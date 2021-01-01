« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 790 791 792 793 794 [795]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1928918 times)

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,575
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31760 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Richarlison to Real?

I just cant see that on what planet have they fallen that far?

They did take Graveson I suppose
I dunno, I can see the logic

Perez# "Carlo, we have to take a new direction, we can longer spend enormous sums on the very best players"

Ancelotti# "Well, I know a really shit player we can spend an enormous sum on, how about that for starters?"

Perez# ".... .... .... excellent"
« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:14 pm by DonkeyWan »
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,566
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31761 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm »
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,605
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31762 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.

I'd be amazed if that's true, but if it is then  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31763 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:16:56 am
They need to get rid of their bitter fans as well, not just the underperforming players
That is so true.

It's bizarre that there have been quotes in the game that Everton fans deserve better. The reality is they most certainly do not. They fully deserve their relentless misey.

This isn't just another Red having a cheap pop at them either. I really mean it in a very genuine way.

The reality, as I see it, is that the fanbase are a millstone around the neck of the club. It's the fanbase that drives the madness. It's their obsession with Liverpool that sees the club itself having to waste money they do not have in order to be seen to be competing with Liverpool. It's the fanbase that holds the ridiculous belief that their club are on the same planet as Liverpool, when they so clearly aren't. The fanbase drives the rabid insanity where newcomers to the club with fresh ideas are hounded out because they ''don't get Everton.'' It's the fanbase that slaughter managers for having red baubles on their Christmas trees. It's the fanbase that virtually demands their employees to be sour, disrespectful and smalltime towards Liverpool and come out with tired, negative soundbites for the blue quarter to lap up.

Simply put, the fanbase demands any newcomer (player or manager) must be indoctrinated into the bitter blue insanity, otherwise they won't be accepted. Anyone trying to drag them out of their blinkered, backward mindset is derided and abused. Anyone who is realistic and honest is abused too.

As a result of all this, they are a rudderless club lacking an identity of its own. The focus is never on who they are. It's always on who LFC are. The focus is not on how they can achieve. It's on how they can try to stop Liverpool achieving instead. The focus is not on what's actually good for them, but rather about how they can get one over on us. The insane fanbase drives all that, and the club's been indulging them for so long now that it's fallen into the same trap itself. When you see that ridiculous Baxendale woman going on about how the city will be blue because have an office in the Liver Building, you know the lunatics have not only taken over the asylum, but now own and run it too. The achingly pathetic mindset of their fanbase has infested the fabric of the club now. EFC is riddled with maladjusted, insecure, jealous, sour and deeply unstable people from top to bottom now. A club consumed by its own bile. The entire entity is deeply dysfunctional and the dysfunction is driven at relentless pace by the toxic fanbase.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,586
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31764 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Richarlison to Real?

Yeah. Cannot see it. Makes no sense. Maybe his camp are putting stuff out there to entice interested parties. Everton overpaid for him and he's stuck there for the time being barring some massive improvement in his overall play that will only happen by actually playing (cutting out the diving as well as the fake limping after being tackled etc.)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,586
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31765 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.

I could see that being the case. Think of how desperate they were at the time, who they signed to keep him happy and what they were paying in
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31766 on: Today at 05:48:14 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.
It just keeps getting funnier this whole scenario, especially because Carlo Fantastico was bigged up by them that much.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,242
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31767 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.
I wonder if Liverpool was one of those clubs ;)
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,915
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31768 on: Today at 05:51:58 pm »
Apparently as he knew of the clause it was Ancelotti that approached Madrid as well to tell them.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Bird is the Word
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31769 on: Today at 05:55:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.

Other sources reporting the same. He had a "fuck off for free clause". Brutal

https://www.reddit.com/r/Everton/comments/nrcjtn/carlo_ancelottis_clause_in_his_everton_contract/
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,586
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31770 on: Today at 05:55:18 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Apparently as he knew of the clause it was Ancelotti that approached Madrid as well to tell them.

Gets even funnier :lmao
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,242
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31771 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
The story that just keeps on giving.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,855
  • Bird is the Word
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31772 on: Today at 06:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:02:13 pm
The story that just keeps on giving.

It's still got more to give- my prediction:

Carlo was told
1. No money for transfers
2. No stadium
3. Need to sell some of the better players...

And of course he then bailed...
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31773 on: Today at 06:07:04 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 12:26:58 pm
It is incredible how 2 clubs within a stones throw of each other can be so different.
 I always remember when I was younger listening to somebody in work(from the Wirral) commenting on Liverpool and Everton and noting that Everton fans use "they" when referring to their team while Liverpool fans use "we" when referring to their team.
 Ancelotti obviously has developed a distaste for the Ev and I can't remember any previous Everton managers speaking with any affection while our ex-managers and players develop a deep love for the Club and can be found hanging around years later(obviously still fans).
 We have the bond of our magnificent YNWA anthem and belonging to the Anfield "cult" created by Shankly so, even if we do fall on hard times, we can always rally round those flags but Everton have never had anything to rally round("school of science" and "the people's club" just don't do it) and they turn on their team when things go wrong creating their toxic Goodison vibe.
 In theory they are the scousers just like us so there shouldn't be that massive difference between the clubs.
 It's not like it is just about success. We have had lean times and we almost went into administration but we stood shoulder to shoulder and invoked the YNWA anthem. Everton don't have anything to hang their hat on.
How did we evolve so differently?

I've thought, and said, the same for decades. When you consider that many families are split and the fact there are no real Red or Blue areas as such across the city, you really can struggle to understand how and why the respective fanbases have such different mindsets and outlooks. I've always noticed it too. I started going to Anfield in 1971 as a 9 year-old kid. I'd never been to another ground so had nothing to compare Anfield to until I went with a couple of Blue mates to Goodison to see Everton dumped out of the cup by Fulham in 1975. Honestly, I was genuinely astounded. I went with an open mind just to watch the game with mates, but I'll never forget the experience.

First off, I couldn't get my head around the floor in the Gwladys, under the balcony, being wood. I couldn't get my head around the moaning and whingeing. The desperate lack of atmosphere was so alien to me. Whereas Anfield always felt like a carnival, Goodison felt cold and lacking heart. I came home genuinely surprised. How could the experience of the two grounds and fanbases be so different when the people come from the same families and communities?

As I grew older I saw the differences more starkly. Whereas Liverpool fans generally go to places and are positive and seek a good laugh, Everton tended to be more negative and angry. Funnily enough, I was watching a documentary on the Celtic/Rangers rivalry last night. A Celtic fan commented on when they go away they like a drink, a laugh and to have a good time with the locals, whereas he suggested Rangers fans just want to go away and fight people. Now I know in this city we don't have the same cultural dynamic going on as they do up there, but that particular comment struck a chord with me about the different mindsets of LFC/EFC fanbases in general. Same city, often same dfamilies and communities, but vastly different mindsets.

How did we get here? I genuinely don't know really, but one thought I've had is that Everton lost their own identity long ago. From then on, they became the Anti-Liverpool rather than anything positive in their own right. The spion Kop went for colour, flags, banners, positive songs, anthems. I suppose they then felt they had to be the opposite. Hence why they shun positivity, colour, fun, anthemic songs and displays etc... Being so horribly insecure, they no doubt feel that to be Everton, they have to be as far away from Liverpool as possible, hence their dour negativity, lack of humour and positivity and their desperately angry and backward mindset.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31774 on: Today at 06:15:09 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Apparently as he knew of the clause it was Ancelotti that approached Madrid as well to tell them.
Please tell me you didn't just make that up. Please...
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
  • Sound
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31775 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31776 on: Today at 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:15:09 pm
Please tell me you didn't just make that up. Please...

I read the same thing today on the Echo live feed from Duncan Castle. Told Real he was unhappy at Everton and wanted to go
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:18 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31777 on: Today at 06:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:17:19 pm
I read the same thing today on the Echo live feed from Duncan Castle
:wellin :lmao :wellin
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,605
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31778 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 06:06:23 pm
It's still got more to give- my prediction:

Carlo was told
1. No money for transfers
2. No stadium
3. Need to sell some of the better players...

And of course he then bailed...

Even if they gave him £500m for transfers he'd have done a runner the minute a big club came calling.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,310
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31779 on: Today at 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Jaz on Today at 03:47:27 pm
Someone in their Carlo thread:

"Players would never play with the same low intensity under Big Dunc, although the approach may not be correct, but he would have expected and demanded a far higher passion and aggressiveness in the game.

He was the assistant manager and given how standoffish Ancelotti is, probably ran the training drills and did all the shouting in the dressing room. It worked on occasion as they usually raised their game for the big teams last season, but week to week it's not an approach that will work. You need a gameplan for a start. Get stuck in and lump it up to Dom gets old quick.

Not to mention him being on the coaching staff under the previous failed regimes.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:23:28 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31780 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm »
I truly think relegation is the only thing that will save Everton. They need humbling. They need to realise they're not a big club anymore, they're not even a club just outside the Top 6 like Leicester. They should be competing with Burnley and Brighton, not the top clubs. Their sights are set totally wrong. Every year they think they should be focusing on Europe, when the best thing to do would be to put together a cup run, and hope you can fluke a win like Wigan or Leicester. That trophy, as flukey as it would be, would remove the millstone around the necks of being so long without one.

The fans are so horrible and relentlessly negative, the only way that club will be successful is two or three seasons in the Championship, and the fans can see just how lucky they've been to survive in the PL so long despite being far behind many Championship teams. They're so badly run, they keep throwing money at the problem and it'll never work. There's no joined-up thinking at all. They poached Leicester's scout and then ignored all his suggestions. If they'd listened, they'd have Haaland and Andy Robertson playing for them now, and Slabhead as well.

Another smart thing to do would be instead of spending another £100m on past-it players this year, spend it behind the scenes. Get a proper analysis department going. That's where teams are successful now. The best two teams in the league for analysis/data are us and Leicester. We can't compete financially with City or Chelsea, so we spent smartly. Everton can be successful doing the same. They need to get out of the mindset of buying the castoffs of bigger teams, and realise they can raid the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and various places in Eastern Europe for absolute bargains. Look at West Ham and Coufal. He cost them, what, £5m-ish? Bargain. Soucek was £15m. That's a bargain, again. But Ev spent £50m on Richarlison from Watford. Not worth it, exactly, is it?

I could run Everton better than they are right now, anyone who isn't infested with their negative outlook on everything could. Best thing Moshiri and Usmanov can do is never attend a game and be completely uninterested in it. Be as dispassionate as possible, because that will open their eyes to just what needs to be done. But I don't think they ever will.

I really don't know how it got to this stage, but it isn't healthy. They're living in our shadow and it has completely destroyed any identity they have. They're still in the mindset that because they were formed first, they're our competitors and of a similar stature to us. They're not. It kills them that post-European ban we didn't slide down the slope like they did. We brought in the right people, even under Moores. Hicks and Gillett were forced out through fan power, and we now have decent owners again. Of course, us being successful whilst spending less than them is another thing that makes them bitter too. FSG, for their faults, have run the club properly. We didn't go in for the silly new stadium of glass to leave ourselves £500m in debt, we spent a fraction of that renovating our iconic stadium.

And, of course, the manager. FSG got it right. Klopp adores the club and its supporters. He truly does. And the fact he's made us a force and is a genuinely world-class manager. They know, deep down, Klopp at Everton would probably get them firing again. He's that good.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:28:41 pm by BriarcliffInmate »
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31781 on: Today at 06:23:34 pm »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,429
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31782 on: Today at 06:29:15 pm »
As far as Everton fans themselves go, there's only one real cure for their current level of Bitterness.  And that is, they actually have to fucking win something.  And it has to be as they are now.  Not because some sugar daddy has snapped them up.

And herein lies the paradox for us Liverpool fans.  As Everton are now, I don't want them to win a damned fucking thing - but they need to win something for there to be a chance of rapprochement between our fanbases.

Their attitude towards us stinks, and every fibre of my being wants to see them relegated, busted into financial oblivion, and buried in the dustbin of footballing history.  The only way Everton can reverse that feeling is if they actually enjoy some measure of personal success that doesn't involved crippling OUR season.

I've said before, us LFC fans are doing the work of two clubs in this city.  As things stand WE have to want them to do better, more than they do themselves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31783 on: Today at 06:36:59 pm »
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31784 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 06:23:28 pm
I truly think relegation is the only thing that will save Everton. They need humbling. They need to realise they're not a big club anymore, they're not even a club just outside the Top 6 like Leicester. They should be competing with Burnley and Brighton, not the top clubs. Their sights are set totally wrong. Every year they think they should be focusing on Europe, when the best thing to do would be to put together a cup run, and hope you can fluke a win like Wigan or Leicester. That trophy, as flukey as it would be, would remove the millstone around the necks of being so long without one.

The fans are so horrible and relentlessly negative, the only way that club will be successful is two or three seasons in the Championship, and the fans can see just how lucky they've been to survive in the PL so long despite being far behind many Championship teams. They're so badly run, they keep throwing money at the problem and it'll never work. There's no joined-up thinking at all. They poached Leicester's scout and then ignored all his suggestions. If they'd listened, they'd have Haaland and Andy Robertson playing for them now, and Slabhead as well.

Another smart thing to do would be instead of spending another £100m on past-it players this year, spend it behind the scenes. Get a proper analysis department going. That's where teams are successful now. The best two teams in the league for analysis/data are us and Leicester. We can't compete financially with City or Chelsea, so we spent smartly. Everton can be successful doing the same. They need to get out of the mindset of buying the castoffs of bigger teams, and realise they can raid the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and various places in Eastern Europe for absolute bargains. Look at West Ham and Coufal. He cost them, what, £5m-ish? Bargain. Soucek was £15m. That's a bargain, again. But Ev spent £50m on Richarlison from Watford. Not worth it, exactly, is it?

I could run Everton better than they are right now, anyone who isn't infested with their negative outlook on everything could. Best thing Moshiri and Usmanov can do is never attend a game and be completely uninterested in it. Be as dispassionate as possible, because that will open their eyes to just what needs to be done. But I don't think they ever will.

There's a lot of truth in this.

Everton are classified as a club with "potential" and a "sleeping giant" but they don't do all the work to improve themselves.

The way they act, there's a lot of comments constantly about how they have money and ambition now.  But do they ever consider the other clubs in the league?  Not only is there the "Top 6," there's also Leicester (significantly more successful in recent years) and even a club like Villa (a "fallen giant" that's got a good structure in place with a lot of talent, including some great young players).  Just because Everton spend a lot of money and "have ambition" doesn't mean they'll win anything as this is a very competitive league.  A club like Arsenal is struggling to compete.  Arsenal.  A club with far more prestige, money, and ambition that can spend on stars and bring in managers struggles to get it right.  Yet somehow, Everton just assume that with their current structure, they can be competitive.

Everyone makes fun of Spurs, but there's no doubt they've improved their profile significantly in the last decade or so.  Leicester spend less money than Everton do, but they know how to run that club.

What does Everton even do?  Like you say, there's so much young talent they can get.  Bundesliga and Ligue 1 players are perfect for buying and developing.  Leicester bought two CBs for 50 million+ in Soyuncu and Fofana, but if all goes well, they'll perform and then be sold for big money if needed.  They've been in talks with that Lille midfielder too right?  Leicester are carving out a nice niche for now and should be an attractive destination even if Brendan goes.  Because they sell the likes of Maguire and Chilwell for massive money, they can up their spending of young talent.  They can even go beyond the bargains.

Everton fans cheer about Ancelotti, James, and Allan, but what did they do for them?  Any resale value?  They can make themselves a proving ground for young talent and good managers while slowing creeping up the table and possibly ousting a club like Spurs from European spots or at least punch above their weight like Leicester.  They can get to finals in cups too.

But they just want the "now."  "We have money and ambition, so we should be good."  If they actually evaluated things, they can make themselves a very good club.  But it doesn't seem to matter to them.

It's all about getting one over us or putting on a front of ambition ("Ancelotti turned down you and came here!"  Eto'o picked us!  Martinez picked us!  We're getting James!") without doing the right work.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,927
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31785 on: Today at 06:38:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Richarlison to Real?

I just cant see that on what planet have they fallen that far?

They did take Graveson I suppose

I can kind of see it. They're desperately reliant on Benzema for goals, Richarlison would likely take low wages and I'd bet some of his poor attitude on the pitch is down to him not wanting to be there.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31786 on: Today at 06:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:29:15 pm
As far as Everton fans themselves go, there's only one real cure for their current level of Bitterness.  And that is, they actually have to fucking win something.  And it has to be as they are now.  Not because some sugar daddy has snapped them up.

And herein lies the paradox for us Liverpool fans.  As Everton are now, I don't want them to win a damned fucking thing - but they need to win something for there to be a chance of rapprochement between our fanbases.

Their attitude towards us stinks, and every fibre of my being wants to see them relegated, busted into financial oblivion, and buried in the dustbin of footballing history.  The only way Everton can reverse that feeling is if they actually enjoy some measure of personal success that doesn't involved crippling OUR season.

I've said before, us LFC fans are doing the work of two clubs in this city.  As things stand WE have to want them to do better, more than they do themselves.
I want them gone. They are a drain on the city. The offer nothing, yet want everything.

Winning something won't alter their mindset either. I remember the 70s and 80s when Man United were consumed with bitterness and jealousy towards us. Many speculated back then that some success would mellow them out and they'd become more sane. Look what happened there. They are as poisonous as ever, and were so throughout the Ferguson period of success.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,429
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31787 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:43:32 pm
I want them gone. They are a drain on the city. The offer nothing, yet want everything.

Winning something won't alter their mindset either. I remember the 70s and 80s when Man United were consumed with bitterness and jealousy towards us. Many speculated back then that some success would mellow them out and they'd become more sane. Look what happened there. They are as poisonous as ever, and were so throughout the Ferguson period of success.

Yeah.  On reflection, based on your memories from the 70s, nothing would change. They're already too far gone, and have been for some time.  I want them gone too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,117
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31788 on: Today at 07:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:17:19 pm
I read the same thing today on the Echo live feed from Duncan Castle. Told Real he was unhappy at Everton and wanted to go

Ive got this clause, if you come in for me they have to let me go.  I dont even want the Madrid job, you can sack me a week later if you like, just get me out of Everton...please.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31789 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm »
OK we were never winning the league after that slump and all the injuries, but in the end we finished off with a flourish of wins and cemented third place, Utd and City duly lost major UEFA finals so therefore finished on a gloomy note and now Everton.....
  ;D cheered me up with enough material there for an entire conference - in a weird way I love our bitter bluenose cousins.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,310
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31790 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:07:04 pm
As I grew older I saw the differences more starkly. Whereas Liverpool fans generally go to places and are positive and seek a good laugh, Everton tended to be more negative and angry. Funnily enough, I was watching a documentary on the Celtic/Rangers rivalry last night. A Celtic fan commented on when they go away they like a drink, a laugh and to have a good time with the locals, whereas he suggested Rangers fans just want to go away and fight people. Now I know in this city we don't have the same cultural dynamic going on as they do up there, but that particular comment struck a chord with me about the different mindsets of LFC/EFC fanbases in general. Same city, often same dfamilies and communities, but vastly different mindsets.

It's like when they go away in Europe. They stand around all moody in places like Lille, ready for a fight. If they do have a bit of a sing it'll be about Gerrard's kid or Murderers ditties.

I think part of it is they want to be seen as not like us, or are too self conscious to think they might be acting like us. We started the singing culture off properly in the 60's and 70's and the Kop full of noise and colour. When even having a sing song and enjoying yourself can be deemed as 'Kopite behaviour' then what's the alternative?


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 790 791 792 793 794 [795]   Go Up
« previous next »
 