Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1912370 times)

Online Rush 82

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31360 on: Today at 08:24:10 pm »
It really is very very funny...

Not sure how they top this...

:lmao :lmao

I'm thinking of Hamez, he must be livid
Online red1977

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31361 on: Today at 08:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 08:17:30 pm
He realised the stadium ain't happening and scarpered

He just didnt realise how shite it would be at Everton, after 1 season he took his 50% pay cut and got out as quick as he could.
Online Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31362 on: Today at 08:26:51 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31363 on: Today at 08:30:02 pm »
Where's your snide Real Madrid tops now bunch of meths.  :lmao :lmao :lmao


Online Tobelius

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31364 on: Today at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:59 pm
The bitters will call him every name under the sun, but from a professional point of view it's actually admirable. He could have phoned it in for another year at Everton and finished mid table and the worst that would have happened was he walks away with over 20 million quid in compo next year. No pressure.

Instead he takes a massive pay cut to manager Madrid who'll expect him to win every game and sack him if he doesn't win the CL, despite taking over a side with little let in the tank and their best players well over 30.

Might have crossed his mind "I'm getting on a bit and have a limited number of good years left so why spend even one more with Everton".
Online Jm55

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31365 on: Today at 08:33:28 pm »
Offline S

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31366 on: Today at 08:34:50 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:26:10 pm
He just didnt realise how shite it would be at Everton, after 1 season he took his 50% pay cut and got out as quick as he could.
This is the whole story.

He probably thought Everton were the most exciting club outside of whats become known as the big six. Then he found out Leicester and West Ham are much more exciting...then he found out that even Leeds are far more exciting.

A man used to driving Ferraris just spent a year in a Fiat Panda. Only Everton fans will be surprised that hes given the keys back.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31367 on: Today at 08:36:06 pm »
Online Chakan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31368 on: Today at 08:42:08 pm »
Once Everton touches you...
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31369 on: Today at 08:42:33 pm »
Offline Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31370 on: Today at 08:45:07 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:11:37 pm
I don't think enough has been made of that wage cut though. That wage difference is the price Everton have to pay to pretend they were dining at the top table.

It is the equivalent of some mumsy type shacking up with an aging c list celeb. She is doing everything for him to keep him happy, cooking, cleaning, ironing etc. She is also telling her neighbours how great things are and how their future is going to be wonderful together. Meanwhile he is lounging in a deckchair in the garden, string vest and boxer shorts, reading the Daily Tattle. Suddenly his ex peeps over the garden fence and says "my toilet needs unblocking" and he is off, gone, done a runner, not even casting a backward glance.

You're not wrong. They basically had to pay 50% above premium, but a better club would always ever have to pay less for his services. The real uncertainty for Carlo was whether another club was going to come in for him at all.  This was basically paid gardening leave for him - the fact he did relatively shit with Everton doesn't seem to have had any bearing on RM's desire to appoint him. ;D
Online Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31371 on: Today at 08:46:04 pm »
Poor GOT:

Quote
7 months ago we were all buzzing, sitting in the top 4 playing decent football, spirit of the blues slapping Miley Cyrus off the charts, Forever Everton reaching number 1 in the album charts, proper feel good factor and positivity, thinking we all had something to finally be excited about.... whod have though 7 months later wed have finished 10th behind Leeds, having had our worse home record in history and ultimately losing our manager.

Its a tough one supporting Everton it really is. We just arent allowed to have happiness.

It's called karma, after your disgraceful antics in the Derby and the fans reveling in the injuries (again).
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31372 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
Carlo Fantastico,
Gone to Madrid you know,
Ole Ole,
He took half pay.
Online red1977

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31373 on: Today at 08:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:45:07 pm
You're not wrong. They basically had to pay 50% above premium, but a better club would always ever have to pay less for his services. The real uncertainty for Carlo was whether another club was going to come in for him at all.  This was basically paid gardening leave for him - the fact he did relatively shit with Everton doesn't seem to have had any bearing on RM's desire to appoint him. ;D


 Defeat by bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday was Everton's ninth at Goodison Park.
They are eighth in the table, three points behind Tottenham and West Ham, who occupy the final two European qualification spots for next season.
Asked why he could win three Champions League titles but not fix the problem, Ancelotti said: "I'm not a magician."

Offline afc turkish

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31374 on: Today at 08:55:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:41:22 pm
Bring Flairs though.



To light up the dusty roads?
Online rushyman

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31375 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Oh god

Just got in and seen

Hahahaha. They just keep giving
Offline S

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31376 on: Today at 09:01:33 pm »
My wishlist for Ancelottis replacement. In order of preference.

1 - Big Dunc
2 - UNSY
3 - Frank Lampard
Offline kezzy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31377 on: Today at 09:02:35 pm »
How long before Hamez puts in a transfer request, gets turned down and then goes on strike. 
Online 12C

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31378 on: Today at 09:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:45:07 pm
You're not wrong. They basically had to pay 50% above premium, but a better club would always ever have to pay less for his services. The real uncertainty for Carlo was whether another club was going to come in for him at all.  This was basically paid gardening leave for him - the fact he did relatively shit with Everton doesn't seem to have had any bearing on RM's desire to appoint him. ;D

It wasnt 50%, mate it was double what Madrid are giving him now.
Money talks - well it did to get him here.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31379 on: Today at 09:11:32 pm »
Online KissThisGuy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31380 on: Today at 09:12:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:04:16 pm
It wasnt 50%, mate it was double what Madrid are giving him now.
Money talks - well it did to get him here.
Yes, it was a 100% premium. They were paying him 100% more than Real are paying him.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31381 on: Today at 09:12:59 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 09:02:35 pm
How long before Hamez puts in a transfer request, gets turned down and then goes on strike. 

Depends on who their new manager is. If it is Nuno, he will stay. They are both Mendes' clients ...
Online ABZ Rover

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31382 on: Today at 09:13:35 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 09:02:35 pm
How long before Hamez puts in a transfer request, gets turned down and then goes on strike. 

Would any fucker notice?
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31383 on: Today at 09:13:52 pm »
Can see them going for Nuno for some reason. Don't think it'd work out though.
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31384 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Online KissThisGuy

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31385 on: Today at 09:15:55 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 09:02:35 pm
How long before Hamez puts in a transfer request, gets turned down and then goes on strike.
He's too lazy to go on strike.
Online red1977

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31386 on: Today at 09:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:11:32 pm
https://twitter.com/NotPabs_/status/1399816863132139526?s=20

I thought he understood us.


 Yep. Hes always been an Everton sort of guy hasnt he?.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31387 on: Today at 09:24:11 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 09:13:52 pm
Can see them going for Nuno for some reason. Don't think it'd work out though.

Everton are desperate. I can see them going to bed with Jorge Mendes. With Maureen already having a new job at AS Roma, and with Bruno Lage replacing Nuno at the Wolves, I can see Mendes placing Nuno at such a wonderful playground as Everton ...
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31388 on: Today at 09:26:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:24:11 pm
Everton are desperate. I can see them going to bed with Jorge Mendes. With Maureen already having a new job at AS Roma, and with Bruno Lage replacing Nuno at the Wolves, I can see Mendes placing Nuno at such a wonderful playground as Everton ...

Joao Felix spotted at The Strand rumours incoming
Online ABZ Rover

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31389 on: Today at 09:27:00 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:20:38 pm
I thought he understood us.

Seems like he did.  Thats why he fucked off at the first opportunity ya mugs.
Online TepidT2O

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31390 on: Today at 09:27:12 pm »
Prediction.

Theyve prepared themselves for Howe.


They will get someone foreign and a bit fancier their heads will go, and they will think they are on the ascendency  again.

Rinse and repeat
Offline gazzalfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31391 on: Today at 09:27:21 pm »
'wheres the Ancelotti money?'
Offline Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31392 on: Today at 09:29:04 pm »
Fuckin' hell! Not like his missus walked out on him after 20 years or something.
 ;D
https://twitter.com/colingeorgerice/status/1399792172661149696
Online damomad

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31393 on: Today at 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:17:29 pm
We finished 3rd...both Manc clubs lose their European finals... and the Bitters lose their manager.....
as worst seasons in living memory go, this one ended up a fuckin hoot... 8)

 ;D
Online Welshred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31394 on: Today at 09:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:29:04 pm
Fuckin' hell! Not like his missus walked out on him after 20 years or something.
 ;D
https://twitter.com/colingeorgerice/status/1399792172661149696

Might wanna read his profile mate...
Online Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31395 on: Today at 09:34:43 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31396 on: Today at 09:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:33:43 pm
Might wanna read his profile mate...

Yikes! Was RT on my timeline mate.  :D
Online Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31397 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm »
Gotta have some sympathy for the Ev.To lose the manager who won them the league title has got to hurt
Online Welshred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31398 on: Today at 09:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:36:37 pm
Yikes! Was RT on my timeline mate.  :D

Yeah I know you didn't mean it malice mate otherwise I'd have called the Maltese Boxing Board to have you stripped of your title!
