« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 767 768 769 770 771 [772]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 1892000 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,304
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30840 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:15:19 pm
Never heard Everton called that before.

Well Everton's mottos does contain the words "Nil" and "Optimum"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,909
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #30841 on: Today at 09:06:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:05:14 pm
'James Rodriguez has been released from Colombia's squad for the Copa America & WCQ matches after fitness tests found he is "not at the optimal level"':-


https://fcf.com.co/index.php/2021/05/28/jugador-desconvocado-de-la-seleccion-colombia-masculina-de-mayores


'The coaching staff of the Colombia Men's Senior Team reports that the player James Rodríguez has been called off for the games against Peru and Argentina for the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021.

In recent days, the midfielder was subjected to medical examinations, which determined that he is not at the optimal level of competition, therefore, he will not be able to join the group called by Reinaldo Rueda for the aforementioned commitments and the South American championship.

The coach and his team of collaborators regret not being able to count on James Rodríguez this time and hope that soon the midfielder will be able to be part of a call, representing our country with the height and professionalism as he has always done.'

^ translated from Spanish via google.

This was hilarious on so many levels. Will the manager send him back on that cool private jet too?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 767 768 769 770 771 [772]   Go Up
« previous next »
 