So here's an interesting tidbit
that has come out of the Colombian media that adds another dimension to why James Rodriguez got dropped, despite the fact the Colombian national team can call up a bigger squad for Copa America (28 players) and he believes he'll be fit enough to play/was surprised to be dropped.
It turns out that Rodriguez allegedly asked for more time off before joining the Colombia camp. Supposedly, this was to address some fitness issues. The national team was expecting him to join the training camp in Bogota on Friday. He apparently told them he wasn't fit enough to play against Peru in their June 3rd qualifier in Lima, but he'd join them after that match in time for their home World Cup qualifier against Argentina.
However, people are noting that its his daughter's birthday today (she lives in Colombia with his ex who happens to be David Ospina's sister) and he's put up pictures on his Instagram of him attending her birthday party. Additionally, rather than going straight to Bogota to be assessed by the Colombian staff, he's been in Medellin the entire time. There's strong suggestions in the Colombian media that this is the actual reason he's been dropped and that given the civil conflict in Colombia and the pandemic, a request for more time off was viewed as a slap in the face.