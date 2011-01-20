They have let a load of players go. This is what is left of the squad. Not the most inspiring



GK Jordan Pickford

GK João Virgínia

DF Jonjoe Kenny

DF Mason Holgate

DF Michael Keane

DF Lucas Digne

DF Yerry Mina

DF Niels Nkounkou

DF Ben Godfrey

DF Séamus Coleman (captain)

DF Jarrad Branthwaite

MF Allan

MF Fabian Delph

MF Gylfi Sigurðsson (vice-captain)

MF Abdoulaye Doucouré

MF James Rodríguez

MF André Gomes

MF Jean-Philippe Gbamin

MF Tom Davies

FW Richarlison

FW Dominic Calvert-Lewin

FW Cenk Tosun

FW Alex Iwobi

FW Bernard

FW Anthony Gordon

FW Moise Kean

FW Ellis Simms





Got relegation written all over it that squad, especially if they pick the wrong managerAnd out of them Moise Kean will be off, Jonjoe Kenny, Tosun for certain. Highly likely Allan and James Will want out as they were only there for Ancellotti. They prob want rid of Delph and Iwobi but wages are prob too high for them to go. Gbamin is never fit and Richiarlson will probably want to move but will be told he cant and will sulk for a season before being sold next season. They need to sign at least 10 players and that aint happening. Certainly not quality one! Done with them hope they finally go down and we never see them again