You may laugh as hes been the butt of jokes on Rawk but West Ham fans are hoping Moyes doesnt leave us to rejoin Everton



Hes brought a feel good factor back to the club with professionalism, fitness, realism with a sensible approach

Played to the squad he has with some decent football & made the players likeable & work as a team



This our best season points wise in the premier league



Hoping hell stay & build on what hes done and although historically Everton are a bigger much more successful club they arent I feel light years ahead of us at all .



In fact our London location & stadium helps us in modern football attracting overseas players and I feel we have better youngsters to build on



No guarantees and Everton of course have potential but they need to change the club ethos obsessed with Liverpool. Easier said than done I know



We have Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham to deal with but its actually easier as the three entertain themselves really against each other & we dont obsess to be like them club wise in fact were proud of the support we still get considering the last 40 years of the trophies these clubs have won