Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31800 on: Yesterday at 08:58:28 pm »
Carlol Ancelolotti
Offline acks

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31801 on: Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.

Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31802 on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.
Lions being more liony don't make snakes less snakey. Verily.
Offline Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31803 on: Yesterday at 09:18:06 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.

:lmao
Offline Hazell

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31804 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.

I agree. A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man.
Offline Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31805 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31806 on: Yesterday at 09:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:33:36 pm
I'd be amazed if that's true, but if it is then  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Said from the off this would be the case.  They were that desperate to get him theyd give him what ever he wanted.  So 11m a year and a get out clause of certain clubs like Real come in, Everton would always say yes to get their man. Plus Real arent going to pay a big get out clause for someone wholl prob only be there for two year and then either Raul or Arbeloa take over
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31807 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:59:17 pm
Said from the off this would be the case.  They were that desperate to get him theyd give him what ever he wanted.  So 11m a year and a get out clause of certain clubs like Real come in, Everton would always say yes to get their man. Plus Real arent going to pay a big get out clause for someone wholl prob only be there for two year and then either Raul or Arbeloa take over

It's actually 14 million a year, as he's paid a 3 million bonus for not getting relegated!

It's possible he's forgone that bonus to take the job.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31808 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
It's actually 14 million a year, as he's paid a 3 million bonus for not getting relegated!

It's possible he's forgone that bonus to take the job.
I wish he'd foregone that bonus by getting them relegated (growl)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31809 on: Yesterday at 10:15:06 pm »
This article by Dave Maddock will pain them

Lampard, or a return of Moyes or Bobby Brown shoes

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/everton-david-moyes-return-ancelotti-24230406

Whats amazing is how they hate all of the candidates (literally all of them) for one reason or another. 

Yet they still think they might get Simeone :lmao
Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31810 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:06 pm
This article by Dave Maddock will pain them

Lampard, or a return of Moyes or Bobby Brown shoes

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/everton-david-moyes-return-ancelotti-24230406

Whats amazing is how they hate all of the candidates (literally all of them) for one reason or another. 

Yet they still think they might get Simeone :lmao
They hate their own club full stop! Its how to be an Evertonian, you have to hate them to love them
 Everything we say about Everton, internally they all say between themselves. They all know how shit they are and are a joke of club. But god forbid anyone who isnt an Evertonian says it, they have you then.
Offline Wilmo

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31811 on: Yesterday at 10:19:42 pm »
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31812 on: Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm »


They're creaming themselves over this, predictably. It's what they've always wanted - shouting and screaming, which is apparently the way to make players better.

I mean, it's not true in any way of course, just some Bitter's wet dream, but it's very funny still. I also love the idea that Brands would be telling players they'll "never play for the club again" as if he's going to ruin their reputation, when he could just sell them or release their contracts.
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31813 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm »
What is it with Holgate and Brazilians...?
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31814 on: Yesterday at 10:27:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm
Really scraping the barrel on the manager thread on GOT. One suggests bringing in the Barca women's coach. Could be the next Guardiola apparently.

Someone below him says it's a good idea as he has experience with a dressing room full of fannies  :lmao
Brilliant  :lmao
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31815 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.
I'm not clever enough to know what you're going on about; is it something existential?  ???

Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:33:08 pm
I agree. A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man.
Embiggens? What sort of word is that?
I think you'll find the word you're looking for is 'outdwarfs'  ;D
Offline afc turkish

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31816 on: Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm
I'm not clever enough to know what you're going on about; is it something existential?  ???
Embiggens? What sort of word is that?
I think you'll find the word you're looking for is 'outdwarfs'  ;D


I love "embiggens," irregardless of whether it's an actual word, like...

Embiggening my outdwarfed vocabulary.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31817 on: Yesterday at 10:50:07 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm


They're creaming themselves over this, predictably. It's what they've always wanted - shouting and screaming, which is apparently the way to make players better.

I mean, it's not true in any way of course, just some Bitter's wet dream, but it's very funny still. I also love the idea that Brands would be telling players they'll "never play for the club again" as if he's going to ruin their reputation, when he could just sell them or release their contracts.

I think they all realise its a joke.

 
Offline 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31818 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:15:06 pm
This article by Dave Maddock will pain them

Lampard, or a return of Moyes or Bobby Brown shoes

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/everton-david-moyes-return-ancelotti-24230406

Whats amazing is how they hate all of the candidates (literally all of them) for one reason or another. 

Yet they still think they might get Simeone :lmao
Still using the bullshit that he left for a big money contract.
He took a £6m pay cut to escape!
Offline sinnermichael

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31819 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm »
Good to see Ancelotti's Wikipedia has been updated.

Offline Hazell

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31820 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm
I'm not clever enough to know what you're going on about; is it something existential?  ???
Embiggens? What sort of word is that?
I think you'll find the word you're looking for is 'outdwarfs'  ;D


I don't know what you're talking about, it's a perfectly cromulent word.
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31821 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:47:42 pm
I love "embiggens," irregardless of whether it's an actual word, like...

Embiggening my outdwarfed vocabulary.

Biggins you say?

Offline 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31822 on: Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm »
Wow
Twitter is full of bitters saying how dishonest it is for Carlo Magnifico to be lured away by a bigger club.
Didnt they lure Moyes,Bobby Brownshoes Red Ron and Silva with the same mirage.
They were a mid table club who bought a glamorous manager to try and raise the brand.

Backfired.
Why would anyone go there when their best players only stayed because Carlo Fantastico and are now making noises to get out.
Richie La is the start.
There are a few whose stock has risen with Carlo, DCL, Digne, Godfrey to name 3, who would want to progress elsewhere

Meanwhile Iwobi, Bernard, Gomes, Iceland, Delph and a few others are phoning it in
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31823 on: Yesterday at 11:14:43 pm »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31824 on: Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm »
Quote
Yet they still think they might get Simeone :lmao

Ha ha Simeone.  As if he would look at a yard dog club that sits in the overarching shadow of a world renowned club, one of Europes elite with a list of glories as long as your arm! 

Wait a minute, this could be fuckin on lads  ;)
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31825 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
Wow
Twitter is full of bitters saying how dishonest it is for Carlo Magnifico to be lured away by a bigger club.
Didnt they lure Moyes,Bobby Brownshoes Red Ron and Silva with the same mirage.
They were a mid table club who bought a glamorous manager to try and raise the brand.

Backfired.
Why would anyone go there when their best players only stayed because Carlo Fantastico and are now making noises to get out.
Richie La is the start.
There are a few whose stock has risen with Carlo, DCL, Digne, Godfrey to name 3, who would want to progress elsewhere

Meanwhile Iwobi, Bernard, Gomes, Iceland, Delph and a few others are phoning it in

And only yesterday I saw a Bitter saying that what he loved about Liverpool fans was their lack of self-awareness.   :lmao
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31826 on: Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
Wow
Twitter is full of bitters saying how dishonest it is for Carlo Magnifico to be lured away by a bigger club.
Didnt they lure Moyes,Bobby Brownshoes Red Ron and Silva with the same mirage.
They were a mid table club who bought a glamorous manager to try and raise the brand.

Backfired.
Why would anyone go there when their best players only stayed because Carlo Fantastico and are now making noises to get out.
Richie La is the start.
There are a few whose stock has risen with Carlo, DCL, Digne, Godfrey to name 3, who would want to progress elsewhere

Meanwhile Iwobi, Bernard, Gomes, Iceland, Delph and a few others are phoning it in

Personally, I think they got so used to sacking managers that they forgot that a manager can actually sack the club. Given the reports that certain clubs could come in for him without paying compensation, the only thing missing to make it more delicious is that they would have to pay up his contract, the blue fuckers.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31827 on: Today at 12:27:35 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
I don't know what you're talking about, it's a perfectly cromulent word.
Embiggen... From big, on the pattern of embolden. Popularized in the 1990s by the US animated television series The Simpsons .
Cromulent... Origin 1990s: first used in the US animated television series The Simpsons .

I'm sensing a pattern here  ;D

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31828 on: Today at 12:32:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Biggins you say?


Safari  ;D

Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:15:03 pm
Ha ha Simeone.  As if he would look at a yard dog club that sits in the overarching shadow of a world renowned club, one of Europes elite with a list of glories as long as your arm! 

Wait a minute, this could be fuckin on lads  ;)
OMG!!! You could be right!!  :o

You're not like; but you never know  ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31829 on: Today at 12:53:18 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:08:15 pm
Wow
Twitter is full of bitters saying how dishonest it is for Carlo Magnifico to be lured away by a bigger club.
Didnt they lure Moyes,Bobby Brownshoes Red Ron and Silva with the same mirage.
They were a mid table club who bought a glamorous manager to try and raise the brand.

Backfired.
Why would anyone go there when their best players only stayed because Carlo Fantastico and are now making noises to get out.
Richie La is the start.
There are a few whose stock has risen with Carlo, DCL, Digne, Godfrey to name 3, who would want to progress elsewhere

Meanwhile Iwobi, Bernard, Gomes, Iceland, Delph and a few others are phoning it in

Exactly, they have spent 5 years parading round with their new money, pretending they are a big club, bribing managers to leave their successful small clubs to join them then binning them because they are bigger than those managers. Eventually, finally, they manage to attract a 'Hollywood' manager, someone who even they realise is a bigger name in himself than their football club. Imagine the surprise then when he does to them what they have been doing to others. 

Fish and Ponds, you've been a stickleback thrashing around with the tiddlers and tadpoles and avoiding the big fish in the pond, you've gobbled up a load of fishfood and tried to puff out your gills and get in with the big fish. Well you just got spat out because you taste bad and you're not that good a meal.

Zidane's free is he not? You love a good headbutter (even if he did attack a former blue)
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31830 on: Today at 01:07:03 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:18 am
Exactly, they have spent 5 years parading round with their new money, pretending they are a big club, bribing managers to leave their successful small clubs to join them then binning them because they are bigger than those managers. Eventually, finally, they manage to attract a 'Hollywood' manager, someone who even they realise is a bigger name in himself than their football club. Imagine the surprise then when he does to them what they have been doing to others. 

Fish and Ponds, you've been a stickleback thrashing around with the tiddlers and tadpoles and avoiding the big fish in the pond, you've gobbled up a load of fishfood and tried to puff out your gills and get in with the big fish. Well you just got spat out because you taste bad and you're not that good a meal.

Zidane's free is he not? You love a good headbutter (even if he did attack a former blue)

The mad thing is, with a good manager and a proper vision, and a set up that allowed them to invest in a good squad, one they could have sold on to reinvest without compromising the quality of their team, they really could have been up there.

Instead, they've spunked half a billion quid on short term, get one over on the reshite thinking.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31831 on: Today at 01:37:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:07:03 am
The mad thing is, with a good manager and a proper vision, and a set up that allowed them to invest in a good squad, one they could have sold on to reinvest without compromising the quality of their team, they really could have been up there.

Instead, they've spunked half a billion quid on short term, get one over on the reshite thinking.

At probably any other club, with that sort of money, Martinez, Silva, Koeman (even possibly Sam if they had let him spend something) would have had reasonable success. Each manager has looked under pressure and frazzled by the expectation of the crowd and the club and they have hit the panic button early each time. Ancelotti has managed more games under Moshiri than anyone else, 67 games which says a lot about quickly the firing gun was used each time. Martinez has 14 games under Moshiri and none of his money, now look at him.
Offline Lycan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31832 on: Today at 05:25:41 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm


They're creaming themselves over this, predictably. It's what they've always wanted - shouting and screaming, which is apparently the way to make players better.

I mean, it's not true in any way of course, just some Bitter's wet dream, but it's very funny still. I also love the idea that Brands would be telling players they'll "never play for the club again" as if he's going to ruin their reputation, when he could just sell them or release their contracts.

Also, as if someone who signed Josh King is anyway the person to trust when hiring a new manager. Never mind new players. ;D
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31833 on: Today at 05:58:50 am »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 08:33:34 pm
This is all a bit childish, isn't it?  We should try to embody a noble humanity.  It might set an example.

A noble spirit embiggens the smallest mind

Edit: Damn it, Hazell beat me to it
