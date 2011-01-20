« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30840 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:15:19 pm
Never heard Everton called that before.

Well Everton's mottos does contain the words "Nil" and "Optimum"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30841 on: Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:05:14 pm
'James Rodriguez has been released from Colombia's squad for the Copa America & WCQ matches after fitness tests found he is "not at the optimal level"':-


https://fcf.com.co/index.php/2021/05/28/jugador-desconvocado-de-la-seleccion-colombia-masculina-de-mayores


'The coaching staff of the Colombia Men's Senior Team reports that the player James Rodríguez has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021.

In recent days, the midfielder was subjected to medical examinations, which determined that he is not at the optimal level of competition, therefore, he will not be able to join the group called by Reinaldo Rueda for the aforementioned commitments and the South American championship.

The coach and his team of collaborators regret not being able to count on James Rodríguez this time and hope that soon the midfielder will be able to be part of a call, representing our country with the height and professionalism as he has always done.'

^ translated from Spanish via google.

This was hilarious on so many levels. Will the manager send him back on that cool private jet too?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30842 on: Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm
This was hilarious on so many levels. Will the manager send him back on that cool private jet too?

I honestly wonder if he's even arsed?  Man is absolutely stealing a living.  People flog their guts out for a lifetime to gain a thousandth of what he's tripped over.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30843 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:05:14 pm
'James Rodriguez has been released from Colombia's squad for the Copa America & WCQ matches after fitness tests found he is "not at the optimal level"':-

He has been playing for Everton for a season now, if anything was going to make you sub-optimal, it's that.

I assume we get at some stage a picture of him lying on his bed in the Lear jet crying because he has to come back
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30844 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:06:23 pm
I honestly wonder if he's even arsed?  Man is absolutely stealing a living.  People flog their guts out for a lifetime to gain a thousandth of what he's tripped over.

He pretty much ran out of gas at around the 60th minute in the matches I saw him play.

Look, if Everton hasn't been mugged by his agent, this guy would have been on his way to play in China.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30845 on: Today at 12:20:56 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
He pretty much ran out of gas at around the 60th minute in the matches I saw him play.

Look, if Everton hasn't been mugged by his agent, this guy would have been on his way to play in China.

"Listen Jammez, just go for a couple of years, there's no fans there at the moment so it's relatively pleasant. Just do the odd flash thing, they'll like that (have a look at what Duncan Mckenzie got away with to make hero status), we'll not play you all the games, indeed not all the game either. We'll get you out before the seasons finishes because they'll be out of everything by March at the very latest.  You can buy that Villa in LA you always wanted with your own private Lear Jet. These guys are real suckers I tell you, desperate for anything that looks good, you'll fit like a glove and (unlike China) you'll get seen worldwide when they play the likes of Liverpool and United. Nothing to lose mate."
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30846 on: Today at 01:24:18 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:56 am

"Listen Jammez, just go for a couple of years, there's no fans there at the moment so it's relatively pleasant. Just do the odd flash thing, they'll like that (have a look at what Duncan Mckenzie got away with to make hero status), we'll not play you all the games, indeed not all the game either. We'll get you out before the seasons finishes because they'll be out of everything by March at the very latest.  You can buy that Villa in LA you always wanted with your own private Lear Jet. These guys are real suckers I tell you, desperate for anything that looks good, you'll fit like a glove and (unlike China) you'll get seen worldwide when they play the likes of Liverpool and United. Nothing to lose mate."
You tapped his agent's phone, didn't you?  :)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30847 on: Today at 05:58:54 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
He has been playing for Everton for a season now, if anything was going to make you sub-optimal, it's that.

I assume we get at some stage a picture of him lying on his bed in the Lear jet crying because he has to come back
Big shock Colombia saying he is shite. Didnt he win PL footballer of the year in August?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30848 on: Today at 06:14:23 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:56 am

"Listen Jammez, just go for a couple of years, there's no fans there at the moment so it's relatively pleasant. Just do the odd flash thing, they'll like that (have a look at what Duncan Mckenzie got away with to make hero status), we'll not play you all the games, indeed not all the game either. We'll get you out before the seasons finishes because they'll be out of everything by March at the very latest.  You can buy that Villa in LA you always wanted with your own private Lear Jet. These guys are real suckers I tell you, desperate for anything that looks good, you'll fit like a glove and (unlike China) you'll get seen worldwide when they play the likes of Liverpool and United. Nothing to lose mate."

Only downside is we've got to cut Carlo and his son in for 10% each
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30849 on: Today at 07:19:26 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:58:54 am
Big shock Colombia saying he is shite. Didnt he win PL footballer of the year in August?

He was player of the season in the 3 game Championship race!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30850 on: Today at 08:15:41 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:16:11 pm
NSNO and all that, lid.

I've always translated it as No Status, No optimism
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30851 on: Today at 08:19:27 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:56 am

"Listen Jammez, just go for a couple of years, there's no fans there at the moment so it's relatively pleasant. Just do the odd flash thing, they'll like that (have a look at what Duncan Mckenzie got away with to make hero status), we'll not play you all the games, indeed not all the game either. We'll get you out before the seasons finishes because they'll be out of everything by March at the very latest.  You can buy that Villa in LA you always wanted with your own private Lear Jet. These guys are real suckers I tell you, desperate for anything that looks good, you'll fit like a glove and (unlike China) you'll get seen worldwide when they play the likes of Liverpool and United. Nothing to lose mate."

If this was a player at us, catshit would be coming up with all kinds of theories that the whole transfer is part of a Colombian cartel money laundering operation.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30852 on: Today at 08:48:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:41 am
I've always translated it as No Status, No optimism

Very good 😉
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30853 on: Today at 09:03:37 am
Quote from: Huytonian on Today at 08:48:33 am
Very good 😉


No Satisfaction, No Optimism
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30854 on: Today at 09:38:43 am
No Success Non-stop Outrage
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30855 on: Today at 09:40:26 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 09:03:37 am

No Satisfaction, No Optimism
No Silverware, No Optimism?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30856 on: Today at 10:04:34 am
Is Rodriguez still 'better than Gerrard and Dalglish'?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30857 on: Today at 11:03:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:15:41 am
I've always translated it as No Status, No optimism

Never Satisfied Never the Best
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30858 on: Today at 11:03:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:34 am
Is Rodriguez still 'better than Gerrard and Dalglish'?

World Stage and all that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30859 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm
Nil Satis Sub Optimal
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30860 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm
Nwe Sare Nfucking Oshite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30861 on: Today at 01:53:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:04:34 am
Is Rodriguez still 'better than Gerrard and Dalglish'?
And Barnes. They said he was better than all three.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30862 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
He pretty much ran out of gas at around the 60th minute in the matches I saw him play.

Look, if Everton hasn't been mugged by his agent, this guy would have been on his way to play in China.

What makes that even more amazing is that he would barely move for those 60 minutes, maybe a few sprints when someone handed the ball to him but that's it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30863 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm
I haven't been keeping up with the details, but there was a post in GOT saying that Rashford was getting racist abuse from Liverpool supporters after the Europa final. Firstly, I have no idea why Liverpool supporters would be especially bothered with Rashford over this. Secondly, I've not even seen Man Utd supporters making this claim. So what's going on?

NB. it was davek claiming this.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30864 on: Today at 02:25:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:12:17 pm
I haven't been keeping up with the details, but there was a post in GOT saying that Rashford was getting racist abuse from Liverpool supporters after the Europa final. Firstly, I have no idea why Liverpool supporters would be especially bothered with Rashford over this. Secondly, I've not even seen Man Utd supporters making this claim. So what's going on?

NB. it was davek claiming this.
Firstly, Davek is a monumental loon.

Secondly, why would any Liverpool fan abuse him after the final. We were all chuffed with him. By all accounts, he was shite and so was his team. They lost, we are happy.

You know what Bitters are like. They just make it up as they go along then repeat it until they believe it.

Did Davek have any comment on the well documented racism aimed at black Liverpool players over many years by Everton 'fans'?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30865 on: Today at 02:56:29 pm
Fucking Davek.

"I heard someone else said to somebody that LFC  fans were gobshites, so it HAS to be true, right??"

Is it the twitter guy?  He has some serious issues and is a monumental attention seeker.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #30866 on: Today at 03:29:36 pm
Someone told me Davek only has one ball
