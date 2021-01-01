If DCL was part of the Liverpool squad he would be sitting on the bench watching Origi get on ahead of him.



Ancelotti made him central to their attack as the other options were worse. He had a flurry of goals at the start becuase of this attention, but then defences figured him out. He ended up behind Patrick Bamford in the PL scoring charts.



See this link here for his goals in the PL. See how they tail off massively after the first 11 games. His numbers look good because of the cup games, but in actualty he scored the majority of his goals by matchday 11, including cup goals.



In other words, he is dining out on a purple patch.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/dominic-calvert-lewin/leistungsdaten/spieler/306024



DCL looked on fire at the start of the season, after years of looking like a damp rag, most of his goals were classic poaching goals or outjumping for headers and I suspect that if he does not kick on then he will fade away. History is littered with strikers who have had a moment when everything went right for them (Benteke at Villa, Jeffers at Everton, Pukki at Norwich etc) then fade away, my money is on this but I could be wrong.A lot depends on the quality of delivery, if you put DCL in a team with De Bryune it might transform him and confidence is also a big issue with many strikers so let's see what the next manager puts in his head.