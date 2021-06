It was never really going to work. They were so used to hiring total frauds (Martinez, Koeman, Allardyce, Silva is an unbelievably poor run of managers) that anything even half decent looked great. It isn't really enough to hire a good manager anymore. You need someone who's a good fit also. Would Klopp have enjoyed as much success had he signed somewhere like Chelsea? Would Mourinho have been a good fit for us? Would Guardiola win the League with Stoke? etc etc



They're in a really funny position at the moment. Their squad is poor. Very poor. Don't ever really see them getting relegated, but have always felt that they're only one really bad summer away from finishing in the lower quarter of the league.