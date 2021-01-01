5 goals since Christmas. How is he is the England squad ahead of Bamford and Watkins?
To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.
As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?
He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.
For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though