« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 776 777 778 779 780 [781]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1906830 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,457
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31200 on: Today at 04:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:40:33 pm
He's got the best win percentage of anyone since Kendall first left in 87 (with the exception of Unsworth's 1 game). Bearing in mind he finished 10th and 12th and never reached so much as a semi final. Mad.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Everton_F.C._managers


His advantage is that by leaving now, he doesn't get sucked into the inevitable death-spiral of declining results that the likes of BBS, Koeman & Silva did
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31201 on: Today at 04:55:34 pm »
Everton will get whoever Celtic, Spurs, Wolves and Palace reject. This is how it works for them!
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31202 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
I was hoping he would stay as the wheels have been coming loose for over six months and just started to finally come off.  I don't think he had the transfer market pull to have a good enough window to turn it around.  Everton sacking Ancelotti to avoid relegation would have been a glorious moment in their history.

It will be interesting to see who they appoint as surely Stevie is just a staged wind-up by some Reds working in the media  8)
Logged

Online El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,516
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31203 on: Today at 05:00:21 pm »
Finally just got round to watching the Haywards Way doc (as Ill watch any footy docs) very good and no doubt about it, that that was fantastic team. But lets not kid ourselves that anyrhing has ever really changed at that club. Before they won the FA Cup in 84 theyd won nothing for 14 years and even back then there was talk of a power shift. They had a very good 3 year spell, but thats it! They can blame who ever they want for not capitalising on it but when most teams have a winning spell its usually a 3 year spell but only true great clubs build on it and keep it going.  They probably hindered themselves more than anyone else as even back then it was all about being better than Liverpool
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31204 on: Today at 05:00:46 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 04:48:52 pm
A relegation might be the best thing to happen to them. Forcibly stopping fans from comparisons with us, more realistic expectations, a chance for the mountain of deadwood in the squad to jump ship. Properly restart.

They could even officially scrap these ridiculous stadium plans that will bankrupt them.

Some generous parachute payments, no worries about accidentally qualifying for the UEFA conference league.

And obviously it'd be fucking hilarious for us. Win-win.

This is the thing with the last few years. They panicked into sacking the last few managers because they were near the bottom of the league and they might get relegated and ended up bringing in the likes of Allardyce.

Had they took the hit, gone down and bounced back with some momentum like Leeds this season or Wolves the other year, they may have been better off in the long run.

They even gave Ancelotti a 3 million annual bonus just for staying up, such is their fear of relegation.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,378
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31205 on: Today at 05:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:47:23 pm
He might take it and be half arsed about it and wait for the pay off, which was pretty much what Ancelotti was doing before Real Madrid came calling.

He does his best work when he's emotionally invested. He loved Valencia, adored Liverpool and grew a real affinity with Newcastle. He'd never have that connection with Everton. Even at Chelsea where he did okay, he needed that to work out to rebuild his reputation after Inter, when he was getting turned down by shite like Villa with fans going "anyone but Rafa" before they'd appoint no marks likes Lambert.

You're definitely right that Rafa works best when he has an emotional connection to the club - which is ironic as people consider him to not be the emotional type.  For that reason alone, I think he would turn down Everton.  It was bad enough seeing him at Chelsea - their fans hated him, even though he won them a Europa League - but Everton don't have anything like Chelsea's resources.

Villa would have turned him down regardless.  Like Everton, they have a vastly overrated opinion of themselves, but I think most of their Rafa-hate comes from the Gareth Barry saga.

In some ways, a Rafa-type manager is someone they need - somebody able to work within their means and deal with the reality that is Everton.  But that approach has doomed many an Everton manager, because their fans are as deluded as any Q'Anon nutter.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,281
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31206 on: Today at 05:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:53:24 pm

His advantage is that by leaving now, he doesn't get sucked into the inevitable death-spiral of declining results that the likes of BBS, Koeman & Silva did

He already was. 
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,378
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31207 on: Today at 05:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:46 pm
This is the thing with the last few years. They panicked into sacking the last few managers because they were near the bottom of the league and they might get relegated and ended up bringing in the likes of Allardyce.

Had they took the hit, gone down and bounced back with some momentum like Leeds this season or Wolves the other year, they may have been better off in the long run.

They even gave Ancelotti a 3 million annual bonus just for staying up, such is their fear of relegation.

They're never bouncing back if they go down, and they know it - that's why they keep panic sacking whenever they get close to the bottom six.

They're buried under a mountain of debt, burdened with a fantasy stadium, fans who expect them to routinely be shelling out a hundred million per transfer window, and hocked to their eyeballs on TV money.  If they go down they are fucking fucked. ;D

And THAT'S their reality.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,378
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #31208 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:40:33 pm
He's got the best win percentage of anyone since Kendall first left in 87 (with the exception of Unsworth's 1 game). Bearing in mind he finished 10th and 12th and never reached so much as a semi final. Mad.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Everton_F.C._managers

Ouch! ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 776 777 778 779 780 [781]   Go Up
« previous next »
 