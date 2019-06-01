« previous next »
Reply #31320 on: Today at 07:29:21 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:35:14 pm
I swear that twitter account is run by a Liverpool fan, some of the shite they come out with surely cannot be real.
Reply #31321 on: Today at 07:29:50 pm
Tell you what, what I would give for an announcement that the stadium isn't going ahead due to lack of funding, I think half of Liverpool would decend into chaos like something out of mad max 😂
Reply #31322 on: Today at 07:31:06 pm
Serious, but probably stupid, question. How do these have absolutely no self awareness? They should be going for Conte and Simeone? Where do these delusions come from?
Reply #31323 on: Today at 07:32:00 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:31:06 pm
Serious, but probably stupid, question. How do these have absolutely no self awareness? They should be going for Conte and Simeone? Where do these delusions come from?

I can only assume you've never met one. They are absolute lunatics, even the level headed ones are cranks.
Reply #31324 on: Today at 07:34:08 pm
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 07:32:00 pm
I can only assume you've never met one. They are absolute lunatics, even the level headed ones are cranks.

And they say we're the cult 🙄
Reply #31325 on: Today at 07:35:50 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 07:29:50 pm
Tell you what, what I would give for an announcement that the stadium isn't going ahead due to lack of funding, I think a quarter of Liverpool would decend into chaos like something out of mad max 😂
Reply #31326 on: Today at 07:36:03 pm
Ah, Everton, where would we be without you to laugh at?

Reply #31327 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm
I've only just seen this. He really did use them for a massive paycheck and fucked off when he couldn't take it anymore didn't he?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Reply #31328 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm
There are bitters out there posting that RM is a downgrade on Everton.

Excellent.
Reply #31329 on: Today at 07:44:01 pm
Four and a half year contract you say....... ;D
Reply #31330 on: Today at 07:44:27 pm
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 07:32:00 pm
I can only assume you've never met one. They are absolute lunatics, even the level headed ones are cranks.

Haha of course I have. Im just looked to delve deeper into what the fuck caused it. I could be wrong but I remember being a kid going to Anfield for Derbys and I dont think they were like that but maybe I'm just remembering it all wrong.

How do they not realise their level? They literally have NOTHING to make them think they're not a bog standard mid table shithouse club.
Reply #31331 on: Today at 07:46:31 pm
Wow its like an episode of eastenders  ;D

If they had an ounce of ambition they would be moving heaven and earth to get conte or poch, it will probably be Nathan Redmond though i reckon.
Reply #31332 on: Today at 07:47:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:55:21 pm

Speedo mick's let himself go.
Reply #31333 on: Today at 07:47:57 pm
The only thing that could have topped these last few weeks was if, after United threw the game against Leicester to spite us,  City had then lost practically every game after and United had finished less than three points below them.
Reply #31334 on: Today at 07:48:43 pm
Così lungo addio,  5 times Carlo hope you enjoyed your stay in the city.
Reply #31335 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm
@MrAnchelotti
"I leave taking with me all the amazing moments we have experienced together and wish the Club and fans all the best. Winning the derby cup and Pickford's tackle being the highlight of our season."
Reply #31336 on: Today at 07:51:51 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

just saw the news!

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Reply #31337 on: Today at 07:55:15 pm
June 1st 2019 we went to Madrid to collect no 6.

June 1st 2021, Carlo drops the bitters to run back to Madrid.

Even our anniversaries kill them :lmao
Reply #31338 on: Today at 07:59:09 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:53:30 pm
Please pick Drunken, please pick Drunken  :champ

Hopefully. Next manager should be canning that fraud. He's been on the coaching staff for how many failed managers there now?
Reply #31339 on: Today at 07:59:19 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:37:18 pm
I've only just seen this. He really did use them for a massive paycheck and fucked off when he couldn't take it anymore didn't he?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Not quite.  He fucked off because he got a better offer.  Yes, he took a 50% pay cut, but not all offers can be defined solely by money.  Bet he's fucking relieved though!
Reply #31340 on: Today at 08:00:30 pm
They thought we were having a bad season 😂
Reply #31341 on: Today at 08:01:12 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:00:30 pm
They thought we were having a bad season 😂

Theirs hasn't even started yet.  ;D
Reply #31342 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm
"Hala Madrid".

Top piss taking from Fantastico  ;D
Reply #31343 on: Today at 08:03:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:35:28 pm
50% pay cut

:lmao

The Ev paid him 12m a season

:lmao
So escaping Everton was worth 6 million a season to Carlo.
I guess Hamez might pay a decent ransom for his freedom too.
This might give them ideas for a brilliant new financing scheme for the stadium...
involving Dunc and Unsy guarding the exits.

Reply #31344 on: Today at 08:05:19 pm




Reply #31345 on: Today at 08:05:59 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:59:19 pm
Not quite.  He fucked off because he got a better offer.  Yes, he took a 50% pay cut, but not all offers can be defined solely by money.  Bet he's fucking relieved though!

The bitters will call him every name under the sun, but from a professional point of view it's actually admirable. He could have phoned it in for another year at Everton and finished mid table and the worst that would have happened was he walks away with over 20 million quid in compo next year. No pressure.

Instead he takes a massive pay cut to manager Madrid who'll expect him to win every game and sack him if he doesn't win the CL, despite taking over a side with little let in the tank and their best players well over 30.
Reply #31346 on: Today at 08:06:29 pm
 :lmao

Just read the news, can't stop laughing.
Reply #31347 on: Today at 08:06:44 pm
Lol this is hilarious news. Ancelotti collected a nice paycheck and is now back at a top club. Everton are stuck in midtable mediocrity.
Reply #31348 on: Today at 08:06:45 pm
Will the new manager win the transfer window cup?
Reply #31349 on: Today at 08:08:31 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 08:06:45 pm
Will the new manager win the transfer window cup?
Again? That level of success each year is surely not sustainable?
Reply #31350 on: Today at 08:09:21 pm
