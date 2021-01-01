To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.



As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?



He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.



For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though



I think he was operating under the 'decent striker at a shit club phenomenon' where the opposition don't take the threat seriously for the first half of the season, but learn their lesson in the second half of the season and the strikers numbers fall off a cliff.I was reading the DLC thread over on GOT where people were saying he would score a shit load of goals if he played for one of the Big Four, conveniently forgetting that a striker at a big club might get better service, but he will also be playing with no space against two banks of five.