From what I have read, they are borrowing against future TV revenues ...



They've been doing that since the noughties. Everton have been clinging on for dear life financially for years nowI've never bought into the hype around their supposed new stadium. I just don't believe they have the finances to pull it offNor do I believe they will get the financial injection they need to get it started. From an investors point of view, they're just not an attractive propositionI honestly wouldn't be surprised if rumours emerged that they were considering doing a u-turn on leaving Woodison and looking at ways to renovate itIt wasn't that long ago that these were desperate for a ground-share arrangement with us yet we're to believe they're building a new stadium on the docks?It's nothing but a PR con job to keep their nutcase fanbase happy. Absolute stunt!