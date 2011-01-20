They have let a load of players go. This is what is left of the squad. Not the most inspiring
GK Jordan Pickford
GK João Virgínia
DF Jonjoe Kenny
DF Mason Holgate
DF Michael Keane
DF Lucas Digne
DF Yerry Mina
DF Niels Nkounkou
DF Ben Godfrey
DF Séamus Coleman (captain)
DF Jarrad Branthwaite
MF Allan
MF Fabian Delph
MF Gylfi Sigurðsson (vice-captain)
MF Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF James Rodríguez
MF André Gomes
MF Jean-Philippe Gbamin
MF Tom Davies
FW Richarlison
FW Dominic Calvert-Lewin
FW Cenk Tosun
FW Alex Iwobi
FW Bernard
FW Anthony Gordon
FW Moise Kean
FW Ellis Simms
Got relegation written all over it that squad, especially if they pick the wrong manager
And out of them Moise Kean will be off, Jonjoe Kenny, Tosun for certain. Highly likely Allan and James Will want out as they were only there for Ancellotti. They prob want rid of Delph and Iwobi but wages are prob too high for them to go. Gbamin is never fit and Richiarlson will probably want to move but will be told he cant and will sulk for a season before being sold next season. They need to sign at least 10 players and that aint happening. Certainly not quality one! Done with them hope they finally go down and we never see them again