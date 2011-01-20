« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1934809 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31880 on: Today at 03:39:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:09:07 pm
Yannick Bolasie released :(

A truly sad day, well always have the corner.

I love that song they have for him.

Yannick, Yannick Bolasie runs down the wing for me
Da da da da da...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31881 on: Today at 03:40:50 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Wonder what is going to happen with James, above average player at best, huge wages, injury prone, giant fairy cake of a player. Who's shelling out for him?

No one. If Nuno takes over, he will be staying for at least another season, since they are both Mendes' clients ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31882 on: Today at 04:17:07 pm »
Walcott cut too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31883 on: Today at 04:26:55 pm »
Poor Bolasie used to be the youtube player to end all youtube players. Skillful player before his injuries.

moyes would be a good appointment for them if Lampard is WHU bound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31884 on: Today at 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:35:05 pm
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."
I think we should all say Thankyou to Bill . 😂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31885 on: Today at 04:36:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:38:47 pm
They say I'm the best chairman. Some say the best ever. They say it, I don't like saying it. But everyone says so.

The bestest chairman of the bigliest club in the whole word.  I don't say that, other people do.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:36:16 pm
I think we should all say Thankyou to Bill . 😂

Well we certainly have tears in our eyes. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31886 on: Today at 04:37:44 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:09:07 pm
Yannick Bolasie released :(

A truly sad day, well always have the corner.

We demand the celebration gif
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31887 on: Today at 04:40:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

Was that famous club Real Madrid?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31888 on: Today at 04:40:15 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:26:55 pm
Poor Bolasie used to be the youtube player to end all youtube players. Skillful player before his injuries.

moyes would be a good appointment for them if Lampard is WHU bound

We can always console ourselves that them buying Bolaise funded Palace's move for Benteke, which in turn enabled us to buy Mane. In a way, Bolaise is one of us. :)

Moyes would be mad to go back there.  When he first took over they had some terrible yo-yo seasons where they flirted with relegation.  If that happened again they'd pull the trigger before giving him a chance. Career suicide.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31889 on: Today at 04:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:10:49 pm
Kenwright has played a big part in the ridiculous mythologising of Everton, just as he is doing here, and that in turn has led to most of their recent troubles. He's destroying the club he claims to love because he is sentimentalising all the time instead of looking at things objectively.

He is a theatre producer. His talents lie in creating hype about the production. He hypes up the old lady, the touched and chosen bollocks. His output is for advertising posters.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31890 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."


If ever a quote summed up the deluded thoughts of an Evertonian  :lmao :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31891 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

That absolutely must have been United. It makes so much sense.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31892 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm »
They have let a load of players go. This is what is left of the squad. Not the most inspiring

GK    Jordan Pickford
GK    João Virgínia
DF    Jonjoe Kenny
DF    Mason Holgate
DF    Michael Keane
DF    Lucas Digne
DF    Yerry Mina
DF    Niels Nkounkou
DF    Ben Godfrey
DF    Séamus Coleman (captain)
DF    Jarrad Branthwaite
MF    Allan
MF    Fabian Delph
MF    Gylfi Sigurðsson (vice-captain)
MF    Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF    James Rodríguez
MF    André Gomes
MF    Jean-Philippe Gbamin
MF    Tom Davies
FW    Richarlison
FW    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
FW    Cenk Tosun
FW    Alex Iwobi
FW    Bernard
FW    Anthony Gordon
FW    Moise Kean
FW    Ellis Simms
« Reply #31893 on: Today at 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

I wonder if this "very famous football club" spoke to Bill on condition of anonymity? They wouldn't want everyone laughing at them if he let their name slip!

Or maybe Bill was looking into a mirror when this apparent conversation occurred?  I mean, if 10th place is "always getting it right", I'd hate to see them get it wrong!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31894 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."

This is a real quote?  :o :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31895 on: Today at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's probably more like "What would Everton do?" so they can do the opposite.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31896 on: Today at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:28:00 pm
It's probably more like "What would Everton do?" so they can do the opposite.
The anti Tyler Durden of the football world

"The first rule of Shite Club is you do not win anything at Shite Club" etc etc
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31897 on: Today at 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:43:16 pm
The anti Tyler Durden of the football world

"The first rule of Shite Club is you do not win anything at Shite Club" etc etc
:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31898 on: Today at 07:01:27 pm »
 :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31899 on: Today at 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:43:16 pm
The anti Tyler Durden of the football world

"The first rule of Shite Club is you do not win anything at Shite Club" etc etc

The second rule of Shite Club is you boooooooooo...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31900 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Quote
Alan Myers
@ALANMYERSMEDIA
Just spoken with Big Nev about the Everton Managers job, absolutely categoric that Duncan Ferguson should be given the role now, he says nobody will lift the Club like Duncan will, will be on SSN later
7:31 PM · Jun 4, 2021·Twitter for iPhone
14
 Retweets
20
 Quote Tweets
184
 Likes

https://twitter.com/ALANMYERSMEDIA/status/1400882997201604610

Won't happen, unfortunately. But it would be funny. ;D

More likely they'll offer Conte something ridiculous like 15 mill per year to manage them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31901 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:00:24 pm
They have let a load of players go. This is what is left of the squad. Not the most inspiring

GK    Jordan Pickford
GK    João Virgínia
DF    Jonjoe Kenny
DF    Mason Holgate
DF    Michael Keane
DF    Lucas Digne
DF    Yerry Mina
DF    Niels Nkounkou
DF    Ben Godfrey
DF    Séamus Coleman (captain)
DF    Jarrad Branthwaite
MF    Allan
MF    Fabian Delph
MF    Gylfi Sigurðsson (vice-captain)
MF    Abdoulaye Doucouré
MF    James Rodríguez
MF    André Gomes
MF    Jean-Philippe Gbamin
MF    Tom Davies
FW    Richarlison
FW    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
FW    Cenk Tosun
FW    Alex Iwobi
FW    Bernard
FW    Anthony Gordon
FW    Moise Kean
FW    Ellis Simms

Got relegation written all over it that squad, especially if they pick the wrong manager
And out of them Moise Kean will be off, Jonjoe Kenny, Tosun for certain. Highly likely Allan and James Will want out as they were only there for Ancellotti.  They prob want rid of Delph and Iwobi but wages are prob too high for them to go. Gbamin is never fit and Richiarlson will probably want to move but will be told he cant and will sulk for a season before being sold next season.  They need to sign at least 10 players and that aint happening. Certainly not quality one! Done with them hope they finally go down and we never see them again
