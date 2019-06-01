I swear that twitter account is run by a Liverpool fan, some of the shite they come out with surely cannot be real.
Serious, but probably stupid, question. How do these have absolutely no self awareness? They should be going for Conte and Simeone? Where do these delusions come from?
I can only assume you've never met one. They are absolute lunatics, even the level headed ones are cranks.
Tell you what, what I would give for an announcement that the stadium isn't going ahead due to lack of funding, I think a quarter of Liverpool would decend into chaos like something out of mad max 😂
Please pick Drunken, please pick Drunken
I've only just seen this. He really did use them for a massive paycheck and fucked off when he couldn't take it anymore didn't he?
They thought we were having a bad season 😂
50% pay cutThe Ev paid him 12m a season
Not quite. He fucked off because he got a better offer. Yes, he took a 50% pay cut, but not all offers can be defined solely by money. Bet he's fucking relieved though!
Will the new manager win the transfer window cup?
