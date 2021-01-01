« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32080 on: Today at 01:25:46 am
You may laugh as hes been the butt of jokes on Rawk but West Ham fans are hoping  Moyes doesnt leave us to rejoin Everton

Hes brought a feel good factor back to the club with professionalism, fitness, realism with a sensible approach
Played to the squad he has with some decent football & made the players likeable & work as a team

This our best season points wise in the premier league

Hoping hell stay & build on what hes done and although historically Everton are a bigger much more successful club they arent I feel light years ahead of us at all .

In fact our London location & stadium helps us in modern football attracting overseas players and I feel we have better youngsters to build on

No guarantees and Everton of course have potential but they need to change the club ethos obsessed with Liverpool. Easier said than done I know

We have Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham to deal with but its actually easier as the three entertain themselves really against each other & we dont obsess to be like them club wise in fact were proud of the support we still get considering the last 40 years of the trophies these clubs have won
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32081 on: Today at 01:37:34 am
He has been the butt of jokes here for obvious reasons but fair play to him yis have had a great season. Not getting rid of him last year and giving him time has worked for West ham, I think he would be mental to go back to everton, it's an impossible job for many reasons, best of luck for the new season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32082 on: Today at 01:51:53 am
Everton did not know how lucky they were with Moyes, trouble is the supporters felt they deserved to be right at the top but with no real justification. He managed to keep them in contention for years with little money and felt part of the club (despite some of the ridiculous things he had to to to stay onside with the mouth foamers)

He'll always have a soft spot with reds for the humour in which he took the Suarez dive (which his own fans hated) and the fact that he genuinely overachieved with them.

They have been chasing glory since he left and actually gone backwards with more money. Never go back as Howard Kendall proved, twice.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32083 on: Today at 05:06:03 am
Wonder how all those blues who invaded with this thread at the start of last season are feeling like now?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32084 on: Today at 06:37:03 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm
;D

Why on Earth did he throw it at Bosnich?
Surely he should have lashed it at one of his own team?
Did he forget his toddler?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32085 on: Today at 06:46:56 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:06:03 am
Wonder how all those blues who invaded with this thread at the start of last season are feeling like now?

Feeling Blue?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32086 on: Today at 06:47:06 am
All jokes aside, it seems like Moyes has brought in a sea change at West Ham. We laugh at his laps but sometimes a team needs to get fitter and his methods work a change. He has certainly brought a bit more of a structure to the team, he has a good group of players, with some of the more egotistical ones slowly being eased out, in favour of a team ethic. He seems to be progressing the team well. Personally I think he would be mad to go to Everton, as he would be starting from a very low base with a lot of players who are not his type, and the finances are unsure. Plus the expectation levels would be almost unbearable, because if you recall they hyped him as a brilliant manager hampered by a lack of money (falsely when you actually look at his spending on players). Now they are rich, he would be expected to win things. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32087 on: Today at 08:25:31 am
I'd say that Moyes has been Everton's best manager since they last won the league 34 years ago. He'd be crazy to go back there. Evertonians in general are a loopy bunch so it wouldn't take him long to slip down to their level.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32088 on: Today at 08:41:41 am
Echo the thoughts on Moyes. Him and West Ham are a good fit, and it would be a mistake for him to leave. Everton have nothing to offer him in terms of building a team or leaving a legacy.

I'm reminded of when Howard Kendall left Man City in the lurch to go back to Everton. They were doing really well under him (for them), then went completely to shit, and it did Kendall or Everton no favours.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32089 on: Today at 08:47:14 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:10:23 am
Some unappreciated aspects of Fellaini's play were world class. Fans may not talk about these parts of the game, but I challenge you to find me someone better than Fellaini at controlling the ball with his chest and smashing opponents with his elbows.

Lets not forget this

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32090 on: Today at 09:28:01 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:58:57 pm
Allardyce spotted in town, posted yesterday, no idea if this is an old photo..on Water st?



Also spotted enjoying the weather.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPxnXdTpjSA/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0902bd23-22bd-472b-8c1e-4a7954adb3f7
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32091 on: Today at 09:30:27 am
Moyes is good at what he does, but he's pretty much a set piece manager. He has a team of big units and scores a lot of goals from corners and free kicks. He's old school in his approach and it works to a point. I think he's a better version of Allardyce and a modern day Graham Taylor (who had good achievements in his career). He's good in the transfer market as well at a certain level which Everton have missed since he left He's good at finding players like Soucek (and the likes of Cahill and Arteta at Everton).

While West Ham benefited from dire Spurs and Arsenal seasons and a full on Everton collapse to qualify for Europe, 65 points is a very good effort (beating Billic's 62 a few years ago which also got them into Europe).

Ultimately he was a good fit for Everton and in that second tier of teams. The joke was always him getting the United job.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32092 on: Today at 09:47:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:30:27 am
Moyes is good at what he does, but he's pretty much a set piece manager. He has a team of big units and scores a lot of goals from corners and free kicks.

Would be interested to see the stats on this because I'm not sure it's true, at least not this season.  West Ham got a lot of joy playing counter attacking football from what I remember.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32093 on: Today at 09:54:58 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:47:59 am
Would be interested to see the stats on this because I'm not sure it's true, at least not this season.  West Ham got a lot of joy playing counter attacking football from what I remember.

This was an article that highlighted how well Moyes utilises set pieces, they were top of goals from corners and set pieces for most of the season at least. https://totalfootballanalysis.com/competitions/premier-league/west-ham-united-set-piece-analysis-tactical-tactics-scout-report Stats at half way point https://zicoball.com/an-analysis-of-set-pieces-in-the-premier-league/

You won't get top 6 on that alone though and they have done well at other aspects of their game this season. Everton were much the same this season when they were going well. Scoring a lot of set pieces and a threat on the counter attack. Then the goals dried up.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32094 on: Today at 10:14:11 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Right..

Which of you is trolling GOT with talk of Bruce? The tempting of Almiron was a huge give away


Come onown up.


(Imagine if Bruce really were in the decking in though imagine the fume :lmao)
Bruce has a decent record against us and always rolls over when he plays Man United.  He fits right in with their ethos and they will probably love him
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32095 on: Today at 10:50:26 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:06:03 am
Wonder how all those blues who invaded with this thread at the start of last season are feeling like now?

I bet a fair few of them are glad to be back in their comfort zone of mid table irrelevance.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32096 on: Today at 11:08:28 am
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:47:59 am
Would be interested to see the stats on this because I'm not sure it's true, at least not this season.  West Ham got a lot of joy playing counter attacking football from what I remember.

West Ham were an odd one this season as they either played explosive counter attacking football against teams for 50 minutes and then just sit back desperately clinging on to what they have, or they just had games where they had nothing at all from start to finish.

It will be interesting to see what they are like next season as Moyes does sometimes tend to have a decent seasons then fall off a cliff the next (Everton 04/05 then 05/06 being a big example). But at the moment Everton feels like a big step backwards
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32097 on: Today at 12:40:20 pm
Duncan Ferguson, Paul Bracewell & Slaven Bilic party on into the night at the end of season EFC awards..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kOQCja7bgaE?start=142" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kOQCja7bgaE?start=142</a>
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32098 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm
Without exception, every single time that The Ev get above their station, spouting hubristic bile from the rooftops and lauding it over the RS for any minor victory, they always end up crying into their pillow.

Blues have been relentless in suggesting Klopp will end up at Real Madrid any day now...they spend their existence hoist by their own petard. It's incredible really.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32099 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm
Everton may once have been a big club, those days are long gone. Theyre a medium club now and I'm being generous.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32100 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:17:05 pm
Everton may once have been a big club, those days are long gone. Theyre a medium club now and I'm being generous.
Insignificant FC
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32101 on: Today at 01:22:01 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:37:03 am
Why on Earth did he throw it at Bosnich?
Surely he should have lashed it at one of his own team?
Did he forget his toddler?
;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32102 on: Today at 01:30:17 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:25:46 am
You may laugh as hes been the butt of jokes on Rawk but West Ham fans are hoping  Moyes doesnt leave us to rejoin Everton

Hes brought a feel good factor back to the club with professionalism, fitness, realism with a sensible approach

Still getting the lads to run them laps (or else get a slap).

Credit to Moyes, he's probably on the level above the standard merry-go-round trash like Pardew, Bruce, Hughes and the like. Most of them don't get a full 10 years anywhere before a sacking, nor would they ever punch above their weight to actually make the top 4 (regardless of what happened next). Utd may well have ended hilariously but he was the man chosen to be given that chance. And he also did what most British managers are afraid to do and take a job in a decent league abroad (not that that ended well for him either).

I doubt he'll win a trophy (especially whilst City are hoovering up the league cups) but given time somewhere is probably going to do mostly okay.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32103 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm
DCL is better than Firmino, Digne better than Robertson and Godfrey is better than Gomez.

This is all according to my blue mate last Saturday afternoon.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32104 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:31:27 pm
DCL is better than Firmino, Digne better than Robertson and Godfrey is better than Gomez.

This is all according to my blue mate last Saturday afternoon.
Did he stop at just those three? Surely their entire squad is better, no?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32105 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:25:46 am
You may laugh as hes been the butt of jokes on Rawk but West Ham fans are hoping  Moyes doesnt leave us to rejoin Everton

Hes brought a feel good factor back to the club with professionalism, fitness, realism with a sensible approach
Played to the squad he has with some decent football & made the players likeable & work as a team

This our best season points wise in the premier league

Hoping hell stay & build on what hes done and although historically Everton are a bigger much more successful club they arent I feel light years ahead of us at all .

In fact our London location & stadium helps us in modern football attracting overseas players and I feel we have better youngsters to build on

No guarantees and Everton of course have potential but they need to change the club ethos obsessed with Liverpool. Easier said than done I know

We have Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham to deal with but its actually easier as the three entertain themselves really against each other & we dont obsess to be like them club wise in fact were proud of the support we still get considering the last 40 years of the trophies these clubs have won

Moyes would be mad to leave West Ham for Everton right now. I know we laugh, but he's building something at West Ham. Moreover, if the other West Ham fans I know are to be believed, Moyes is managing to build something out of pretty much nothing and succeeding anyway. He should definitely stay put and keep doing what he's doing.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32106 on: Today at 02:25:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:08:28 am
West Ham were an odd one this season as they either played explosive counter attacking football against teams for 50 minutes and then just sit back desperately clinging on to what they have, or they just had games where they had nothing at all from start to finish.

It will be interesting to see what they are like next season as Moyes does sometimes tend to have a decent seasons then fall off a cliff the next (Everton 04/05 then 05/06 being a big example). But at the moment Everton feels like a big step backwards

He's a bit feast or famine. He either gets teams on a roll (relatively speaking) or stuck in a rut.

They may just be one of the teams that have benefited from no crowds or better fitness in a condensed season (with no Europe).
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #32107 on: Today at 02:37:09 pm
If Moyes goes back to Everton will they re-open Taff's Tavern?
