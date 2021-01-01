« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1924632 times)

Offline Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31680 on: Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm »
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Kekule

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31681 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm »
Class and dignity.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31682 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm »
Please say the David returning rumours are true
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31683 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:36:23 pm
Class and dignity.
Quite.

*Shakes head*
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31684 on: Yesterday at 09:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm

Following in the footsteps of their masters, i.e. Man Utd fans
Offline Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31685 on: Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm
Please say the David returning rumours are true
there might be psalm truth to it
Offline JRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31686 on: Yesterday at 09:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 09:07:04 pm
Apparently they played them in a friendly many years ago, and I think they got beat 6-1. Theres a photo I took when I went round the Bernabeau in 2019 the day before our final, little Ev badge on it.
Ahh right, so if Madrid ever lower themselves to play Everton in a friendly , there will be some atmosphere!
Offline Caligula?

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31687 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote
Hes actually a bit of a fat little shithouse isnt he.
Quote
Thought he was one of the #GoodGuys, but hes just like the rest of them
Quote
Moshiri deffo called him a little fat sweaty lizard when he left and that's why he's being a massive tit

Safe to say they haven't taken it well  :D
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31688 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm
Quite.

*Shakes head*

They had to throw £12m a year at him just to get him to join the club in the first place. Now they're fuming that such a massive bribe wasn't enough to buy his loyalty. Carlo didn't owe them a damn thing.

It's like being surprised and offended to find out that your £200 an hour escort also takes money to sleep with other people too.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31689 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm
It's like being surprised and offended to find out that your £200 an hour escort also takes money to sleep with other people too.
Only if she fucks off to sleep with them while you're in the middle of your best routine.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31690 on: Yesterday at 09:54:44 pm »


Carlo: I'm fucking these off in June.

Jurgen: Nice one, mate.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31691 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm
They had to throw £12m a year at him just to get him to join the club in the first place. Now they're fuming that such a massive bribe wasn't enough to buy his loyalty. Carlo didn't owe them a damn thing.

It's like being surprised and offended to find out that your £200 an hour escort also takes money to sleep with other people too.
Well yes. He didn't want to go there. Everton knew full well he didn't want to go there too, but upped the salary to ridiculous levels until he gave in.

Now what does all that tell them? They were not getting a boyhood blue who wants to die for the shirt. They got a reluctant mercenary and they were glad of him because he was their vanity signing. Thing is, such people will always leave you for a better offer, and even at a fraction of his Everton salary, Madrid are a far better and far more attractive proposition.

Too many Bitters simply cannot see it, but a backwards-thinking club obsessed with their neighbours, a seething, bitter and outrageously deluded fanbase and insane expectations are just not attractive. Also, imagine a manager of his standing having to work on a daily basis with Duncan Ferguson. The fella was always going to jump ship once he realised what a bizarre, insane and frankly ridiculous place planet Everton actually is.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31692 on: Yesterday at 10:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm
there might be psalm truth to it
:D
BLuenose is not gained overnight; it is cultivated over time.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31693 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:47:23 pm
I think any new manager is going to ask for money for transfers.
Problem is where does it come from. Another cash injection from Moshiri? He is never seeing his investment coming back unless they get BMD, and unless they get a huge loan they aint never getting BMD.
Carlo was the lure for investors similar to the way Wenger was a condition of the loans for Emirates, except Wenger already had a good squad and a winning way, and regular CL footie.

I can see them doing some shady deals with Mendes, if Nuno goes there. It is hardly a secret that Mendes holds the economic rights (or a percentage of it) for many of the players he represents. It was the same with Hamez. The first reports suggested that Everton are getting him on a 2-year loan from Real Madrid, but their financial report revealed that it was actually a free transfer. Everton are desperate enough to get into Mendes' scheme ...
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31694 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
Well yes. He didn't want to go there. Everton knew full well he didn't want to go there too, but upped the salary to ridiculous levels until he gave in.

Now what does all that tell them? They were not getting a boyhood blue who wants to die for the shirt. They got a reluctant mercenary and they were glad of him because he was their vanity signing. Thing is, such people will always leave you for a better offer, and even at a fraction of his Everton salary, Madrid are a far better and far more attractive proposition.

Too many Bitters simply cannot see it, but a backwards-thinking club obsessed with their neighbours, a seething, bitter and outrageously deluded fanbase and insane expectations are just not attractive. Also, imagine a manager of his standing having to work on a daily basis with Duncan Ferguson. The fella was always going to jump ship once he realised what a bizarre, insane and frankly ridiculous place planet Everton actually is.

It's what I don't get.  I really don't.  They thought they had bought permanent, undying loyalty with their money, and are genuinely shocked that it wasn't enough to keep him there.  They seem convinced that they just needed to pay him enough to get him in the door, but once he was there he would somehow just magically fall in love with the place and never want to leave - even though his track record clearly marks him as something of a journeyman manager, albeit with the top clubs.

Carlo was one of the best managers in the world at his peak, and is still pretty decent now.  A "good offer" isn't just about the money - it's about the quality of the club.  He would have done exactly the same to Newcastle, except Newcastle would never have been daft enough to chase him down in the first place. 

Ancelotti has basically been on paid gardening leave, a bit of a busman's holiday.  Just hanging around to see if a better offer came along.  Granted, he probably wasn't expecting Real to come back in for him, but as much as I despise that club, it's a no-brainer.

Blasting a mercenary for having no loyalty is laughable. Considering the number of managers they couldn't wait to jettison over the past eight years, they suddenly seem miffed to realise that that door can swing both ways.

This is just a massive crying fit because their pride is hurt.  They got a painful dose of footballing reality, and we all know how much they hate living in reality.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31695 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm
It's what I don't get.  I really don't.  They thought they had bought permanent, undying loyalty with their money, and are genuinely shocked that it wasn't enough to keep him there.  They seem convinced that they just needed to pay him enough to get him in the door, but once he was there he would somehow just magically fall in love with the place and never want to leave - even though his track record clearly marks him as something of a journeyman manager, albeit with the top clubs.

Carlo was one of the best managers in the world at his peak, and is still pretty decent now.  A "good offer" isn't just about the money - it's about the quality of the club.  He would have done exactly the same to Newcastle, except Newcastle would never have been daft enough to chase him down in the first place. 

Ancelotti has basically been on paid gardening leave, a bit of a busman's holiday.  Just hanging around to see if a better offer came along.  Granted, he probably wasn't expecting Real to come back in for him, but as much as I despise that club, it's a no-brainer.

Blasting a mercenary for having no loyalty is laughable. Considering the number of managers they couldn't wait to jettison over the past eight years, they suddenly seem miffed to realise that that door can swing both ways.

This is just a massive crying fit because their pride is hurt.  They got a painful dose of footballing reality, and we all know how much they hate living in reality.

Well exactly. Any sensible ones amongst them would have known exactly what they were getting. When you have to pay wages outrageously over the odds in order to bring someone in, then you really shouldn't be surprised when they jump ship when something/someone they actually care about shows interest in them. Everton were a stopgap for him. As you said; exceptionally well paid gardening leave.

Unfortunately for that delusional club and insane fanbase, they still live under the romantic fantasy that 'once Everton touches you'  ::) people fall in love with them. The reality of that is tragically laughable. Goodison is a dour, negative, angry, bitter, backward and claustrophobic place to work. I mean how are people expected to perform and do well in such a toxic environment? Facts are, managers and players go there for the money and/or the stepping stone. Yes, a few of them indulge the natives by talking the kind of shite they lap up, but no one looks back once they move on.

Also, it's a bit odd seeing them crying now, given that more than a few of them were calling for Ancelotti's head after their 10th place finish. As you said though, their pride has taken a battering. It's a bit like thinking about dumping your partner, but s/he gets in first and dumps you instead. It still hurts.

A major problem for Everton and their fans is they believe they are vastly more attractive than they actually are. God knows what they see when they look into their collective mirror, but it's not what the rest of football sees, that's for sure. It's like the entire entity that is EFC has a sort of body dysmorphia, because they have a vastly distorted view of themselves.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31696 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
Im saying this very loosely and with Everton and emotion in me💙
How about fuck the next big name off who will come for the money and just give the job to Dunc.
Give Dunc Howards watch and away we go!!  #nilsatisnisioptimum

https://twitter.com/donhutch4/status/1399797505991323660?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm by PeterTheRed »
Offline JohnSullie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31697 on: Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Im saying this very loosely and with Everton and emotion in me💙
How about fuck the next big name off who will come for the money and just give the job to Dunc.
Give Dunc Howards watch and away we go!!  #nilsatisnisioptimum

https://twitter.com/CarltonPalmer/status/1399929965575950336?

Oh Don I remember your last goal for us v Middlesbrough what sad times!
Offline JohnSullie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31698 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm »
And Rushian to the rescue  later on :) anyway back to optimum..
Offline RedSince86

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31699 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm »
Klopp in 1995.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31700 on: Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Im saying this very loosely and with Everton and emotion in me💙
How about fuck the next big name off who will come for the money and just give the job to Dunc.
Give Dunc Howards watch and away we go!!  #nilsatisnisioptimum

https://twitter.com/donhutch4/status/1399797505991323660?
Some incredible shouts in there.


Such low expectations I suspect  they will sign a much higher caliber manager than they expect but if theyre happy with Ferguson well god help them.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31701 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
Im saying this very loosely and with Everton and emotion in me💙
How about fuck the next big name off who will come for the money and just give the job to Dunc.
Give Dunc Howards watch and away we go!!  #nilsatisnisioptimum

https://twitter.com/donhutch4/status/1399797505991323660?
Don trolling the Bitters?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31702 on: Today at 12:04:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:09:56 am
Next time? Have they ever played them?

Everton have never played competitively against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Napoli, Roma, Porto, Ajax, PSG or even Celtic

They have played 10 games against Inter Milan (2), AC Milan (2), Benfica (2), Feyenoord (4) and failed to score a single goal in any of those 10 games

Liverpool have played the above clubs 85 times scoring 110 goals, (winning 34, drawing 21 and losing 30) (we have never played Feyenoord and never beaten Valencia)

EFC #europeangiants

(to be fair they once beat Bayern Munich, we've played them 9 times and lost once)

Sort of sums up the difference really
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31703 on: Today at 12:08:03 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm
Klopp in 1995.





James Milner about the same time
Offline rushyman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31704 on: Today at 12:33:38 am »
£12m for tenth :lmao
Offline rushyman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31705 on: Today at 12:35:54 am »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm



Hahahahahhahaha he hates them doesn't he

I beg someone to tell me this is real 😂
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31706 on: Today at 12:48:41 am »
Offline Statto Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31707 on: Today at 01:44:41 am »
I love how some[or most likely most fans, given how batshit crazy they are] Everton fans want Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone as their next managers too then you have a rational look & look at reality

Antonio Conte seems to be favourite for Spurs job, i think his wages will be more than what Ancelotti was on, not sure if anyone will have to pay Inter compensation as he was under contract there, Conte will go to PSG if he doesn't go to Spurs.

Diego Simeone, won La Liga & in the champions league with Atletico, on £30 million a year at Atletico would have to take a £20 million a year pay cut to manage the Ev, then the Ev would have to pay Atletico compensation for the rest of his contract [seems to run out next year, but still sizeable amount, that the Ev can't afford] & i believe Atletico want to extend Simeone's contract.

The Ev really think they're going to get these 2 as managers & hope they stay longer than one season, if a much bigger club wants these managers, yeah right in your dreams..
Online Dave McCoy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31708 on: Today at 05:24:04 am »
It just keeps getting better and better doesn't it?  That Ancelloti quote is hilarious.  Just need them to name Big Dunc as manager now and I think that's the top level.  Though I hope I'm wrong.

