Moshiri bought the club in February 2016. Just look at the state of their transfers since (Bold signifies a profit made from sale)



2016/17



Bassala Sambou - Free (Turned down new deal joined Fortuna Sittard on a free)

Maarten Stekelenburg - £850k (Joined Ajax on a free)

Nathan Baxter - Free (Retired)

Joe Hilton - Free (Joined Blackburn Rovers on a free)

Chris Renshaw - Free (Joined Oldham on a free)

Idrissa Gueye - £7.1m (Sold to PSG for £30m)

Yannick Bolasie - £22.5m (Released)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £1.5m (Still at club)

Ademola Lookman - £7.5m+£3.5m (Joined RB Leipzig for £16m rising to £22.5m)

Morgan Schneiderlin - £20m (Sold to Nice for £2m)



2017/18



Davy Klaassen - £23.6m (Sold to Werder Bremen for £12m)

Sandro - £5.2m (Joined Huesca on a free)

Gylfi Sigurdsson - £40m (Still at club)

Michael Keane - £25m (Still at club)

Jordan Pickford - £25m (Still at club)

Henry Onyekuru - £6.8m (Joined Monaco for £12m)

Nikola Vlasic - £9.7m (Joined CSKA for £14m)

Cuco Martina - Free (Released)

Wayne Rooney - Free (Joined D.C United on a free)

Boris Mathis - Free (Joined Rodez on a free)

Nathan Markelo - Undisclosed (Still at club)

Lewis Gibson - £1m rising to £6m (Still at club)

Dennis Adeniran - Fee upwards of £4m (Released)

Josh Bowler - £1.5m rising to £4.25m (Released)

Theo Walcott - £20m (Joined Southampton a free)

Cenk Tosun - £27.5m (Still at club)



2018/19

Richarlison - £35m rising to £50m (Still at club)

Lucas Digne - £18m (Still at club)

Joao Virginia - Undisclosed (Still at club)

Bernard - Free (Still at club)

Yerry Mina - £27m (Still at club)



2019/20

Andre Gomes - £22m (Still at club)

Moise Kean - £25m rising to £27.5m (Still at club)

Fabian Delph - £8.5m + £1.5m (Still at club)

Jean-Philippe Gbamin - £25m (Still at club)

Jarrad Branthwaite - £1m (Still at club)

Jonas Lossl - Free (Joined FC Midtjylland on a free)

Alex Iwobi - £28m + £6m (Still at club)





2020/21

Ben Godfrey - £20m +£5m (Still at club)

Abdoulaye Doucouré - £20m (Still at club)

Allan - £25m (Still at club)

James - Free (Still at club)

Niels Nkounkou - Free (Still at club)

Imam Jagne - Undisclosed (Still at club)

Joshua King - £2m (Released)



Of the players they've sold signed during the Moshiri era they've made a profit on four of them thus far. Vlasic, Lookman and Onyekuru all had great loan spells elsewhere. Gueye is really the only one who has been signed as a result of his performances for the first team. They spent £62.5m on Walcott, Schneiderlin and Bolasie and recouped £2m in fees. Even the youth players they signed for decent fees haven't been impactful. They'll probably make a profit when the likes of Digne, Calvert-Lewin, James and Kean eventually leave.