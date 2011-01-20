The reason they have spent half a billion and arent competing is nothing to do with City and everything to do with who theyve spent that £500m on.



Undoubtedly Everton have spent really poorly and also been scattergun with their managers. Giving Allardyce £50m to spend on Tosun and Walcott was classic Moshiri.Man City and Chelsea are already stocked up with superstar squads but, if reports are to be believed (pinch of salt and all that), then they're both gearing up for £200m transfer windows. If the goal at Everton, Villa etc. is to reach the pinnacle then that's what they're up against. From the outside it looks like a blackhole of money with low chances of a pay-off down the line. Either they need to stand toe-to-toe with the big spenders year after year or out-perform them in the transfer/manager market - FSG have done that really well.The "big six" clubs are there because of either historic dominance and global fan-bases (us, Man U and Arsenal), benefactors (Man City and Chelsea) or shrewd running of the club (Spurs). Spurs have had a few missteps recently and could very easily be demoted back into the pack having little to glory to show for all their efforts. It feels like the benefactor model requires more and more money to get to the heights and there's no real financial reward for doing so.Making the step from where Leicester are now to being consistent contenders domestically and in Europe seems very, very difficult. Everton should aspire to be Leicester but they have the shadow of us looming large.