They need to get rid of their bitter fans as well, not just the underperforming players



That is so true.It's bizarre that there have been quotes in the game that Everton fans deserve better. The reality is they most certainly do not. They fully deserve their relentless misey.This isn't just another Red having a cheap pop at them either. I really mean it in a very genuine way.The reality, as I see it, is that the fanbase are a millstone around the neck of the club. It's the fanbase that drives the madness. It's their obsession with Liverpool that sees the club itself having to waste money they do not have in order to be seen to be competing with Liverpool. It's the fanbase that holds the ridiculous belief that their club are on the same planet as Liverpool, when they so clearly aren't. The fanbase drives the rabid insanity where newcomers to the club with fresh ideas are hounded out because they ''don't get Everton.'' It's the fanbase that slaughter managers for having red baubles on their Christmas trees. It's the fanbase that virtually demands their employees to be sour, disrespectful and smalltime towards Liverpool and come out with tired, negative soundbites for the blue quarter to lap up.Simply put, the fanbase demands any newcomer (player or manager) must be indoctrinated into the bitter blue insanity, otherwise they won't be accepted. Anyone trying to drag them out of their blinkered, backward mindset is derided and abused. Anyone who is realistic and honest is abused too.As a result of all this, they are a rudderless club lacking an identity of its own. The focus is never on who they are. It's always on who LFC are. The focus is not on how they can achieve. It's on how they can try to stop Liverpool achieving instead. The focus is not on what's actually good for them, but rather about how they can get one over on us. The insane fanbase drives all that, and the club's been indulging them for so long now that it's fallen into the same trap itself. When you see that ridiculous Baxendale woman going on about how the city will be blue because have an office in the Liver Building, you know the lunatics have not only taken over the asylum, but now own and run it too. The achingly pathetic mindset of their fanbase has infested the fabric of the club now. EFC is riddled with maladjusted, insecure, jealous, sour and deeply unstable people from top to bottom now. A club consumed by its own bile. The entire entity is deeply dysfunctional and the dysfunction is driven at relentless pace by the toxic fanbase.