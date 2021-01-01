« previous next »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31720 on: Today at 10:20:02 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:01:15 am
But one of the problems is they get so carried away when anything goes well. They were in unbridled frenzy in September because they won 4 games and went top. I know all fans can be like this but with Everton fans it's either the manager is the best, most of our players would get into Liverpool's team, power shift, Uzy's going to invest billions into the club and we'll win the lot; or it's sack the manager, sell every player,  burn the ground down.

There's rarely much in between.

For heavens sake think of the woodworm!
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31721 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
The more managers come and go and Duncan Ferguson remains, the more I think he's just a shield for Moshiri to protect him from their rabid fan base. Can't see any other reason for him still being there. If he's a talented coach why don't they give him the job instead of passing him over for the likes of Marco Silva.
Same with Unsworth. Apparently he's done a fantastic job with their U23s in recent years and yet as far as I know he's never been headhunted by a Championship or Division 1 or 2 side.

Would love to see them relegated. Couldn't happen to a nicer set of fans despite the good ones amongst them.
Offline free_at_last

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31722 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:17:22 am
The more managers come and go and Duncan Ferguson remains, the more I think he's just a shield for Moshiri to protect him from their rabid fan base. Can't see any other reason for him still being there. If he's a talented coach why don't they give him the job instead of passing him over for the likes of Marco Silva.
Same with Unsworth. Apparently he's done a fantastic job with their U23s in recent years and yet as far as I know he's never been headhunted by a Championship or Division 1 or 2 side.

Would love to see them relegated. Couldn't happen to a nicer set of fans despite the good ones amongst them.
It is incredible how 2 clubs within a stones throw of each other can be so different.
 I always remember when I was younger listening to somebody in work(from the Wirral) commenting on Liverpool and Everton and noting that Everton fans use "they" when referring to their team while Liverpool fans use "we" when referring to their team.
 Ancelotti obviously has developed a distaste for the Ev and I can't remember any previous Everton managers speaking with any affection while our ex-managers and players develop a deep love for the Club and can be found hanging around years later(obviously still fans).
 We have the bond of our magnificent YNWA anthem and belonging to the Anfield "cult" created by Shankly so, even if we do fall on hard times, we can always rally round those flags but Everton have never had anything to rally round("school of science" and "the people's club" just don't do it) and they turn on their team when things go wrong creating their toxic Goodison vibe.
 In theory they are the scousers just like us so there shouldn't be that massive difference between the clubs.
 It's not like it is just about success. We have had lean times and we almost went into administration but we stood shoulder to shoulder and invoked the YNWA anthem. Everton don't have anything to hang their hat on.
 How did we evolve so differently?
Offline afc turkish

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31723 on: Today at 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 12:26:58 pm
...we can always rally round those flags but Everton have never had anything to rally round("school of science" and "the people's club" just don't do it)

Everton rally round the family, with a pocket full of cladding...
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31724 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
The new manager thread on GOT is a bit mad.

Nuno seems to be hated, which is quite the take, it really is.  They seem quite keen on Ferguson being manager (based on him shouting at players) despite his total lack of experience.

Sarri also seems popular, but theyve forgotten just how much Chelsea fans hated him.

They either want pretty football or a psychopath on the touch line..  its all a bit odd.

Ive said it before, but I still think they will surprise people a wee bit.  Ancelotti will help their absurd wages to turnover ratio though, so they can feel happy about that
Offline disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31725 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
Really surprised they seem to overwhelmingly not want Nuno. Know he had a hand with all those good players coming his way thanks to that agent, but he done very well with Wolves. Ran away with the Championship, back to back 7th place finishes and a European quarter final in 3 years. People say the football wasn't good this year, but was bound to happen when you lose Jota/Doherty and then Jimenez through injury. He's better than basically all the names mentioned with the job.
Online thaddeus

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 12:41:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:30:41 pm
The new manager thread on GOT is a bit mad.

Nuno seems to be hated, which is quite the take, it really is.  They seem quite keen on Ferguson being manager (based on him shouting at players) despite his total lack of experience.

Sarri also seems popular, but theyve forgotten just how much Chelsea fans hated him.

They either want pretty football or a psychopath on the touch line..  its all a bit odd.

Ive said it before, but I still think they will surprise people a wee bit.  Ancelotti will help their absurd wages to turnover ratio though, so they can feel happy about that
I thought Nuno's reputation was still really good.  When I saw he'd left Wolves I assumed it was because he would be named Spurs manager the following week.  Was it just Wolves' form this season or was he always looked down upon by the likes of mighty Everton?

The other extreme is Pochettino who I thought would be on the brink of following Villas-Boas's career path into oblivion after not managing to win a trophy at Spurs, being sacked by Spurs and then, incredibly, not winning Ligue 1.  Instead he was being fought over by PSG, Spurs and Real Madrid in the past few weeks if reports are to be believed.  Funny old game.
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31727 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Getting compensation for Ancelotti relieves Everton of his wages somewhat, but if they want a manager who is with a club they'll still have to part with some cash to compensate them in turn.

They shouldn't look to throw that kind of money at anyone else.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31728 on: Today at 12:49:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:41:16 pm
I thought Nuno's reputation was still really good.  When I saw he'd left Wolves I assumed it was because he would be named Spurs manager the following week.  Was it just Wolves' form this season or was he always looked down upon by the likes of mighty Everton?

The other extreme is Pochettino who I thought would be on the brink of following Villas-Boas's career path into oblivion after not managing to win a trophy at Spurs, being sacked by Spurs and then, incredibly, not winning Ligue 1.  Instead he was being fought over by PSG, Spurs and Real Madrid in the past few weeks if reports are to be believed.  Funny old game.
It had gone a bit stale at wolves.  Sometimes it just time to change.

But hes perfect for them. Some want Simeone, Zidane, Emery or Conte.  On which planet is a manger going from winning a major European league and having a pop at the CL next season to managing Everton.

Its potty, it really is.
Offline Trotterwatch

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31729 on: Today at 12:57:43 pm »
Hodgson and Ferguson joint managers for 6 months, then Hodgson goes back into retirement after helping Ferguson to become the sole manager.
Online Elzar

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31730 on: Today at 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 12:57:43 pm
Hodgson and Ferguson joint managers for 6 months, then Hodgson goes back into retirement after helping Ferguson to become the sole manager.

Ferguson will never make it in Korea.
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31731 on: Today at 01:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:17:22 am
The more managers come and go and Duncan Ferguson remains, the more I think he's just a shield for Moshiri to protect him from their rabid fan base. Can't see any other reason for him still being there. If he's a talented coach why don't they give him the job instead of passing him over for the likes of Marco Silva.
Same with Unsworth. Apparently he's done a fantastic job with their U23s in recent years and yet as far as I know he's never been headhunted by a Championship or Division 1 or 2 side.

Would love to see them relegated. Couldn't happen to a nicer set of fans despite the good ones amongst them.

If Duncan was any good he'd fuck off somewhere else like he did as a player (only to be welcomed back when nobody else wanted him, like Rooney).

Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31732 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 12:57:43 pm
Hodgson and Ferguson joint managers for 6 months, then Hodgson goes back into retirement after helping Ferguson to become the sole manager.

I hear that Timpsons are very good with offering ex convicts a decent chance of employment he might even get to lift some trophies when he engraves them if he is lucky
Offline Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31733 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:41:16 pm
I thought Nuno's reputation was still really good.  When I saw he'd left Wolves I assumed it was because he would be named Spurs manager the following week.  Was it just Wolves' form this season or was he always looked down upon by the likes of mighty Everton?

The other extreme is Pochettino who I thought would be on the brink of following Villas-Boas's career path into oblivion after not managing to win a trophy at Spurs, being sacked by Spurs and then, incredibly, not winning Ligue 1.  Instead he was being fought over by PSG, Spurs and Real Madrid in the past few weeks if reports are to be believed.  Funny old game.

The Jimenez injury seemed to kill Wolves, combined with Adama Traore having a poor season and losing Jota, it left them without their attacking thrust and they slipped into lower mid-table mediocrity.

Nuno had also built a strong bond with the fans so an empty ground all season worked against them, a bit like with us and Klopp.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31734 on: Today at 01:55:32 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 12:57:43 pm
Hodgson and Ferguson joint managers for 6 months, then Hodgson goes back into retirement after helping Ferguson to become the sole manager.


Something smells fishy about that
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31735 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:17:22 am
Same with Unsworth. Apparently he's done a fantastic job with their U23s in recent years and yet as far as I know he's never been headhunted by a Championship or Division 1 or 2 side.
Its illegal to hunt him to be fair.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31736 on: Today at 02:00:42 pm »
They have no idea what kind of manager they want.  Them wanting Simeone is crazy but that type of coach would suit them as a club - someone who plays no nonsense, hard football, return of the Dogs of War

As Simeone is obviously unavailable and they would be against a budget version like Dyche they will end up with another coach that doesn't quite fit - neither a hard, well organised defensive coach or a attacking creative coach.  They will last 18 months and then the whole process will start again
Offline Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31737 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Nuno is the clear bookies favourite.
Moyes has been backed to 7-1 from 25-1.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31738 on: Today at 02:10:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:41:16 pm
I thought Nuno's reputation was still really good.  When I saw he'd left Wolves I assumed it was because he would be named Spurs manager the following week.  Was it just Wolves' form this season or was he always looked down upon by the likes of mighty Everton?

The other extreme is Pochettino who I thought would be on the brink of following Villas-Boas's career path into oblivion after not managing to win a trophy at Spurs, being sacked by Spurs and then, incredibly, not winning Ligue 1.  Instead he was being fought over by PSG, Spurs and Real Madrid in the past few weeks if reports are to be believed.  Funny old game.

They don't want Nuno, cos of the ultra safe shit on a stick football he coaches, cos they where playing such sparkling stuff under Ancelotti  ;D

If he went there, maybe he can get them to sign Traore. Be a very Everton signing that.
Online blert596

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31739 on: Today at 02:32:15 pm »
Coutinho: Ha ha redshite, thats what happens when a proper big club come along
Suarez: ha ha redshite, thats what happens when a proper big club come along

Ancelotti: fuck of you back stabbing betraying fucker.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31740 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:10:00 pm
They don't want Nuno, cos of the ultra safe shit on a stick football he coaches, cos they where playing such sparkling stuff under Ancelotti  ;D

If he went there, maybe he can get them to sign Traore. Be a very Everton signing that.

Coady?
Offline Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31741 on: Today at 02:42:39 pm »
If only you lads paid the rent, we'd not be here. LFC 129 years old today.  :wave

Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31742 on: Today at 03:02:11 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 02:32:15 pm
Coutinho: Ha ha redshite, thats what happens when a proper big club come along
Suarez: ha ha redshite, thats what happens when a proper big club come along

Ancelotti: fuck of you back stabbing betraying fucker.

Martinez: Fuck off Bobby Brown Shoes, we deserve better
Koeman: Fuck off Red Ron, we deserve better
Allardyce: Fuck off Fat Sam, we deserve better
Silva: Fuck off Marco, we deserve better
Ancelotti: Cant believe hes left us for a better team, no loyalty in football anymore
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31743 on: Today at 03:22:26 pm »
Wouldn't mind but this is how they got Silva from Watford :D
Online jacobs chains

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31744 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm »
I'm sick of listening to you lot running down that God amongst men Duncan Ferguson. Let me try and put it in perspective for you.

Imagine a Merseyside club being managed by a complete idiot. Someone who has lost the fans and has the club in the relegation zone. In utter desperation the owner turns to a club legend. A former striker that is still hanging round the club years after his last game. The former legend not only stops the team losing but gets them winning and out of the relegation zone. That's what he did last time.

Yes folks Duncan is Kenny, only formed in an Everton mould.

Now leave him alone, he's the man for the job.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31745 on: Today at 03:39:19 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 03:22:26 pm
Wouldn't mind but this is how they got Silva from Watford :D

And Koeman from Southampton.
Offline Jaz

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31746 on: Today at 03:47:27 pm »
Someone in their Carlo thread:

"Players would never play with the same low intensity under Big Dunc, although the approach may not be correct, but he would have expected and demanded a far higher passion and aggressiveness in the game.

A more sophisticated version Thomas Tuchel emphasizes just this, and is not afraid to omit players from the squad, or replace them, if they do not have the expected level. This is accepted by Ancelotti because of his philosophy, and that he usually trusts a core of experienced players."

Thomas Tuchel is a more sophisticated Big Dunc. :lmao
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31747 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
Now they have people losing their shit because apparently James Rodriguez has liked a picture of Carlo shaking Florentino´s hand

21st century at its finest  ;D
Online glewis93

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31748 on: Today at 04:06:27 pm »
Talk of Ancelotti wanting Richarlison.

Seen some blues saying they should slap a huge price on him to fund a squad rebuild. The problem with that is they aren't in a financial situation to be playing Billy Big Bollocks with anyone. A half decent offer comes in for any of their players and they'll be packing their bags.

Poor fuckers.
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31749 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 04:02:40 pm
Now they have people losing their shit because apparently James Rodriguez has liked a picture of Carlo shaking Florentino´s hand

21st century at its finest  ;D

Well its too early for a Red Christmas tree, so Hamez has obviously had to improvise.
Bet they wish they never signed him now.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31750 on: Today at 04:12:49 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 04:06:27 pm
Talk of Ancelotti wanting Richarlison.


Make it happen.

Richarlison strikes me as the type to kiss the badge one minute, then fight through a phalanx of baby-wielding, rage-contorted blues to sign for a big club. Then kis the badge of the new club.

And he's pretty shite, so RM would be wasting precious transfer funds.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31751 on: Today at 04:14:06 pm »
It's sickening how Radio Merseyside aren't running their football phone-in through the summer.

Laughing at ranting Evertonians is a guilty pleasure.

Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31752 on: Today at 04:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:02:11 pm
Martinez: Fuck off Bobby Brown Shoes, we deserve better
Koeman: Fuck off Red Ron, we deserve better
Allardyce: Fuck off Fat Sam, we deserve better
Silva: Fuck off Marco, we deserve better
Ancelotti: Cant believe hes left us for a better team, no loyalty in football anymore

;D

What does it feel like to be the one sacked for a change, Everton?
Online Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31753 on: Today at 04:19:06 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 04:06:27 pm
Talk of Ancelotti wanting Richarlison.

Seen some blues saying they should slap a huge price on him to fund a squad rebuild. The problem with that is they aren't in a financial situation to be playing Billy Big Bollocks with anyone. A half decent offer comes in for any of their players and they'll be packing their bags.

Poor fuckers.

Well if anyone knows the dire financial situation Everton is in, it's Carlo.  He also knows exactly what Richarlison is worth.
