« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 800 801 802 803 804 [805]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1952373 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,936
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32160 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:08:33 am
5 goals since Christmas.  How is he is the England squad ahead of Bamford and Watkins?

To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.

As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?

He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.

For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,110
  • Indefatigability
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32161 on: Today at 11:44:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:51:57 am
its true!

problem is, their owner and hiarachy likely cant help themselves. Even if they went for a sensible option, theyd stll be dumping an odd assortment of players on him, for them a Barca reject is far more desirable than more sensible purchases.

Ancelotti did little for them, they played awful football, their home record was terrible, he signed players very much for the short term. Only achievment was beating Liverpool and finally getting a couple away wins in London.  He couldnt even qualify them for the 3rd level of European comeptition, I mean, thats shocking.

Its just funny that they didnt get what his motives where, as they where clear as day to everyone else - big paycheque while he waited for something better.  He barely even hid the fact he wasnt arsed, he looked bored out of his mind every match.
Agree. His commitment to leave indicated his commitment to the broader endeavour.
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32162 on: Today at 11:59:53 am »
Nuno looks set to join Palace after being favourite since Carlo Magnifico left.

Graham Potter and Ferguson now being touted as next manager...
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 705
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #32163 on: Today at 12:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:36:26 am
To be fair to DCL, Everton only scored 47 goals all season in the league and only 20-21 since the turn of the year.

As a team they were abject as an attacking force in the 2nd half of the season. Is that a consequence of DCLs form? Or has their approach stunted hi in the 2nd half of the season?

He scored 34% of Evertons total league goals. As a % contribution towards teams total league goals thats a similar record to Kane and Salah, and better than Watkins and Bamford.

For me, I think DCL is a decent player. Certainly better than Ollie Watkins on current all round ability. Personally Id have Bamford ahead of him if I was England manager. Mainly based on current form than ability though

I think he was operating under the 'decent striker at a shit club phenomenon' where the opposition don't take the threat seriously for the first half of the season, but learn their lesson in the second half of the season and the strikers numbers fall off a cliff.

I was reading the DLC thread over on GOT where people were saying he would score a shit load of goals if he played for one of the Big Four, conveniently forgetting that a striker at a big club might get better service, but he will also be playing with no space against two banks of five.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 800 801 802 803 804 [805]   Go Up
« previous next »
 