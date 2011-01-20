I haven't been keeping up with the details, but there was a post in GOT saying that Rashford was getting racist abuse from Liverpool supporters after the Europa final. Firstly, I have no idea why Liverpool supporters would be especially bothered with Rashford over this. Secondly, I've not even seen Man Utd supporters making this claim. So what's going on?
NB. it was davek claiming this.
Firstly, Davek is a monumental loon.
Secondly, why would any Liverpool fan abuse him after the final. We were all chuffed with him. By all accounts, he was shite and so was his team. They lost, we are happy.
You know what Bitters are like. They just make it up as they go along then repeat it until they believe it.
Did Davek have any comment on the well documented racism aimed at black Liverpool players over many years by Everton 'fans'?