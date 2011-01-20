« previous next »
« Reply #31880 on: Yesterday at 03:39:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm
Yannick Bolasie released :(

A truly sad day, well always have the corner.

I love that song they have for him.

Yannick, Yannick Bolasie runs down the wing for me
Da da da da da...
« Reply #31881 on: Yesterday at 03:40:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:33:17 pm
Wonder what is going to happen with James, above average player at best, huge wages, injury prone, giant fairy cake of a player. Who's shelling out for him?

No one. If Nuno takes over, he will be staying for at least another season, since they are both Mendes' clients ...
« Reply #31882 on: Yesterday at 04:17:07 pm »
Walcott cut too.
« Reply #31883 on: Yesterday at 04:26:55 pm »
Poor Bolasie used to be the youtube player to end all youtube players. Skillful player before his injuries.

moyes would be a good appointment for them if Lampard is WHU bound
« Reply #31884 on: Yesterday at 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."
I think we should all say Thankyou to Bill . 😂
« Reply #31885 on: Yesterday at 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:38:47 pm
They say I'm the best chairman. Some say the best ever. They say it, I don't like saying it. But everyone says so.

The bestest chairman of the bigliest club in the whole word.  I don't say that, other people do.

Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:36:16 pm
I think we should all say Thankyou to Bill . 😂

Well we certainly have tears in our eyes. ;D
« Reply #31886 on: Yesterday at 04:37:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:09:07 pm
Yannick Bolasie released :(

A truly sad day, well always have the corner.

We demand the celebration gif
« Reply #31887 on: Yesterday at 04:40:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

Was that famous club Real Madrid?
« Reply #31888 on: Yesterday at 04:40:15 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:26:55 pm
Poor Bolasie used to be the youtube player to end all youtube players. Skillful player before his injuries.

moyes would be a good appointment for them if Lampard is WHU bound

We can always console ourselves that them buying Bolaise funded Palace's move for Benteke, which in turn enabled us to buy Mane. In a way, Bolaise is one of us. :)

Moyes would be mad to go back there.  When he first took over they had some terrible yo-yo seasons where they flirted with relegation.  If that happened again they'd pull the trigger before giving him a chance. Career suicide.
« Reply #31889 on: Yesterday at 04:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:10:49 pm
Kenwright has played a big part in the ridiculous mythologising of Everton, just as he is doing here, and that in turn has led to most of their recent troubles. He's destroying the club he claims to love because he is sentimentalising all the time instead of looking at things objectively.

He is a theatre producer. His talents lie in creating hype about the production. He hypes up the old lady, the touched and chosen bollocks. His output is for advertising posters.
« Reply #31890 on: Yesterday at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."


If ever a quote summed up the deluded thoughts of an Evertonian  :lmao :lmao
« Reply #31891 on: Yesterday at 04:56:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

That absolutely must have been United. It makes so much sense.
« Reply #31892 on: Yesterday at 05:00:24 pm »
They have let a load of players go. This is what is left of the squad. Not the most inspiring

GK    Jordan Pickford
GK    João Virgínia
DF    Jonjoe Kenny
DF    Mason Holgate
DF    Michael Keane
DF    Lucas Digne
DF    Yerry Mina
DF    Niels Nkounkou
DF    Ben Godfrey
DF    Séamus Coleman (captain)
DF    Jarrad Branthwaite
MF    Allan
MF    Fabian Delph
MF    Gylfi Sigurðsson (vice-captain)
MF    Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF    James Rodríguez
MF    André Gomes
MF    Jean-Philippe Gbamin
MF    Tom Davies
FW    Richarlison
FW    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
FW    Cenk Tosun
FW    Alex Iwobi
FW    Bernard
FW    Anthony Gordon
FW    Moise Kean
FW    Ellis Simms
« Reply #31893 on: Yesterday at 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

I wonder if this "very famous football club" spoke to Bill on condition of anonymity? They wouldn't want everyone laughing at them if he let their name slip!

Or maybe Bill was looking into a mirror when this apparent conversation occurred?  I mean, if 10th place is "always getting it right", I'd hate to see them get it wrong!
« Reply #31894 on: Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

This is a real quote?  :o :lmao
« Reply #31895 on: Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's probably more like "What would Everton do?" so they can do the opposite.
« Reply #31896 on: Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm
It's probably more like "What would Everton do?" so they can do the opposite.
The anti Tyler Durden of the football world

"The first rule of Shite Club is you do not win anything at Shite Club" etc etc
« Reply #31897 on: Yesterday at 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
The anti Tyler Durden of the football world

"The first rule of Shite Club is you do not win anything at Shite Club" etc etc
:lmao
« Reply #31898 on: Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm »
 :D
« Reply #31899 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
The anti Tyler Durden of the football world

"The first rule of Shite Club is you do not win anything at Shite Club" etc etc

The second rule of Shite Club is you boooooooooo...
« Reply #31900 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Just spoken with Big Nev about the Everton Managers job, absolutely categoric that Duncan Ferguson should be given the role now, he says nobody will lift the Club like Duncan will, will be on SSN later
7:31 PM · Jun 4, 2021·Twitter for iPhone
14
 Retweets
20
 Quote Tweets
184
 Likes

https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1400882997201604610

Won't happen, unfortunately. But it would be funny. ;D

More likely they'll offer Conte something ridiculous like 15 mill per year to manage them.
« Reply #31901 on: Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:00:24 pm
They have let a load of players go. This is what is left of the squad. Not the most inspiring

GK    Jordan Pickford
GK    João Virgínia
DF    Jonjoe Kenny
DF    Mason Holgate
DF    Michael Keane
DF    Lucas Digne
DF    Yerry Mina
DF    Niels Nkounkou
DF    Ben Godfrey
DF    Séamus Coleman (captain)
DF    Jarrad Branthwaite
MF    Allan
MF    Fabian Delph
MF    Gylfi Sigurðsson (vice-captain)
MF    Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF    James Rodríguez
MF    André Gomes
MF    Jean-Philippe Gbamin
MF    Tom Davies
FW    Richarlison
FW    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
FW    Cenk Tosun
FW    Alex Iwobi
FW    Bernard
FW    Anthony Gordon
FW    Moise Kean
FW    Ellis Simms

Got relegation written all over it that squad, especially if they pick the wrong manager
And out of them Moise Kean will be off, Jonjoe Kenny, Tosun for certain. Highly likely Allan and James Will want out as they were only there for Ancellotti.  They prob want rid of Delph and Iwobi but wages are prob too high for them to go. Gbamin is never fit and Richiarlson will probably want to move but will be told he cant and will sulk for a season before being sold next season.  They need to sign at least 10 players and that aint happening. Certainly not quality one! Done with them hope they finally go down and we never see them again
« Reply #31902 on: Yesterday at 08:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm
https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1400882997201604610

Won't happen, unfortunately. But it would be funny. ;D

More likely they'll offer Conte something ridiculous like 15 mill per year to manage them.
With a get out clause that he can leave for free if any half decent team comes in for him?
« Reply #31903 on: Yesterday at 08:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm
https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1400882997201604610

Won't happen, unfortunately. But it would be funny. ;D

More likely they'll offer Conte something ridiculous like 15 mill per year to manage them.
Hes dubious about Spurs because they wont win anything. 

Wait until he sees Everton!
« Reply #31904 on: Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

:lmao

That's brilliant, never thought one would lack so much self awareness (Trump aside).
« Reply #31905 on: Yesterday at 09:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."

Bills more full of shit than Bramley Moor sewage works.
« Reply #31906 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:12:34 pm
With a get out clause that he can leave for free if any half decent team comes in for him?

Without a doubt
« Reply #31907 on: Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm »
What's scary is that so many actually want the thug in the managers job. Go on! do it!
« Reply #31908 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
They think The Dunc will bring bag the dogs of war spirit, where they kick the opposition all over the park.  But we all know the only real reason they want him to have the job is for the fucking derby though - they rarely raise their game for anyone else but us.
« Reply #31909 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 12:27:35 am
Embiggen... From big, on the pattern of embolden. Popularized in the 1990s by the US animated television series The Simpsons .
Cromulent... Origin 1990s: first used in the US animated television series The Simpsons .

I'm sensing a pattern here  ;D



;D

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:58:50 am
A noble spirit embiggens the smallest mind

Edit: Damn it, Hazell beat me to it

Sorry :D
« Reply #31910 on: Yesterday at 11:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
They think The Dunc will bring bag the dogs of war spirit, where they kick the opposition all over the park.  But we all know the only real reason they want him to have the job is for the fucking derby though - they rarely raise their game for anyone else but us.

Joke's on them, have they seen Konate? The lad's an absolute unit. He'll break them all in two, 'Big Dunc' included. And if we get Duan Vlahović, like we're trying to get, he's another absolute unit. 6ft3, Serbian and built like a brick shithouse.

I'd absolutely love them to be battling relegation and the 2nd derby to be the one that sends them down.
« Reply #31911 on: Yesterday at 11:29:11 pm »
If we're the ones who send them down, they'll riot. And then blame us for it. :D
Logged
« Reply #31912 on: Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."

Yes Bill, they're all Liverpool fans.
« Reply #31913 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."
:lmao :lmao :lmao

« Reply #31914 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
GOT got (wahey) word of Kenwright's quotes and have wasted no time laying into him. Can't say I blame them after that one!
« Reply #31915 on: Today at 12:00:57 am »
« Reply #31916 on: Today at 12:08:39 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:35:05 pm
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."

Fixed
« Reply #31917 on: Today at 12:12:17 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
They think The Dunc will bring bag the dogs of war spirit, where they kick the opposition all over the park.  But we all know the only real reason they want him to have the job is for the fucking derby though - they rarely raise their game for anyone else but us.

They will be kick ass brilliant for the first three games then someone in the dressing room will say, "who's that wanker and what the fuck is he on about with all his get stuck in shit"

He is there now, he is on the touchline and motivating the players in the dressing room now, do you notice it?  All you are doing is giving him millions of pounds to spend and releasing on top of his motivational skills his tactical acumen. In other words there is no benefit.

Give him the job, please. All, he is going to do is fire up Jordan Pickford because he is the only real thick bastard in the team who buys that 1970s shit.

Having a criminal record, being jailed for assult, beating up a burglar, keeping pigeons and holding the (joint) record for the most sendings off is not a CV (strangely 2 of the 3 holding the joint record are former Evertonians, how did that happen?), he's not even from Glasgow

From Ancelotti to Fergascotti would be the single biggest drop in managerial pedigree in the history of association football
« Reply #31918 on: Today at 12:18:44 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:56:08 pm
That absolutely must have been United. It makes so much sense.

So does this mean the ESL was Evertons idea?
