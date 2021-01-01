You may laugh as hes been the butt of jokes on Rawk but West Ham fans are hoping Moyes doesnt leave us to rejoin Everton
Hes brought a feel good factor back to the club with professionalism, fitness, realism with a sensible approach
Played to the squad he has with some decent football & made the players likeable & work as a team
This our best season points wise in the premier league
Hoping hell stay & build on what hes done and although historically Everton are a bigger much more successful club they arent I feel light years ahead of us at all .
In fact our London location & stadium helps us in modern football attracting overseas players and I feel we have better youngsters to build on
No guarantees and Everton of course have potential but they need to change the club ethos obsessed with Liverpool. Easier said than done I know
We have Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham to deal with but its actually easier as the three entertain themselves really against each other & we dont obsess to be like them club wise in fact were proud of the support we still get considering the last 40 years of the trophies these clubs have won