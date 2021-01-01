I don't think enough has been made of that wage cut though. That wage difference is the price Everton have to pay to pretend they were dining at the top table.



It is the equivalent of some mumsy type shacking up with an aging c list celeb. She is doing everything for him to keep him happy, cooking, cleaning, ironing etc. She is also telling her neighbours how great things are and how their future is going to be wonderful together. Meanwhile he is lounging in a deckchair in the garden, string vest and boxer shorts, reading the Daily Tattle. Suddenly his ex peeps over the garden fence and says "my toilet needs unblocking" and he is off, gone, done a runner, not even casting a backward glance.



You're not wrong. They basically had to pay 50% above premium, but a better club would always ever have to pay less for his services. The real uncertainty for Carlo was whether another club was going to come in for him at all. This was basically paid gardening leave for him - the fact he did relatively shit with Everton doesn't seem to have had any bearing on RM's desire to appoint him.