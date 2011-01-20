« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 792 793 794 795 796 [797]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1933611 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,309
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31840 on: Today at 08:35:52 am »
Where many had tweeted or posted following the exit of previous manager Marco Silva in early December 2019, only academy left-back Thierry Small posted on Instagram to thank the Italian for giving me the opportunity to make my first-team debut and wished him good luck for the future.

It was also noticeable that of the first team, only Richarlison and Rodriguez still followed Ancelotti on Instagram 24 hours after his departure.

Although son and assistant Davide, a popular and respected figure, would run regular analysis sessions, the source said the message from his father could occasionally lack specificity  Just play, was one generic instruction.

https://theathletic.com/2630640/2021/06/04/the-inside-story-on-ancelottis-departure-and-what-it-means-for-evertons-future/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31841 on: Today at 08:44:57 am »
So , had Carlo now changed his mind on the ESL? Its seems only yesterday he was calling for all ESL clubs to be docked points, fined, relegated...etc. Now he has moved to the instigators of the ESL who are technically still in it!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31842 on: Today at 08:45:19 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:35:52 am
Where many had tweeted or posted following the exit of previous manager Marco Silva in early December 2019, only academy left-back Thierry Small posted on Instagram to thank the Italian for giving me the opportunity to make my first-team debut and wished him good luck for the future.

It was also noticeable that of the first team, only Richarlison and Rodriguez still followed Ancelotti on Instagram 24 hours after his departure.

Although son and assistant Davide, a popular and respected figure, would run regular analysis sessions, the source said the message from his father could occasionally lack specificity  Just play, was one generic instruction.

https://theathletic.com/2630640/2021/06/04/the-inside-story-on-ancelottis-departure-and-what-it-means-for-evertons-future/

Said this all along with Ancelotti. He's always had that mentality which can work if you've got great players and leaders on the pitch, but even then only short term. At Chelsea he won the double in his first season with attacking football after the shackles of Mourinho. Second season it went to shit because there was no tactical plan. At Bayern the players had to coach themselves and run their own training sessions.

Added to the fact he wasn't arsed anyway at Everton as the only thing he went there for was the money and the worst he'd do was get a mega pay off without taking much of a reputational hit (Koeman and Martinez all took better jobs).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31843 on: Today at 08:49:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:45:19 am
Said this all along with Ancelotti. He's always had that mentality which can work if you've got great players and leaders on the pitch, but even then only short term. At Chelsea he won the double in his first season with attacking football after the shackles of Mourinho. Second season it went to shit because there was no tactical plan. At Bayern the players had to coach themselves and run their own training sessions.

Added to the fact he wasn't arsed anyway at Everton as the only thing he went there for was the money and the worst he'd do was get a mega pay off without taking much of a reputational hit (Koeman and Martinez all took better jobs).

And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31844 on: Today at 08:50:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.

And loads wanted Ancelotti over Klopp.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31845 on: Today at 08:55:09 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:50:17 am
And loads wanted Ancelotti over Klopp.
I admit I thought Ancelotti wouldve been a good choice at the time( didnt know much about Klopp). He may well have done well for us. Thankfully we will never know as we got Klopp instead.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31846 on: Today at 08:59:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:07:04 pm
I've thought, and said, the same for decades. When you consider that many families are split and the fact there are no real Red or Blue areas as such across the city, you really can struggle to understand how and why the respective fanbases have such different mindsets and outlooks. I've always noticed it too. I started going to Anfield in 1971 as a 9 year-old kid. I'd never been to another ground so had nothing to compare Anfield to until I went with a couple of Blue mates to Goodison to see Everton dumped out of the cup by Fulham in 1975. Honestly, I was genuinely astounded. I went with an open mind just to watch the game with mates, but I'll never forget the experience.

First off, I couldn't get my head around the floor in the Gwladys, under the balcony, being wood. I couldn't get my head around the moaning and whingeing. The desperate lack of atmosphere was so alien to me. Whereas Anfield always felt like a carnival, Goodison felt cold and lacking heart. I came home genuinely surprised. How could the experience of the two grounds and fanbases be so different when the people come from the same families and communities?

As I grew older I saw the differences more starkly. Whereas Liverpool fans generally go to places and are positive and seek a good laugh, Everton tended to be more negative and angry. Funnily enough, I was watching a documentary on the Celtic/Rangers rivalry last night. A Celtic fan commented on when they go away they like a drink, a laugh and to have a good time with the locals, whereas he suggested Rangers fans just want to go away and fight people. Now I know in this city we don't have the same cultural dynamic going on as they do up there, but that particular comment struck a chord with me about the different mindsets of LFC/EFC fanbases in general. Same city, often same dfamilies and communities, but vastly different mindsets.

How did we get here? I genuinely don't know really, but one thought I've had is that Everton lost their own identity long ago. From then on, they became the Anti-Liverpool rather than anything positive in their own right. The spion Kop went for colour, flags, banners, positive songs, anthems. I suppose they then felt they had to be the opposite. Hence why they shun positivity, colour, fun, anthemic songs and displays etc... Being so horribly insecure, they no doubt feel that to be Everton, they have to be as far away from Liverpool as possible, hence their dour negativity, lack of humour and positivity and their desperately angry and backward mindset.

Funny you mention that they are a bit like Rangers given that many of their legends all either came from or ended up playing for Rangers. The likes of Stevens and Steven, Richard Gough, David Weir, Gazza, Drunken and even the manager Walter Smith all were legends in both clubs. Says a lot really. Funnier too is that I get abused from Man U fans mainly over the fact that we are the Protestant club in Liverpool.  May have been a thing many many moons ago but was never really a thing.

They are torn apart by their own bitterness and failure and have absolutely no self awareness and without a few years out of the top they never will.  Villa are a perfect example of how a club can rebuild. Everton most likely would do a Forest or a Sheffield Wednesday if they went down.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,568
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31847 on: Today at 09:02:49 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.

Was that ever really the truth though? I knew Klopp had the job on the Sunday while the UK media still mentioned Ancelotti and it was also known in Germany the week before the Derby that Klopp was our next manager. In the dim recesses of my mind, I'm sure I read somewhere we spoke to Klopp during the summer.?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31848 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.
Were they really, though? From what I've heard Klopp was 100% the only choice and just as FSG wanted him, he wanted Liverpool, so there was little danger in it not being done unless some really bizarre twist happened in the contract negotiations. I know Ancelotti later came out and said he was sounded out but if true then I can only imagine that was a diversionary tactic.

It was quite funny seeing other fans both questioning whether we could get Klopp and even his suitability, when it was clear from the little I had heard that he was essentially a done deal.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31849 on: Today at 09:08:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:02:49 am
Was that ever really the truth though? I knew Klopp had the job on the Sunday while the UK media still mentioned Ancelotti and it was also known in Germany the week before the Derby that Klopp was our next manager. In the dim recesses of my mind, I'm sure I read somewhere we spoke to Klopp during the summer.?
Exactly. It was almost an open secret, if you looked just a little below the surface, that Klopp would be our next manager.

From what I've heard Rodgers only got a reprieve at the start of that season because Klopp was taking a bit of time off. Otherwise Kloppo would have been in from the start of the season. There was no point in sacking Rodgers and bringing someone else in for a few weeks/months.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31850 on: Today at 09:13:29 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:08:00 am
Exactly. It was almost an open secret, if you looked just a little below the surface, that Klopp would be our next manager.

From what I've heard Rodgers only got a reprieve at the start of that season because Klopp was taking a bit of time off. Otherwise Kloppo would have been in from the start of the season. There was no point in sacking Rodgers and bringing someone else in for a few weeks/months.

Could have done without signing Benteke for him then, in that case!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31851 on: Today at 09:19:55 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:13:29 am
Could have done without signing Benteke for him then, in that case!
True enough! Not sure what happened there. But then it wouldn't be the first time that a manager whose days were numbered still got his choice of player in.

If you wanna go really out there, there were even rumours that Firmino was only bought in at Klopp's behest, which is why Rodgers never knew what to do with him and that Rodgers was allowed Benteke in return as a sop. That I'm less inclined to believe; there's certainly no evidence for it apart from some two and twoing about a player from the Buli...
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31852 on: Today at 09:24:07 am »
Nuno would be a great fit for them.  He's lost every league game he's played against us since Wolves got promoted.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,322
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31853 on: Today at 09:27:30 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:49:24 am
And to think that our two choices in 2015 were Klopp and Ancelotti.

I didn't want Ancelotti at the time for that reason. Would have been a poor fit for what was a mess of a squad. Would have been a better fit to replace Rafa.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,568
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31854 on: Today at 09:40:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:19:55 am
True enough! Not sure what happened there. But then it wouldn't be the first time that a manager whose days were numbered still got his choice of player in.

If you wanna go really out there, there were even rumours that Firmino was only bought in at Klopp's behest, which is why Rodgers never knew what to do with him and that Rodgers was allowed Benteke in return as a sop. That I'm less inclined to believe; there's certainly no evidence for it apart from some two and twoing about a player from the Buli...

Klopp did say once that he looked at Benteke for Dortmund. Now that could have just been him being polite, or it was a genuine case.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,616
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31855 on: Today at 09:51:44 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:35:05 am
I actually don't blame Everton for allowing Ancelotti to have that clause in his contract. They would have thought it would only be activated if he was super successful managing them, because why else would a bigger club try and poach him? Yet here we are. He's took them backwards and managed to ditch them for Real Madrid!

It's just hilarious no matter how you look at it.

Because he has a CV of success longer than Pickfords arm.

Was inevitable a club was going to come for him at some point, and it was obvious hed be interested. Was a stupid move to allow him to go for fuck all.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31856 on: Today at 09:58:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:07 am
Klopp did say once that he looked at Benteke for Dortmund. Now that could have just been him being polite, or it was a genuine case.
It's plausible.  If you think about Benteke as a raw 21/22-year old at Genk, scoring every other game and physically dominating defenders then you can see why he'd appeal.  He also did well at Villa, particularly in his first season where I remember him being almost unplayable a lot of the time.

Had Klopp got hold of him at the stage then I think Benteke's career would have turned out a lot better, not that he's had a bad career by any means but he never really kicked on.  I remember him being a regular under Klopp in that first season - primarily through lack of other options - but I doubt there was much protestation from Klopp when we sold him on to Palace for a relatively small loss.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31857 on: Today at 09:58:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:51:44 am
Because he has a CV of success longer than Pickfords arm.

Was inevitable a club was going to come for him at some point, and it was obvious hed be interested. Was a stupid move to allow him to go for fuck all.

To be honest someone working at the serving hatch in McDs probably has a CV of success longer than Pickfords arms....
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31858 on: Today at 10:00:44 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm
Ha ha Simeone.  As if he would look at a yard dog club that sits in the overarching shadow of a world renowned club, one of Europes elite with a list of glories as long as your arm! 

Wait a minute, this could be fuckin on lads  ;)

At least Atletico have built their dream stadium which has even hosted a Champions League Final....... ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31859 on: Today at 10:05:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:31:45 am
Leicester have done a lot more with a lot less and that's with big sales like Kante, Mahrez and Maguire that's funded a lot of the buys.
The Southampton model, as was.  Sell one starter every summer for big money (Kante 16/17, Drinkwater 17/18, Mahrez 18/19, Maguire 19/20, Chilwell 20/21, Tielemans 21/22?) and re-invest in the next wave.

Everton and Villa just burning through money to finish mid-table.  It's tricky because we bemoan the lack of ambition of teams like Burnley and Palace but you can spend half a billion and still not be serious contenders for winning things because the financial bar of Man City, Chelsea and Man U is so, so high.  Below that you've got us with global appeal, Arsenal and Spurs.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,616
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31860 on: Today at 10:15:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:05:16 am
The Southampton model, as was.  Sell one starter every summer for big money (Kante 16/17, Drinkwater 17/18, Mahrez 18/19, Maguire 19/20, Chilwell 20/21, Tielemans 21/22?) and re-invest in the next wave.

Everton and Villa just burning through money to finish mid-table.  It's tricky because we bemoan the lack of ambition of teams like Burnley and Palace but you can spend half a billion and still not be serious contenders for winning things because the financial bar of Man City, Chelsea and Man U is so, so high.  Below that you've got us with global appeal, Arsenal and Spurs.

The reason they have spent half a billion and arent competing is nothing to do with City and everything to do with who theyve spent that £500m on.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,512
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31861 on: Today at 10:20:33 am »
Got a really snippy reply to my email from an Evertonian colleague yesterday, I wonder what's up with him  :(
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31862 on: Today at 10:45:30 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:35:52 am

Although son and assistant Davide, a popular and respected figure, would run regular analysis sessions, the source said the message from his father could occasionally lack specificity  Just play, was one generic instruction.

https://theathletic.com/2630640/2021/06/04/the-inside-story-on-ancelottis-departure-and-what-it-means-for-evertons-future/

Club briefing against him, The Athletic certainly changing their tune. Ancellotis farts smelled of roses 2 weeks ago.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,638
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31863 on: Today at 10:46:54 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:45:30 am
Club briefing against him, The Athletic certainly changing their tune. Ancellotis farts smelled of roses 2 weeks ago.

Red roses?
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31864 on: Today at 10:58:50 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:46:54 am
Red roses?

No wonder theyre happy hes going. Doesnt get the club

#ifitwasntforgastroenteritis
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,576
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31865 on: Today at 12:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:15:24 am
The reason they have spent half a billion and arent competing is nothing to do with City and everything to do with who theyve spent that £500m on.

I mean, they finished behind Leeds who have spent £83m net in the last five years.

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/leeds-uniteds-ps83m-five-year-transfer-net-spend-compared-liverpool-leicester-city-3128866
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31866 on: Today at 12:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:15:24 am
The reason they have spent half a billion and arent competing is nothing to do with City and everything to do with who theyve spent that £500m on.
Undoubtedly Everton have spent really poorly and also been scattergun with their managers.  Giving Allardyce £50m to spend on Tosun and Walcott was classic Moshiri.

Man City and Chelsea are already stocked up with superstar squads but, if reports are to be believed (pinch of salt and all that), then they're both gearing up for £200m transfer windows.  If the goal at Everton, Villa etc. is to reach the pinnacle then that's what they're up against.  From the outside it looks like a blackhole of money with low chances of a pay-off down the line.  Either they need to stand toe-to-toe with the big spenders year after year or out-perform them in the transfer/manager market - FSG have done that really well.

The "big six" clubs are there because of either historic dominance and global fan-bases (us, Man U and Arsenal), benefactors (Man City and Chelsea) or shrewd running of the club (Spurs).  Spurs have had a few missteps recently and could very easily be demoted back into the pack having little to glory to show for all their efforts.  It feels like the benefactor model requires more and more money to get to the heights and there's no real financial reward for doing so.

Making the step from where Leicester are now to being consistent contenders domestically and in Europe seems very, very difficult.  Everton should aspire to be Leicester but they have the shadow of us looming large.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31867 on: Today at 12:57:40 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:02 am
It's plausible.  If you think about Benteke as a raw 21/22-year old at Genk, scoring every other game and physically dominating defenders then you can see why he'd appeal.  He also did well at Villa, particularly in his first season where I remember him being almost unplayable a lot of the time.

Had Klopp got hold of him at the stage then I think Benteke's career would have turned out a lot better, not that he's had a bad career by any means but he never really kicked on.  I remember him being a regular under Klopp in that first season - primarily through lack of other options - but I doubt there was much protestation from Klopp when we sold him on to Palace for a relatively small loss.

Lost a lot of his former physicality and pace after that ruptured achilles,he was a different level of a threat before that.

In hindsight we should of course never signed him but as you say Palace came to the rescue fortunately.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31868 on: Today at 01:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 06:37:55 am
Iwobi is a "waste of fucking space" but he's the one who spent 40m on him!!!

you know he didnt actually say that dont you!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31869 on: Today at 02:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:28:55 pm
you know he didnt actually say that dont you!
Yeah, I suppose he didn't  :D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31870 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm »
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,443
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31871 on: Today at 02:35:05 pm »
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31872 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
The man's a parody. He can't be that stupid can he?
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,309
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31873 on: Today at 02:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:35:05 pm
"People come up to me all the time to thank me. Grown men in floods of tears, saying 'thank you, Bill'."

They say I'm the best chairman. Some say the best ever. They say it, I don't like saying it. But everyone says so.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31874 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."
Assume the sarcasm detector was failing him that day
Logged

Online El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,522
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31875 on: Today at 02:59:04 pm »
Got to love old Bill! Everytime he speaks about Everton you expect the mist to come down and the birds start singing whilst he talks about his beloved Blue in such a dreamy manner.  Fucking Widow Twanky the most deluded out of the lot them.

He misheard that quote it actually said Whenever we have a problem, we think, what would the Everton board do? Then we do the total opposite and we know well get it right then
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31876 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:31:12 pm
@philmcnulty
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'" Big pressure to do that now after Ancelotti departure.
10:49 AM · Jun 4, 2021

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"There goes Bill Kenwright. I must remember to thank him."
Surely not?
That said, it's a bit like keeping Ole at Utd. If they all think they are doing such a great job, who are we to disagree?
Keep going Bill and the board, we're all behind you.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,654
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31877 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Yannick Bolasie released :(

A truly sad day, well always have the corner.
Logged
AHA!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31878 on: Today at 03:10:49 pm »
Kenwright has played a big part in the ridiculous mythologising of Everton, just as he is doing here, and that in turn has led to most of their recent troubles. He's destroying the club he claims to love because he is sentimentalising all the time instead of looking at things objectively.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"
Pages: 1 ... 792 793 794 795 796 [797]   Go Up
« previous next »
 