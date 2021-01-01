« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

DonkeyWan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31760 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Richarlison to Real?

I just cant see that on what planet have they fallen that far?

They did take Graveson I suppose
I dunno, I can see the logic

Perez# "Carlo, we have to take a new direction, we can longer spend enormous sums on the very best players"

Ancelotti# "Well, I know a really shit player we can spend an enormous sum on, how about that for starters?"

Perez# ".... .... .... excellent"
No666

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31761 on: Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31762 on: Today at 05:33:36 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.

I'd be amazed if that's true, but if it is then  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31763 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:16:56 am
They need to get rid of their bitter fans as well, not just the underperforming players
That is so true.

It's bizarre that there have been quotes in the game that Everton fans deserve better. The reality is they most certainly do not. They fully deserve their relentless misey.

This isn't just another Red having a cheap pop at them either. I really mean it in a very genuine way.

The reality, as I see it, is that the fanbase are a millstone around the neck of the club. It's the fanbase that drives the madness. It's their obsession with Liverpool that sees the club itself having to waste money they do not have in order to be seen to be competing with Liverpool. It's the fanbase that holds the ridiculous belief that their club are on the same planet as Liverpool, when they so clearly aren't. The fanbase drives the rabid insanity where newcomers to the club with fresh ideas are hounded out because they ''don't get Everton.'' It's the fanbase that slaughter managers for having red baubles on their Christmas trees. It's the fanbase that virtually demands their employees to be sour, disrespectful and smalltime towards Liverpool and come out with tired, negative soundbites for the blue quarter to lap up.

Simply put, the fanbase demands any newcomer (player or manager) must be indoctrinated into the bitter blue insanity, otherwise they won't be accepted. Anyone trying to drag them out of their blinkered, backward mindset is derided and abused. Anyone who is realistic and honest is abused too.

As a result of all this, they are a rudderless club lacking an identity of its own. The focus is never on who they are. It's always on who LFC are. The focus is not on how they can achieve. It's on how they can try to stop Liverpool achieving instead. The focus is not on what's actually good for them, but rather about how they can get one over on us. The insane fanbase drives all that, and the club's been indulging them for so long now that it's fallen into the same trap itself. When you see that ridiculous Baxendale woman going on about how the city will be blue because have an office in the Liver Building, you know the lunatics have not only taken over the asylum, but now own and run it too. The achingly pathetic mindset of their fanbase has infested the fabric of the club now. EFC is riddled with maladjusted, insecure, jealous, sour and deeply unstable people from top to bottom now. A club consumed by its own bile. The entire entity is deeply dysfunctional and the dysfunction is driven at relentless pace by the toxic fanbase.
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31764 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:39 pm
Richarlison to Real?

Yeah. Cannot see it. Makes no sense. Maybe his camp are putting stuff out there to entice interested parties. Everton overpaid for him and he's stuck there for the time being barring some massive improvement in his overall play that will only happen by actually playing (cutting out the diving as well as the fake limping after being tackled etc.)
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31765 on: Today at 05:45:21 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.

I could see that being the case. Think of how desperate they were at the time, who they signed to keep him happy and what they were paying in
Scouser-Tommy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31766 on: Today at 05:48:14 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.
It just keeps getting funnier this whole scenario, especially because Carlo Fantastico was bigged up by them that much.
Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31767 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.
I wonder if Liverpool was one of those clubs ;)
WillG.LFC

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31768 on: Today at 05:51:58 pm
Apparently as he knew of the clause it was Ancelotti that approached Madrid as well to tell them.
stoopid yank

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31769 on: Today at 05:55:04 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:29:24 pm
Duncan Castles claims Ancelotti had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for certain named clubs without compensation being paid. Which would add to the hilarity, if true.

Other sources reporting the same. He had a "fuck off for free clause". Brutal

https://www.reddit.com/r/Everton/comments/nrcjtn/carlo_ancelottis_clause_in_his_everton_contract/
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #31770 on: Today at 05:55:18 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Apparently as he knew of the clause it was Ancelotti that approached Madrid as well to tell them.

Gets even funnier :lmao
