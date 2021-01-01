« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

glewis93

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30960 on: Today at 12:21:33 pm
It's funny, Ancelotti probably saw this Everton job as a final retirement payday. Do the bare minimum, get a massive wage, worst case scenario get sacked and get a big severence package.

Now its inadvertently become a stepping stone to a bigger club.

Everton still being used as a final payday or a stepping stone, even by managers now.  ;D
disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30961 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm
Honestly, anybody but Rafa. Couldn't take the pain of seeing him with those c*nts.

They could look to old Nuno Santo?
Jm55

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30962 on: Today at 12:21:47 pm
As others have said, as funny as it is its probably not the worst thing in terms of their progression as a club, having Ancelotti there was always the equivalent of having Lewis Hamilton driving a Skoda and its no great surprise that its played out as such.

Of course their fans will be fucking fuming about it, especially as weve ended up in the CL which looked for all intents and purposes dead in the water by March.

Howe might be a decent appointment for them, issue is that hes now saddled with the overpriced shite that Ancelotti has filled them with so it will no doubt be another sale and buy process which will take at least a  season, shifting the likes of Rodriguez who is no doubt on stupid money wont be easy either so Im no convinced that its an easy task for whoever does come in.
Red Berry

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30963 on: Today at 12:25:19 pm
From a financial perspective, this is good for Everton. But their fans may feel somewhat humiliated, although they'll try to play it off, seeing as it's Madrid. Too good ti turn down etc.
Smellytrabs

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30964 on: Today at 12:25:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:21:39 pm
Honestly, anybody but Rafa. Couldn't take the pain of seeing him with those c*nts.

They could look to old Nuno Santo?

Santo I think is exactly the sort of manager they need, I'd hope they wouldn't get him. If he feels like he's done what he can with Wolves, it would be hard to see why Everton would be his next step. The club is a mess and I don't know if they have the money to invest in the squad.
Skeeve

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30965 on: Today at 12:25:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:19:05 pm
"Ancelloti will take all our superstars with him. "


hahahahahahaaha

Technically that would be correct though, him taking nobody and them having no superstars.  ;D
Medellin

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30966 on: Today at 12:25:55 pm
 :D
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30967 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm
One full season and he's like " nah, fuck this shit, I'm out of here, it's bad for my health"
cdav

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30968 on: Today at 12:28:27 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:20:19 pm
They should go for Potter and completely revamp their transfer strategy, bring in talented 20-24 year olds... they won't though, will probably end up with some flavour of the month or someone way past their peak.

Great stuff.

Exactly this but they think they can shortcut their way to the top by spending large amounts on big names
Jwils21

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30969 on: Today at 12:29:18 pm
He'll always be remembered for winning at Anfield, despite the fact a year earlier he couldn't beat our kids with an almost full strength team.

You think they'd have learned by now to just stay quiet until some actual success has materialised, as soon as they string a few wins together Don Carlo is guiding them to the title and the power shift is on. No doubt they'll bring in someone like Howe who will make a "statement signing" and they'll go through the cycle all over again. Although this year will take some beating:

September to December - Sign James Rodriguez, someone buys him some wine. They get a few wins under their belt and get a song to the top of the iTunes chart. They take over social media with "Spirit of the Blues" videos and sales of Birra Moretti rise by 800% on Merseyside. Their thuggish dickhead of a goalkeeper injures Virgil Van Dijk and as such they claim their first trophy - with the title yet to come.

December to March - Their form dips, but so does Liverpool's and at least their second team look on course for the title. They then win trophy number 2 by winning at Anfield, to join the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Fulham who've managed to secure famous victories over a Liverpool side in awful form playing with two centre halves who would've been behind Colin Pascoe & Paul Konchesky in the defensive pecking order a few years back.

March to May - James has now decided he can't be arsed, Calvert-Lewindowski's goals have dried up and they finish an admirable 10th. They're a side in transition and any success this season would've been nice but unexpected, despite title shouts in September.

June - Don Carlo is off, Birra Moretti sales plummet and James Rodriguez sacks off the Copa America in favour of a lovely lie down.

July - Eddie Howe is appointed and they make a "Statement Signing", picking up Jesse Lingard for £5m plus Richarlison and signing 37 year old Ricardo Quaresma on loan from Vitoria.

September - They get a few wins under their belt and get a song to the top of the iTunes chart.
Welshred

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30970 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm
Carlo Fantastico
Fucking hates the blues yerno
Ole Ole
He's on his way
Dim Glas

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30971 on: Today at 12:30:50 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:21:39 pm
Honestly, anybody but Rafa. Couldn't take the pain of seeing him with those c*nts.

They could look to old Nuno Santo?

I think Nuno really wanted out of England though, cos of the pandemic hes been separated from his family for ages. Of course, if things start getting back to some sort of normal next season, things may change. Be a bit surprised if he takes another PL job now though.

It is someone like him or Potter they need though (very different styles I realise!), but a coach where they can build under - that was never going to be Ancelotti, he was just a vanity appointment by their daft owner(s).

If they cant find anyone who will actually stick with a project - and they actually have patience for a project, then the circle just continues. 

They have an absolute jumble of a squad, built under 4 different managers with 4 different styles, and now looks like they will need another one. 
rafathegaffa83

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30972 on: Today at 12:32:02 pm
If Everton were smart about this, they could see it as a chance to build upon some of the better pieces Ancelotti has left them (Godfrey, DCL). They've also got a number of players whose contracts expire in 2022 (Coleman, Sigurdsson, James, Bernard, Delph) and 2023 (Doucoure, Allan, Mina, Davies). Shifting some of those and retaining the ones who they'll benefit from going forward might help them out
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30973 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm
I've been hearing that they are going for Ferguson with Kevin Sheedy
