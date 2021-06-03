Wow

Twitter is full of bitters saying how dishonest it is for Carlo Magnifico to be lured away by a bigger club.

Didnt they lure Moyes,Bobby Brownshoes Red Ron and Silva with the same mirage.

They were a mid table club who bought a glamorous manager to try and raise the brand.



Backfired.

Why would anyone go there when their best players only stayed because Carlo Fantastico and are now making noises to get out.

Richie La is the start.

There are a few whose stock has risen with Carlo, DCL, Digne, Godfrey to name 3, who would want to progress elsewhere



Meanwhile Iwobi, Bernard, Gomes, Iceland, Delph and a few others are phoning it in



Exactly, they have spent 5 years parading round with their new money, pretending they are a big club, bribing managers to leave their successful small clubs to join them then binning them because they are bigger than those managers. Eventually, finally, they manage to attract a 'Hollywood' manager, someone who even they realise is a bigger name in himself than their football club. Imagine the surprise then when he does to them what they have been doing to others.Fish and Ponds, you've been a stickleback thrashing around with the tiddlers and tadpoles and avoiding the big fish in the pond, you've gobbled up a load of fishfood and tried to puff out your gills and get in with the big fish. Well you just got spat out because you taste bad and you're not that good a meal.Zidane's free is he not? You love a good headbutter (even if he did attack a former blue)