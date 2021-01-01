He'll always be remembered for winning at Anfield, despite the fact a year earlier he couldn't beat our kids with an almost full strength team.



You think they'd have learned by now to just stay quiet until some actual success has materialised, as soon as they string a few wins together Don Carlo is guiding them to the title and the power shift is on. No doubt they'll bring in someone like Howe who will make a "statement signing" and they'll go through the cycle all over again. Although this year will take some beating:



September to December - Sign James Rodriguez, someone buys him some wine. They get a few wins under their belt and get a song to the top of the iTunes chart. They take over social media with "Spirit of the Blues" videos and sales of Birra Moretti rise by 800% on Merseyside. Their thuggish dickhead of a goalkeeper injures Virgil Van Dijk and as such they claim their first trophy - with the title yet to come.



December to March - Their form dips, but so does Liverpool's and at least their second team look on course for the title. They then win trophy number 2 by winning at Anfield, to join the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Fulham who've managed to secure famous victories over a Liverpool side in awful form playing with two centre halves who would've been behind Colin Pascoe & Paul Konchesky in the defensive pecking order a few years back.



March to May - James has now decided he can't be arsed, Calvert-Lewindowski's goals have dried up and they finish an admirable 10th. They're a side in transition and any success this season would've been nice but unexpected, despite title shouts in September.



June - Don Carlo is off, Birra Moretti sales plummet and James Rodriguez sacks off the Copa America in favour of a lovely lie down.



July - Eddie Howe is appointed and they make a "Statement Signing", picking up Jesse Lingard for £5m plus Richarlison and signing 37 year old Ricardo Quaresma on loan from Vitoria.



September - They get a few wins under their belt and get a song to the top of the iTunes chart.

