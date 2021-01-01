I have mixed feelings about this one. Appointing fat Sam would be hilarious but on the other hand i don't want that c*nt to see ever again in the league
Not unless he relegates another team. *hint hint*
Digne was rumoured to be off until Carlo was appointed. Can see Godfrey and DCL being targeted.
If Kane goes DCL will be a Spurs target.
Tom Davies was rumoured to be off anyway. Richarlison will be onto his agent as I type.
Not necessarily a bad thing for them. They need to raise funds for the transfer market, so best to cash in now whilst they have a chance. Not that their stock is particularly high right now of course, but they just might fool a few clubs into thinking these players have some potential.