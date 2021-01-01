The more managers come and go and Duncan Ferguson remains, the more I think he's just a shield for Moshiri to protect him from their rabid fan base. Can't see any other reason for him still being there. If he's a talented coach why don't they give him the job instead of passing him over for the likes of Marco Silva.

Same with Unsworth. Apparently he's done a fantastic job with their U23s in recent years and yet as far as I know he's never been headhunted by a Championship or Division 1 or 2 side.



Would love to see them relegated. Couldn't happen to a nicer set of fans despite the good ones amongst them.



It is incredible how 2 clubs within a stones throw of each other can be so different.I always remember when I was younger listening to somebody in work(from the Wirral) commenting on Liverpool and Everton and noting that Everton fans use "they" when referring to their team while Liverpool fans use "we" when referring to their team.Ancelotti obviously has developed a distaste for the Ev and I can't remember any previous Everton managers speaking with any affection while our ex-managers and players develop a deep love for the Club and can be found hanging around years later(obviously still fans).We have the bond of our magnificent YNWA anthem and belonging to the Anfield "cult" created by Shankly so, even if we do fall on hard times, we can always rally round those flags but Everton have never had anything to rally round("school of science" and "the people's club" just don't do it) and they turn on their team when things go wrong creating their toxic Goodison vibe.In theory they are the scousers just like us so there shouldn't be that massive difference between the clubs.It's not like it is just about success. We have had lean times and we almost went into administration but we stood shoulder to shoulder and invoked the YNWA anthem. Everton don't have anything to hang their hat on.How did we evolve so differently?