FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30880 on: Yesterday at 07:12:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
One of these days, Everton will be relegated from the Premier League, and it will immediately become a better place ...
... for every other team left in the Premier League.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30881 on: Yesterday at 07:22:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
One of these days, Everton will be relegated from the Premier League, and it will immediately become a better place ...

What a happy day that will be.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30882 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:54:08 pm
One of these days, Everton will be relegated from the Premier League, and it will immediately become a better place ...

Feel for the Championship like, but I long for the day where Everton is their problem and not ours.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30883 on: Yesterday at 07:39:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:19:27 am
If this was a player at us, catshit would be coming up with all kinds of theories that the whole transfer is part of a Colombian cartel money laundering operation.

Russians, Colombians, Mafioso Italians, Tax Exile Iranians.....

It's all starting to add up

(at least if I had their conspiracy theorists it would)

Truth is that its a crock of shite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30884 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30885 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
Just as an example of their fans, the first two responses from my Everton supporting mate after the Chelsea win tonight is "Reece James just cemented himself as the best RB in the league after this match" and "Nice to have a decent German manager in the League now"

Some of these lot are literally leeches feeding off others success all to take pop shots at us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30886 on: Yesterday at 10:19:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
Just as an example of their fans, the first two responses from my Everton supporting mate after the Chelsea win tonight is "Reece James just cemented himself as the best RB in the league after this match" and "Nice to have a decent German manager in the League now"

Some of these lot are literally leeches feeding off others success all to take pop shots at us.

But Chelsea play in Blue so the Bitter's are legally vicariously entitled to claim their success as theirs.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30887 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Ross Barkley played for the Bitters and The Plastics v1®© so this is a victory for the Ev.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30888 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Ross Barkley played for the Bitters and The Plastics v1®© so this is a victory for the Ev.
Call the Bizzies!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30889 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
So here's an interesting tidbit that has come out of the Colombian media that adds another dimension to why James Rodriguez got dropped, despite the fact the Colombian national team can call up a bigger squad for Copa America (28 players) and he believes he'll be fit enough to play/was surprised to be dropped.

It turns out that Rodriguez allegedly asked for more time off before joining the Colombia camp. Supposedly, this was to address some fitness issues.  The national team was expecting him to join the training camp in Bogota on Friday. He apparently told them he wasn't fit enough to play against Peru in their June 3rd qualifier in Lima, but he'd join them after that match in time for their home World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

However, people are noting that its his daughter's birthday today (she lives in Colombia with his ex who happens to be David Ospina's sister) and he's put up pictures on his Instagram of him attending her birthday party. Additionally, rather than going straight to Bogota to be assessed by the Colombian staff, he's been in Medellin the entire time. There's strong suggestions in the Colombian media that this is the actual reason he's been dropped and that given the civil conflict in Colombia and the pandemic, a request for more time off was viewed as a slap in the face.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30890 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm
Unlucky lads, your manc overlords have just been fucked.

Maybe next year eh
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30891 on: Today at 02:38:26 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
So here's an interesting tidbit that has come out of the Colombian media that adds another dimension to why James Rodriguez got dropped, despite the fact the Colombian national team can call up a bigger squad for Copa America (28 players) and he believes he'll be fit enough to play/was surprised to be dropped.

It turns out that Rodriguez allegedly asked for more time off before joining the Colombia camp. Supposedly, this was to address some fitness issues.  The national team was expecting him to join the training camp in Bogota on Friday. He apparently told them he wasn't fit enough to play against Peru in their June 3rd qualifier in Lima, but he'd join them after that match in time for their home World Cup qualifier against Argentina.

However, people are noting that its his daughter's birthday today (she lives in Colombia with his ex who happens to be David Ospina's sister) and he's put up pictures on his Instagram of him attending her birthday party. Additionally, rather than going straight to Bogota to be assessed by the Colombian staff,  he's been in Medellin the entire time. There's strong suggestions in the Colombian media that this is the actual reason he's been dropped and that given the civil conflict in Colombia and the pandemic, a request for more time off was viewed as a slap in the face.

So the technical director of the Colombian national team (Pinto) has pretty much confirmed the story that the reason James Rodriguez was dropped was because he asked for additional time off and they aren't happy with his mindset. Pinto told a radio station

Quote
- "Not showing up [for the training camp] seems to me that it already leads to something... I think if there is not the willingness or the humility to come and sacrifice a day with the family or whatever, to appear for a commitment as important as this, it seems to be that there is no feeling for the national team."

[...]

"James is not at the ideal level for selection in the national team....He (Rueda, Colombian coach) is losing a good player, but he is not performing at his best."

[...]

"James after Madrid has not taken a good rhythm. Some games with Bayern and some other things, but he hasn't kept to this level. He hasn't found it for two years."

That's pretty blunt ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30892 on: Today at 06:24:59 am
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 06:44:30 pm
Courtesy of reddit..

The last time Brentford were in the top league..the irony!

Utd 2nd..
Everton..10th
City..Invisible




Evertenth in 1946/47 and Evertenth in 2020/21 🤣😂🤣
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30893 on: Today at 08:00:17 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 04:51:04 pm
I don't use social media other than RAWK, but anything I have seen or heard on Rashford from Liverpool fans has either been praising him for his social conscience and proactivity or saying he's a bad diver on the pitch.

Other than his diving, which is part and parcel of him being a United player, he gets a deserved good press from Reds from what I've seen.

Yeah Rashford is an average player, but does a load of work that he has every right to be very proud of, he's a top fella
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30894 on: Today at 11:51:20 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
Been out in force with their "39 Italians can't be wrong" and there "JFT39" shouts on Twitter today. Which is despicable given what's happened in the last couple of days regarding the Hillsborough trial.

Said it before and I'll say it again, I hope they go out of business and are forgotten about by everyone
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30895 on: Today at 12:28:18 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 11:51:20 am
Said it before and I'll say it again, I hope they go out of business and are forgotten about by everyone
You're going to get your wish pretty soon if they keep performing the way they have financially. No one is doing to be dumb enough to bail them out, they're a busted flush.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30896 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30897 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30898 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:11:35 pm
:lmao

You do have to read the article to get the context , nothing to do with ronaldo to Everton but it catches a few on there
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30899 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 06:44:30 pm
Courtesy of reddit..

The last time Brentford were in the top league..the irony!

Utd 2nd..
Everton..10th
City..Invisible



Where's the irony?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30900 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm
Courtesy of No Context Everton..

Brentford announced a new ground in March 2017. It opened 29 months later.

Everton announced a new ground in April 2016, 61 months later....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30901 on: Today at 05:11:53 pm
I'm looking forward to Stanley Booooobricks new opus, "1995 - A Shite Odyssey".
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30902 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:06:54 pm

Everton announced a new ground for the fourth time in April 2016, 61 months later....


Amended for accuracy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30903 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:06:54 pm
Courtesy of No Context Everton..

Brentford announced a new ground in March 2017. It opened 29 months later.

Everton announced a new ground in April 2016, 61 months later....


Everton could have built their new stadium a long time ago, if they weren't aiming for impossible solutions way out of their financial reach. Something like this would have been perfect for them, maybe slightly bigger ...

https://www.stadiumguide.com/cornellaelprat/
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30904 on: Today at 05:28:32 pm
Oft does evil mar itself.

Their hatred of us and their lust to surpass us will be their undoing.
