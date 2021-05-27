« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1917240 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31480 on: Today at 08:18:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:07:50 am
Him leaving to Real Madrid is a no brainer. The speed at which hes done it is brutal though, like he couldnt wait to jump ship.

You don't stick with Everton if you have a choice
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31481 on: Today at 08:18:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:59 am
That was before the pandemic. There isn't any real market for the pigeon at the moment ...
I'd say it's a racing certainty that he'll want to leave...
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31482 on: Today at 08:27:06 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:18:51 am
I'd say it's a racing certainty that he'll want to leave...

Yeah, pretty sure he will want to leave, but with 3 years remeining on his contract, Everton will demand big money for him, and I can't see anyone stupid enough to pay that. Despite all the hype from their fans, he is a pretty average player ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31483 on: Today at 08:28:19 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:18:51 am
I'd say it's a racing certainty that he'll want to leave...

He will be earning his corn elsewhere, along with a few others who will fly the coop.
Mind you Dunc has a loft doesnt he?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31484 on: Today at 08:30:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:07:50 am
Him leaving to Real Madrid is a no brainer. The speed at which hes done it is brutal though, like he couldnt wait to jump ship.

It is, but he'll be sacked within a year or so there and won't get the pay off he would have got at Everton next year.

All Real's best players are well over 30. It's a shit job to take on. It's not the Real he took over last time with the likes of Modric, Ramos, Marcelo, Benzema, Kroos all at a prime age and Ronaldo and Bale at their peak.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31485 on: Today at 08:33:03 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:28:19 am
He will be earning his corn elsewhere, along with a few others who will fly the coop.

I expect his agent is homing in on another club for him

Quote
Mind you Dunc has a loft doesnt he?
Coo! Yeh!
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31486 on: Today at 08:36:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:15:41 am
From what I have read, they are borrowing against future TV revenues ...

They've been doing that since the noughties. Everton have been clinging on for dear life financially for years now

I've never bought into the hype around their supposed new stadium. I just don't believe they have the finances to pull it off

Nor do I believe they will get the financial injection they need to get it started. From an investors point of view, they're just not an attractive proposition

I honestly wouldn't be surprised if rumours emerged that they were considering doing a u-turn on leaving Woodison and looking at ways to renovate it

It wasn't that long ago that these were desperate for a ground-share arrangement with us yet we're to believe they're building a new stadium on the docks?

It's nothing but a PR con job to keep their nutcase fanbase happy. Absolute stunt!

When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31487 on: Today at 08:46:32 am »
It really baffles me as to whats put Real Madrid ahead of Everton in his thinking.
(Journalist on the Echos Royal Blue podcast)
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31488 on: Today at 08:46:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:30:20 am
It is, but he'll be sacked within a year or so there and won't get the pay off he would have got at Everton next year.

All Real's best players are well over 30. It's a shit job to take on. It's not the Real he took over last time with the likes of Modric, Ramos, Marcelo, Benzema, Kroos all at a prime age and Ronaldo and Bale at their peak.

Well, they do have some nice younger players like Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Asensio, Mendy and Militao. Varane, Curtois, Casemiro, Carvahal and Vasquez are still in their 20's. With Alaba coming in, and with Odegaard, Ceballos, Jovic and Diaz returning from loan, he will have a decent group of players to work with ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31489 on: Today at 08:47:51 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:46:32 am
It really baffles me as to whats put Real Madrid ahead of Everton in his thinking.
(Journalist on the Echos Royal Blue podcast)

Surely, he wasn't being serious  :o
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31490 on: Today at 08:48:10 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
He thinks they can get a £70 million for Richarlison.  :D

They'd be lucky to get back what they paid now. Maybe if he has a stand out Copa America.

Clubs like Barca and Real just don't have the dough and he's not that good.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31491 on: Today at 08:48:52 am »
Mrs Merton: "So Carlo, what made you want to leave that decrepit, futureless, shithead club Everton?"
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31492 on: Today at 08:50:15 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:18:51 am
I'd say it's a racing certainty that he'll want to leave...

He will be falling over himself..
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31493 on: Today at 09:05:59 am »
They really are the peoples club, my phone hasn't stopped buzzing since the announcement, happydays blues  :wave   what would we do without you,?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31494 on: Today at 09:14:31 am »
I still find this extremely hilarious the way he dumped them :lmao

He couldn't wait to end his agony :lmao
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31495 on: Today at 09:16:10 am »
Uploaded for those who may not have seen..

https://streamable.com/4xz6yl
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31496 on: Today at 09:20:52 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:59:19 pm
Not quite.  He fucked off because he got a better offer.  Yes, he took a 50% pay cut, but not all offers can be defined solely by money.  Bet he's fucking relieved though!

From what it is with regular employment, I think Spain talk net salary.

He was earning 12m before taxes here. He will be earning 6m after taxes in Spain.

I dont think its a massive step down to be honest. Yes he did take a pay cut. But nowhere as the reported 50%.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31497 on: Today at 09:23:23 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:20:52 am
From what it is with regular employment, I think Spain talk net salary.

He was earning 12m before taxes here. He will be earning 6m after taxes in Spain.

I dont think its a massive step down to be honest. Yes he did take a pay cut. But nowhere as the reported 50%.

Harry Redknapp would have managed getting 18mil after taxes though
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31498 on: Today at 09:25:03 am »
Some of the stuff I've heard off Everton fans has had me rolling on the floor. Turns out that Carlo was going to get them into the top four, but that's still on, because they can replace him with Poch or Conte+Lukaku!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31499 on: Today at 09:25:17 am »
Sort the weeds out while yer at it you fucking scruff!  ;D

MUM!!
Pass us those Lonsdale trabs..there's glass everywhere here.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1399826251645399041
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31500 on: Today at 09:31:15 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:23:23 am
Harry Redknapp would have managed getting 18mil after taxes though

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31501 on: Today at 09:34:04 am »
I love the fact his goal difference of Everton was 5+ over 67 games while at the other end of the spectrum it was 331+ for AC Milan over 420 games.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31502 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:16:10 am
Uploaded for those who may not have seen..

https://streamable.com/4xz6yl
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:25:17 am
Sort the weeds out while yer at it you fucking scruff!  ;D

MUM!!
Pass us those Lonsdale trabs..there's glass everywhere here.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1399826251645399041
Carlo's broke them  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31503 on: Today at 09:46:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:09:56 am
Next time? Have they ever played them?

Maybe on FIFA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31504 on: Today at 09:48:54 am »
Dread to think what the guy who breaks eggs on his head is doing. Looking for local ostrich farms possibly...
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31505 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:38:15 pm
The Esk says theyve got money problems



Who knew?


https://theesk.org/2021/05/27/summer-spending/

(I dont want them to have money troubles, weve been there its awful.  I want to laugh at them, not pity them).

I'm laughing at them and I certainly don't have a shred of pity for them over their money troubles. Our problems were not our fault; their wounds are entirely self inflicted. 

The cancers piled a ton of unsustainable debt onto Liverpool. Moshi-la spunked half a billion quid of borrowed money against the wall on complete dross.

For me, it's only a matter if they go bust before or after relegation.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
