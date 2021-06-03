Wow
Twitter is full of bitters saying how dishonest it is for Carlo Magnifico to be lured away by a bigger club.
Didnt they lure Moyes,Bobby Brownshoes Red Ron and Silva with the same mirage.
They were a mid table club who bought a glamorous manager to try and raise the brand.
Backfired.
Why would anyone go there when their best players only stayed because Carlo Fantastico and are now making noises to get out.
Richie La is the start.
There are a few whose stock has risen with Carlo, DCL, Digne, Godfrey to name 3, who would want to progress elsewhere
Meanwhile Iwobi, Bernard, Gomes, Iceland, Delph and a few others are phoning it in