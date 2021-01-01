« previous next »
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,650
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31920 on: Today at 12:59:09 am
dmm-1" border="0
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,517
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31921 on: Today at 02:13:03 am
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31922 on: Today at 02:52:35 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:12:17 am
From Ancelotti to Fergascotti would be the single biggest drop in managerial pedigree in the history of association football

Rafa doesn't agree
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,431
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31923 on: Today at 02:59:04 am
RichieLa just scored for Brasil, his price is going up.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31924 on: Today at 07:13:41 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:00:57 am


Timeless

Like Casablanca
Play it again
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31925 on: Today at 07:43:57 am
Linked to Pirlo this morning. Please, please make it happen.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,331
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31926 on: Today at 08:02:27 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
They think The Dunc will bring bag the dogs of war spirit, where they kick the opposition all over the park.  But we all know the only real reason they want him to have the job is for the fucking derby though - they rarely raise their game for anyone else but us.

If he can't motivate a bunch of multi millionaires as assistant (when Carlo basically delegated everything) how would he as manager?

Get stuck in gets old quick if it's not backed up by anything. They talk about dogs of war like it was a golden.age. one cup run aside they were the pits through the 90's. But they win a few derbies roughing up soft centred Liverpool teams.

Not to mention football is far less of a physical game now.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,482
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31927 on: Today at 08:10:32 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:00:57 am


Easily one of the weirdest things Ive ever seen a footballer do.
Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31928 on: Today at 08:10:35 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:47 am
Besic finally released
Who's going to shadow Messi now?
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,482
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31929 on: Today at 08:11:32 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:43:57 am
Linked to Pirlo this morning. Please, please make it happen.

If they get him they will hype him up as if they have signed Pirlo the player in his prime not Pirlo the manager who scraped top 4 with Juventus.
