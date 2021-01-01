I truly think relegation is the only thing that will save Everton. They need humbling. They need to realise they're not a big club anymore, they're not even a club just outside the Top 6 like Leicester. They should be competing with Burnley and Brighton, not the top clubs. Their sights are set totally wrong. Every year they think they should be focusing on Europe, when the best thing to do would be to put together a cup run, and hope you can fluke a win like Wigan or Leicester. That trophy, as flukey as it would be, would remove the millstone around the necks of being so long without one.



The fans are so horrible and relentlessly negative, the only way that club will be successful is two or three seasons in the Championship, and the fans can see just how lucky they've been to survive in the PL so long despite being far behind many Championship teams. They're so badly run, they keep throwing money at the problem and it'll never work. There's no joined-up thinking at all. They poached Leicester's scout and then ignored all his suggestions. If they'd listened, they'd have Haaland and Andy Robertson playing for them now, and Slabhead as well.



Another smart thing to do would be instead of spending another £100m on past-it players this year, spend it behind the scenes. Get a proper analysis department going. That's where teams are successful now. The best two teams in the league for analysis/data are us and Leicester. We can't compete financially with City or Chelsea, so we spent smartly. Everton can be successful doing the same. They need to get out of the mindset of buying the castoffs of bigger teams, and realise they can raid the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and various places in Eastern Europe for absolute bargains. Look at West Ham and Coufal. He cost them, what, £5m-ish? Bargain. Soucek was £15m. That's a bargain, again. But Ev spent £50m on Richarlison from Watford. Not worth it, exactly, is it?



I could run Everton better than they are right now, anyone who isn't infested with their negative outlook on everything could. Best thing Moshiri and Usmanov can do is never attend a game and be completely uninterested in it. Be as dispassionate as possible, because that will open their eyes to just what needs to be done. But I don't think they ever will.



I really don't know how it got to this stage, but it isn't healthy. They're living in our shadow and it has completely destroyed any identity they have. They're still in the mindset that because they were formed first, they're our competitors and of a similar stature to us. They're not. It kills them that post-European ban we didn't slide down the slope like they did. We brought in the right people, even under Moores. Hicks and Gillett were forced out through fan power, and we now have decent owners again. Of course, us being successful whilst spending less than them is another thing that makes them bitter too. FSG, for their faults, have run the club properly. We didn't go in for the silly new stadium of glass to leave ourselves £500m in debt, we spent a fraction of that renovating our iconic stadium.



And, of course, the manager. FSG got it right. Klopp adores the club and its supporters. He truly does. And the fact he's made us a force and is a genuinely world-class manager. They know, deep down, Klopp at Everton would probably get them firing again. He's that good.