny that they didnt get what his motives where, as they where clear as day to everyone else - big paycheque while he waited for something better.  He barely even hid the fact he wasnt arsed, he looked bored out of his mind every match.
Agree. His commitment to leave indicated his commitment to the broader endeavour.
Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 11:59:53 am »
Nuno looks set to join Palace after being favourite since Carlo Magnifico left.

Graham Potter and Ferguson now being touted as next manager...
Online jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:36:26 am
To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.

As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?

He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.

For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though

I think he was operating under the 'decent striker at a shit club phenomenon' where the opposition don't take the threat seriously for the first half of the season, but learn their lesson in the second half of the season and the strikers numbers fall off a cliff.

I was reading the DLC thread over on GOT where people were saying he would score a shit load of goals if he played for one of the Big Four, conveniently forgetting that a striker at a big club might get better service, but he will also be playing with no space against two banks of five.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32164 on: Today at 12:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:51:57 am
its true!

problem is, their owner and hiarachy likely cant help themselves. Even if they went for a sensible option, theyd stll be dumping an odd assortment of players on him, for them a Barca reject is far more desirable than more sensible purchases.

Ancelotti did little for them, they played awful football, their home record was terrible, he signed players very much for the short term. Only achievment was beating Liverpool and finally getting a couple away wins in London.  He couldnt even qualify them for the 3rd level of European comeptition, I mean, thats shocking.

Its just funny that they didnt get what his motives where, as they where clear as day to everyone else - big paycheque while he waited for something better.  He barely even hid the fact he wasnt arsed, he looked bored out of his mind every match.
Everton, aren't they.

So wrapped up in their own vanity that they couldn't see Carlo's motivation for being there.

They can be a weird lot. It's all about names with them. They seem to need big names to match the size of their insane delusions of grandeur. They were bouncing up and down singing Carlo Fantastico, Carlo Magnifico while he quite clearly never wanted to be there, was completely disinterested and also (going by the few blues who commented on him to me) had them playing dire football.

To them, though, he was Carlo Ancelotti. A big name and a winner in the past. Their own outrageous vanity meant they saw what he used to be as a good fit with them, when all he saw them as was a fat pay cheque until a big club had a job available.

If they weren't so relentlessly horrible I'd actually feel for them, but they are, so I don't. They deserve their misery because they do it to themselves, time and time again.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:55 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Online fucking appalled

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32165 on: Today at 12:44:19 pm »
If the timing had been a little better I'm almost certain they'd have got Mourinho
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32166 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Are they down yet?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32167 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:59:53 am
Nuno looks set to join Palace after being favourite since Carlo Magnifico left.

Graham Potter and Ferguson now being touted as next manager...

I see a fair few people say Potter would actually be the best bet for them. Honestly I don't think he is particularly good as a coach; he got Brighton playing relatively nice football up until the final 3rd where they are rubbish, and consistently gets them around 17th to 15th which is about par. I haven't seen much from him to say he should be anything more than manager for a relegation threatened team. Much like Eddie Howe to be honest.

In fairness with the other choices he probably is the best bet, but I don't think he would be any good for them.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32168 on: Today at 01:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Wouldnt someone like Graham Potter be the best bet for them? I am sure their fans would look down their noses at him like, but itd make more sense that yet again trying to get a name in as they did with Ancelotti, or getting a flavour of the month manager as they did with Silva.
The toxicity of their "support" would destroy Potters career, his next move up should be to an Aston Villa type club, instead of a shower of shit like Evertenth
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32169 on: Today at 01:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:00:28 pm
The toxicity of their "support" would destroy Potters career, his next move up should be to an Aston Villa type club, instead of a shower of shit like Evertenth
Evertenth. 😂
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32170 on: Today at 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:01:38 pm
Evertenth. 😂
It's not mine unfortunately
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32171 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:44:38 am
As funny as it is that Carlo left them, I think it may serve them well if they actually get a manager invested in a project who wants to build something meaningful that sustains beyond the next 10 minutes. A shift away from the vanity gestures that Moshiri is drawn to is exactly what they require.

I dont think they are vanity gestures. I remain convinced that his intention was to build the brand by getting a decent manager, playing CL football and a new ground and then sell on, similar to how he and Uncle Uzzy did at Arsenal.
I said at the time He was appointed Carlo was the last roll of the dice. Who will want to go there? Its a thankless task. Dyche? Loved by the fans at Burnley. Potter? Building something at Brighton -with a decent stadium and fanbase. Roy? The Bisto Kid? Already done that one. Nuno? Will want funding to pay for the Portugal b team he will want to sign.
Offline Jwils21

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32172 on: Today at 02:04:35 pm »
Which player do you think they'll sign on the back of a solid Euros who turns out to be pretty shite? I'm going for either Domagoj Vida or Ondrej Duda.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32173 on: Today at 02:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:57:05 pm
I see a fair few people say Potter would actually be the best bet for them. Honestly I don't think he is particularly good as a coach; he got Brighton playing relatively nice football up until the final 3rd where they are rubbish, and consistently gets them around 17th to 15th which is about par. I haven't seen much from him to say he should be anything more than manager for a relegation threatened team. Much like Eddie Howe to be honest.

In fairness with the other choices he probably is the best bet, but I don't think he would be any good for them.

They've already tried the approach of getting a young up and coming manager with a nice brand of football in appointing Martinez and Silva, even Koeman to an extent. It doesn't work for them, because at the first sign of trouble their fanbase turn toxic and the Board react.

And if it does work out? Well it's pretty pointless because then Spurs/Arsenal/Chelsea/United/City will just come along and poach him.
Online glewis93

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32174 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm »
They need to give any manager they get a few years to overhaul the squad, get them playing a new style and recruit sensibly. But they won't. They'll have a shit season, hit the panic button and start the whole process over again.

With Ancelotti they had a manager who didn't really care, but had the pedigree to justify fans not demanding his head after finishing 10th. If they finished 10th again next year with Potter for example, would that be enough to give him more time?

Knowing their fanbase, probably not. The boos start, the atmosphere becomes toxic, the players become less willing to take risks and play exciting football. They stagnate again. Rinse, repeat. Same old Everton.
Online cissesbeard

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32175 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:04:35 pm
Which player do you think they'll sign on the back of a solid Euros who turns out to be pretty shite? I'm going for either Domagoj Vida or Ondrej Duda.

depends - which players at the euros have scored against us in the past or 'turned us down' etc
Offline DelTrotter

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32176 on: Today at 04:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:04:35 pm
Which player do you think they'll sign on the back of a solid Euros who turns out to be pretty shite? I'm going for either Domagoj Vida or Ondrej Duda.

Aaron Ramsey will score a goal and they'll give him 250k for 5 years.
Online potatomato33

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32177 on: Today at 04:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:57:05 pm
Honestly I don't think he is particularly good as a coach; he got Brighton playing relatively nice football up until the final 3rd where they are rubbish, and consistently gets them around 17th to 15th which is about par.

I saw a few Brighton games this season and you absolutely cannot blame Potter for them being shite in front of goal. The amount of clear-cut chances Maupay and Welbeck missed were criminal--almost McGoldrick like.
Offline Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32178 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:04:35 pm
Which player do you think they'll sign on the back of a solid Euros who turns out to be pretty shite? I'm going for either Domagoj Vida or Ondrej Duda.

If they lose Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin they'll definitely get that big aging lunk who plays up front for Russia.  Dzubya, I think it is.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32179 on: Today at 04:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:28:39 pm
If they lose Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin they'll definitely get that big aging lunk who plays up front for Russia.  Dzubya, I think it is.

Degsy would surely have a word and let him know the BS isn't a good move over Zenit.
Offline Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32180 on: Today at 04:33:13 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:30:38 pm
Degsy would surely have a word and let him know the BS isn't a good move over Zenit.

Depends how mischievous he's feeling!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32181 on: Today at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:33:13 pm
Depends how mischievous he's feeling!

;D
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32182 on: Today at 04:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:36:26 am
To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.

As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?

He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.

For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though

Watkins is the better player IMO. Very good at pressing from the front, good movement, goalscorer, fast. A similar player to Ings and without the injuries.

Calvert Lewin is a one touch finisher and an old school target man. More of an Andy Carroll.

It depends on the profile of player you want. Watkins would suit a top side more, but Everton aren't Everton without lumping it up to the big man up front.
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32183 on: Today at 04:50:52 pm »
Quote from: potatomato33 on Today at 04:27:01 pm
I saw a few Brighton games this season and you absolutely cannot blame Potter for them being shite in front of goal. The amount of clear-cut chances Maupay and Welbeck missed were criminal--almost McGoldrick like.
He's doing a great job. They actually create a mountain of chances. They were a decent striker away from being a comfortable top half side.

If I were on the Everton board, I'd be going out of my way to try to get him in. If I were Potter, I'd avoid them like the plague.
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32184 on: Today at 04:56:24 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 04:50:52 pm
He's doing a great job. They actually create a mountain of chances. They were a decent striker away from being a comfortable top half side.

If I were on the Everton board, I'd be going out of my way to try to get him in. If I were Potter, I'd avoid them like the plague.

Brighton finished top 10 in XG table and 5 points above Everton, which was pretty much all down to countless missed chances.

Online UntouchableLuis

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32185 on: Today at 04:59:33 pm »
I actually think Potter is a better fit for them than Nuno. Neither will pull up trees with their current squad. They're going to have to spend money wisely and not spunk 38 million on Iwobi.
Offline slotmachine

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32186 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:38:54 pm
Watkins is the better player IMO. Very good at pressing from the front, good movement, goalscorer, fast. A similar player to Ings and without the injuries.

Calvert Lewin is a one touch finisher and an old school target man. More of an Andy Carroll.

It depends on the profile of player you want. Watkins would suit a top side more, but Everton aren't Everton without lumping it up to the big man up front.

+1

Watkins is a much better all round player now and has a much bigger ceiling than DCL. Watkins skillset makes him more versatile and added to his workrate and movement off the ball is a real handful to any defender. I like DCL but like you said he is a bit more of an old school number nine and has to have a system built around him rather than the skillset and versatility to fit into different roles. I think Watkins is actually better than Ings at this moment and i would have taken them both if fit over DCL but that's another reason why Southgate is Southgate. Has to have another aerial presence if Kane gets injured.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32187 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:00:28 pm
The toxicity of their "support" would destroy Potters career, his next move up should be to an Aston Villa type club, instead of a shower of shit like Evertenth

That's actually an interesting point. I think how much a manager fits a club (their ethos and style etc) is quite an underrated quality when clubs are looking to hire, but how well they can play to the fans is probably important too.

The image a lot of neutrals have of Everton as a club (well-ran, affable, enterprising) is so harshly juxtaposed with the reality that is reflected in their match-going fans. It's only recently I've heard pundits talk about the idea that Everton fans are "demanding." What they're really saying is that they'll boo down all before them.

What they really needed was a proper bastard. Tuchel before his move to Chelsea maybe. Mourinho in an alternative universe. Conte the best they could have hoped for this time around.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32188 on: Today at 06:38:28 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:20:58 pm

The image a lot of neutrals have of Everton as a club (well-ran, affable, enterprising) is so harshly juxtaposed with the reality that is reflected in their match-going fans.
Nobody but Everton fans and Liverpool fans know anything at all about what the Ev are really like because they are so supremely irrelevent and uninteresting that nobody else pays any attention.

They should be glad we give them a few minutes of our time and that's only because they're down the road. Otherwise we'd ignore them, too
Offline Jookie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32189 on: Today at 07:56:49 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:10:55 pm
+1

Watkins is a much better all round player now and has a much bigger ceiling than DCL. Watkins skillset makes him more versatile and added to his workrate and movement off the ball is a real handful to any defender. I like DCL but like you said he is a bit more of an old school number nine and has to have a system built around him rather than the skillset and versatility to fit into different roles. I think Watkins is actually better than Ings at this moment and i would have taken them both if fit over DCL but that's another reason why Southgate is Southgate. Has to have another aerial presence if Kane gets injured.

Maybe I'm wrong about Watkins but not really been impressed when I've seen him (except the 7-2 against us).

I quite like DCL as a footballer. I actually think he was stunted by Everton team performances as the season went on. In the right team, I think he could easily be a 20-goal a season player.
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32190 on: Today at 08:33:35 pm »
Some dough must have been put on Galtier..5-2 now.
Online kopite77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32191 on: Today at 08:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:33:35 pm
Some dough must have been put on Galtier..5-2 now.

Maybe hell bring back all the the Bitters who got lost in Lille?! ;D ;D
Online 67CherryRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32192 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm »
They're losing their shit about Galtier on Twitter, even pulled up a quote where he apparently once said "my dream isn't Liverpool" and now they're calling him the chosen one.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32193 on: Today at 09:10:36 pm »
Is this Jean Paul Gaultier?
Online Hazell

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32194 on: Today at 09:18:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:10:36 pm
Is this Jean Paul Gaultier?

How apt, given Everton are Eurotrash.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32195 on: Today at 09:23:05 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:41:30 pm
I dont think they are vanity gestures. I remain convinced that his intention was to build the brand by getting a decent manager, playing CL football and a new ground and then sell on, similar to how he and Uncle Uzzy did at Arsenal.
I said at the time He was appointed Carlo was the last roll of the dice. Who will want to go there? Its a thankless task. Dyche? Loved by the fans at Burnley. Potter? Building something at Brighton -with a decent stadium and fanbase. Roy? The Bisto Kid? Already done that one. Nuno? Will want funding to pay for the Portugal b team he will want to sign.

The thing is Uzzy and Moshi had a world class manager at Arsenal and a succession of quality players, the London bonus and a new stadium.

At Everton........
