FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Wilmo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32120 on: Yesterday at 07:08:57 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:51:53 am
Everton did not know how lucky they were with Moyes, trouble is the supporters felt they deserved to be right at the top but with no real justification. He managed to keep them in contention for years with little money and felt part of the club (despite some of the ridiculous things he had to to to stay onside with the mouth foamers)

He'll always have a soft spot with reds for the humour in which he took the Suarez dive (which his own fans hated) and the fact that he genuinely overachieved with them.

They have been chasing glory since he left and actually gone backwards with more money. Never go back as Howard Kendall proved, twice.

This made me dig out the interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtnfnMStsyI

Fair play to him, shows proper class that.

He's a good manager. I hope he stays at West Ham and finds success, I quite like the club if I'm honest.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32121 on: Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:49:51 pm
Godfrey was seen as a playmaking CB in his Norwich days. Has he regressed?
"Evertonised" is the term you're after.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32122 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:10:19 pm
"Evertonised" is the term you're after.

One might even say, "Full Everton".
Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32123 on: Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Wouldnt someone like Graham Potter be the best bet for them? I am sure their fans would look down their noses at him like, but itd make more sense that yet again trying to get a name in as they did with Ancelotti, or getting a flavour of the month manager as they did with Silva.
TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32124 on: Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:38:59 pm
Wouldnt someone like Graham Potter be the best bet for them? I am sure their fans would look down their noses at him like, but itd make more sense that yet again trying to get a name in as they did with Ancelotti, or getting a flavour of the month manager as they did with Silva.
They hate him. 

And Howe.

And Dyche

And Benitez


And Gerrard


And . Well, anyone theyve heard of really
Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32125 on: Yesterday at 07:47:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
They hate him. 

And Howe.

And Dyche

And Benitez


And Gerrard


And . Well, anyone theyve heard of really

and thats the problem! They genuinley think they can get a Klopp (yes, I know I know, they hate him and wouldn't want him anyway  ;D ) or a Tuchel, Simeone, Nagelsmann etc etc etc.

Im sure theyd have turned their noses up at somone like Brendan Rodgers as well a few years back. But I sort of see Potter as a similar type of appointment, has a distinct style, a studious intelligent coach whos basically working his way up. Hes taken a very different journey of course having coached in Sweden a long time, but hed make far more sense than a lot of other coaches they are probably wanting.
BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32126 on: Yesterday at 07:52:12 pm


Meanwhile, over at the Senior Club in the city... no manager, players wanting to leave, no update on how they're financing their mythical new stadium either. But still, they've sent some brick samples to BMD!

Said it before, but I fully expect us to be winning our 25th League title and our 10th CL before they even get a spade in the ground, if at all.
kopite77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32127 on: Yesterday at 07:58:50 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:52:12 pm


Meanwhile, over at the Senior Club in the city... no manager, players wanting to leave, no update on how they're financing their mythical new stadium either. But still, they've sent some brick samples to BMD!

Said it before, but I fully expect us to be winning our 25th League title and our 10th CL before they even get a spade in the ground, if at all.

Just wait for the Fume to commence! ;D ;D ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32128 on: Yesterday at 08:16:50 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:29:38 pm
Only been a week since Carlo left - feels like a month. ;D

Already feels like Everton are behind the curve though.  They need to get someone in sharpish to start planning for the new season and how they're going to conquer the transfer window again.

Yeah seems quite quiet. I thought they would be looking to bring someone in before the Euros, but there are some reports suggesting they won't be rushed. They are in a preseason tournament in Florida in late July so you'd have to imagine some blue smoke would filter out of the Goodison chimney with an announcement sooner than later.

I could definitely see them making an announcement during the Euros if it is an unpopular candidate like Howe.
Tesco tearaway

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32129 on: Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:57:05 pm
Did he stop at just those three? Surely their entire squad is better, no?
They've even got a better manager than us; and they haven't got one at the mo
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32130 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:16:50 pm
so you'd have to imagine some blue smoke would filter out of the Goodison chimney with an announcement sooner than later.
Are they buying Pope?
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32131 on: Yesterday at 08:30:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Are they buying Pope?

Nah, but it sounds like if the appoint Howe the fume will be mmense, particularly given all the combustible material available at Goodison
Tobelius

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32132 on: Yesterday at 08:46:46 pm
Ruining the best part of the season for them with this no manager business,the part before season starts.
MrGrumpy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32133 on: Yesterday at 08:50:34 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Are they buying Pope?

More like Harold Bishop.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32134 on: Yesterday at 09:04:08 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 08:50:34 pm
More like Harold Bishop.

Plain old Vicar Valdes.
TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32135 on: Yesterday at 09:06:58 pm
100 reasons why they hate Dyche


But none of them have got to the problem of him being a huge Liverpool fan.


Theyd love that .lol
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32136 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
If DCL was part of the Liverpool squad he would be sitting on the bench watching Origi get on ahead of him.

Ancelotti made him central to their attack as the other options were worse. He had a flurry of goals at the start becuase of this attention, but then defences figured him out. He ended up behind Patrick Bamford in the PL scoring charts.

See this link here for his goals in the PL. See how they tail off massively after the first 11 games. His numbers look good because of the cup games, but in actualty he scored the majority of his goals by matchday 11, including cup goals.

In other words, he is dining out on a purple patch.
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/dominic-calvert-lewin/leistungsdaten/spieler/306024

DCL looked on fire at the start of the season, after years of looking like a damp rag, most of his goals were classic poaching goals or outjumping for headers and I suspect that if he does not kick on then he will fade away. History is littered with strikers who have had a moment when everything went right for them (Benteke at Villa, Jeffers at Everton, Pukki at Norwich etc) then fade away, my money is on this but I could be wrong.

A lot depends on the quality of delivery, if you put DCL in a team with De Bryune it might transform him and confidence is also a big issue with many strikers so let's see what the next manager puts in his head.
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32137 on: Yesterday at 11:30:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
They hate him. 

And Howe.

And Dyche

And Benitez


And Gerrard


And . Well, anyone theyve heard of really

But acceptable would be

Darino Potterini
Edino Howini
Seanio Dychotomy

As long as any of them had any association with a club they'd seen playing on TV in the CL (and preferably beating us)
Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32138 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 07:52:12 pm


Meanwhile, over at the Senior Club in the city... no manager, players wanting to leave, no update on how they're financing their mythical new stadium either. But still, they've sent some brick samples to BMD!

Said it before, but I fully expect us to be winning our 25th League title and our 10th CL before they even get a spade in the ground, if at all.

That's back to the drawing board for Bramley Dock as they try and increase the capacity to 61,001
Ratboy3G

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32139 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:06:58 pm
100 reasons why they hate Dyche


But none of them have got to the problem of him being a huge Liverpool fan.


Theyd love that .lol

His hair is far too red
