It's what I don't get. I really don't. They thought they had bought permanent, undying loyalty with their money, and are genuinely shocked that it wasn't enough to keep him there. They seem convinced that they just needed to pay him enough to get him in the door, but once he was there he would somehow just magically fall in love with the place and never want to leave - even though his track record clearly marks him as something of a journeyman manager, albeit with the top clubs.



Carlo was one of the best managers in the world at his peak, and is still pretty decent now. A "good offer" isn't just about the money - it's about the quality of the club. He would have done exactly the same to Newcastle, except Newcastle would never have been daft enough to chase him down in the first place.



Ancelotti has basically been on paid gardening leave, a bit of a busman's holiday. Just hanging around to see if a better offer came along. Granted, he probably wasn't expecting Real to come back in for him, but as much as I despise that club, it's a no-brainer.



Blasting a mercenary for having no loyalty is laughable. Considering the number of managers they couldn't wait to jettison over the past eight years, they suddenly seem miffed to realise that that door can swing both ways.



This is just a massive crying fit because their pride is hurt. They got a painful dose of footballing reality, and we all know how much they hate living in reality.



Well exactly. Any sensible ones amongst them would have known exactly what they were getting. When you have to pay wages outrageously over the odds in order to bring someone in, then you really shouldn't be surprised when they jump ship when something/someone they actually care about shows interest in them. Everton were a stopgap for him. As you said; exceptionally well paid gardening leave.Unfortunately for that delusional club and insane fanbase, they still live under the romantic fantasy that 'once Everton touches you'people fall in love with them. The reality of that is tragically laughable. Goodison is a dour, negative, angry, bitter, backward and claustrophobic place to work. I mean how are people expected to perform and do well in such a toxic environment? Facts are, managers and players go there for the money and/or the stepping stone. Yes, a few of them indulge the natives by talking the kind of shite they lap up, but no one looks back once they move on.Also, it's a bit odd seeing them crying now, given that more than a few of them were calling for Ancelotti's head after their 10th place finish. As you said though, their pride has taken a battering. It's a bit like thinking about dumping your partner, but s/he gets in first and dumps you instead. It still hurts.A major problem for Everton and their fans is they believe they are vastly more attractive than they actually are. God knows what they see when they look into their collective mirror, but it's not what the rest of football sees, that's for sure. It's like the entire entity that is EFC has a sort of body dysmorphia, because they have a vastly distorted view of themselves.