'James Rodriguez has been released from Colombia's squad for the Copa America & WCQ matches after fitness tests found he is "not at the optimal level"':-





https://fcf.com.co/index.php/2021/05/28/jugador-desconvocado-de-la-seleccion-colombia-masculina-de-mayores





'The coaching staff of the Colombia Men's Senior Team reports that the player James Rodríguez has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021.



In recent days, the midfielder was subjected to medical examinations, which determined that he is not at the optimal level of competition, therefore, he will not be able to join the group called by Reinaldo Rueda for the aforementioned commitments and the South American championship.



The coach and his team of collaborators regret not being able to count on James Rodríguez this time and hope that soon the midfielder will be able to be part of a call, representing our country with the height and professionalism as he has always done.'



^ translated from Spanish via google.



This was hilarious on so many levels. Will the manager send him back on that cool private jet too?