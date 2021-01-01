He might take it and be half arsed about it and wait for the pay off, which was pretty much what Ancelotti was doing before Real Madrid came calling.



He does his best work when he's emotionally invested. He loved Valencia, adored Liverpool and grew a real affinity with Newcastle. He'd never have that connection with Everton. Even at Chelsea where he did okay, he needed that to work out to rebuild his reputation after Inter, when he was getting turned down by shite like Villa with fans going "anyone but Rafa" before they'd appoint no marks likes Lambert.



You're definitely right that Rafa works best when he has an emotional connection to the club - which is ironic as people consider him to not be the emotional type. For that reason alone, I think he would turn down Everton. It was bad enough seeing him at Chelsea - their fans hated him, even though he won them a Europa League - but Everton don't have anything like Chelsea's resources.Villa would have turned him down regardless. Like Everton, they have a vastly overrated opinion of themselves, but I think most of their Rafa-hate comes from the Gareth Barry saga.In some ways, a Rafa-type manager is someone they need - somebody able to work within their means and deal with the reality that is Everton. But that approach has doomed many an Everton manager, because their fans are as deluded as any Q'Anon nutter.