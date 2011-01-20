They think The Dunc will bring bag the dogs of war spirit, where they kick the opposition all over the park. But we all know the only real reason they want him to have the job is for the fucking derby though - they rarely raise their game for anyone else but us.



They will be kick ass brilliant for the first three games then someone in the dressing room will say, "who's that wanker and what the fuck is he on about with all his get stuck in shit"He is there now, he is on the touchline and motivating the players in the dressing room now, do you notice it? All you are doing is giving him millions of pounds to spend and releasing on top of his motivational skills his tactical acumen. In other words there is no benefit.Give him the job, please. All, he is going to do is fire up Jordan Pickford because he is the only real thick bastard in the team who buys that 1970s shit.Having a criminal record, being jailed for assult, beating up a burglar, keeping pigeons and holding the (joint) record for the most sendings off is not a CV (strangely 2 of the 3 holding the joint record are former Evertonians, how did that happen?), he's not even from GlasgowFrom Ancelotti to Fergascotti would be the single biggest drop in managerial pedigree in the history of association football